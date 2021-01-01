We don't have the slughtest idea how the eventual signing of Mbappe would be structured. How much would be his signing-on fee? How much would be his basic wages? How much would be the bonuses? Would we hold 100% of his image rights, of we would allow him to own a certain % of it? Will there be a release clause included in the deal?



At this point, we know nothing. We are just speculating to support different agendas. For all that we know, we might already have a deal in place to sign him on July 1st ...



We are all speculating including yourself as it seems you are well on board the idea we could possibly maybe somehow make it possible for a Jota Salah Mbappe front line. If that speculation did actually bottom out then where does Mane n Firmino fit in your speculation as those five will take up nearly 25% of our weekly wage bill more than likely. I can't see us not balancing the books to bring in the likes of Mbappe and to be honest we are not lacking goals. We are lacking legs in midfield as the average age of our senior midfielders v senior forwards is surely +2 years and minutes off the pitch due to injury comparison is not good for the midfield. Our midfielders bodies have suffered more than most and some are best friends with the medical staff so surely our future transfer budget will be distracted by those worries rather than topping up on the forward line that are rarely injured and still feature as one of the top three attacks in Europe.