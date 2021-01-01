I sometimes wonder if people are actually watching La Liga. Real Madrid have a rising star in Vinicius Junior, who is finally realizing his potential, and is still only 21. He has 15 goals and 9 assists in 29 appearances this season, and basically plays in the same way and the same position as Mbappe. That is why Real Madrid are switching their attention to Haaland, since Benzema is 34 already. They also have Asensio and Rodrygo for the right-sided attacking position, and 2 experienced midfielders to replace in Modric (36) and Kroos (32) ...