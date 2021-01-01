« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 610283 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,956
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8360 on: Yesterday at 02:23:53 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:57:26 am
We cant stump up to 350k a week for a proven LFC legend so why would we pay anyone else 400k/500k a week plus massive signing on fees to players / agents for the likes of Mbappe. Had that discussion with someone else here months ago and he was adamant we could afford him plus his wages would not be silly. It is a bit strange with FSG  as you look at the likes of the Red Soxs, overall team wages around 200m, pay one of their hitters you would not know outside of the States 500k a week while team revenue of 500m is comparable to Liverpool. Guess we will see as the pandemic has hit us harder than US sports which may be one of the reasons we are stalling on increasing our wage bill even more.


We don't know what the stumbling block is - if there even is one. It may be length of contract, add-ons, agent fee, release clause, and not the weekly salary.

I think with Mbappe, the fact that he'd be on a free would give us the scope to use the saved transfer fee to pay a huge wedge as a 'signing on fee', payable over the course of his contract to boost his de facto wage without technically breaking the club's wage structure.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,406
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8361 on: Yesterday at 03:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:23:53 pm

We don't know what the stumbling block is - if there even is one. It may be length of contract, add-ons, agent fee, release clause, and not the weekly salary.

I think with Mbappe, the fact that he'd be on a free would give us the scope to use the saved transfer fee to pay a huge wedge as a 'signing on fee', payable over the course of his contract to boost his de facto wage without technically breaking the club's wage structure.

Well considering Madrid have already told his agent they are willing to pay him a 30 million a year salary and pay his agent a 60-80 million bonus I think it's highly unlikely we will match it.
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,568
  • Follow the gourd
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8362 on: Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm »
BREAKING: #MCFC are in talks to sign River Plate striker Julian Alvarez.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 06:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm
BREAKING: #MCFC are in talks to sign River Plate striker Julian Alvarez.
Good.

No Haaland.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 06:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:13:33 pm
Well considering Madrid have already told his agent they are willing to pay him a 30 million a year salary and pay his agent a 60-80 million bonus I think it's highly unlikely we will match it.

Did they? Then why he still hasn't agreed to join them? Is it possible that the media got it wrong on this one, even though they rarely make up things?
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8365 on: Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm »
Why the fuk are we talking about Mbappe when we have a better striker on the books who will cost us less for the next 4 years? Salah is not trying to run down his contract (I believe) while Mbappe / shyte agent has already showed us their cards as will run down his contract here as well if he joins. Sign of the times as players will move on as free agents to maximise their income so it will be more likely we wont be getting much return from our big purchases.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8366 on: Yesterday at 07:52:45 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm
Why the fuk are we talking about Mbappe when we have a better striker on the books who will cost us less for the next 4 years? Salah is not trying to run down his contract (I believe) while Mbappe / shyte agent has already showed us their cards as will run down his contract here as well if he joins. Sign of the times as players will move on as free agents to maximise their income so it will be more likely we wont be getting much return from our big purchases.

Probably because the attacking line of Mbappe-Jota-Salah would be the best in the World for the next 3-4 seasons. By the way, Mbappe doesn't have an agent, and Real Madrid can never pay him as much as PSG. It is not about the money ...
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8367 on: Yesterday at 07:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm
BREAKING: #MCFC are in talks to sign River Plate striker Julian Alvarez.

Every player's dream to be loaned out year after year to another City Group club. I'm sure he's ecstatic.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8368 on: Yesterday at 08:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:53:56 pm
Every player's dream to be loaned out year after year to another City Group club. I'm sure he's ecstatic.

Alvarez is actually a very good fit for Guardiola's setup. I doubt he will be going out on loan, unless River insist on keeping him for another 6 months. Good signing for Man City ...
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8369 on: Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:52:45 pm
Probably because the attacking line of Mbappe-Jota-Salah would be the best in the World for the next 3-4 seasons. By the way, Mbappe doesn't have an agent, and Real Madrid can never pay him as much as PSG. It is not about the money ...

You think we can afford 1m plus a week wages for that forward line? I better get on the beer to get on the same cloud
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8370 on: Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm
You think we can afford 1m plus a week wages for that forward line? I better get on the beer to get on the same cloud

I don't know if we can afford it. I never thought that we would spend £75 million on Van Dijk, yet we did it. Our managenent obvuously thought he is worth it.

How much is Mbappe worth? I honestly don't know. We know that he is an awesome player, but how much are his image rights worth? I really don't know. If anyone at these boards knows, please tell us ...
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8371 on: Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm
I don't know if we can afford it. I never thought that we would spend £75 million on Van Dijk, yet we did it. Our managenent obvuously thought he is worth it.

How much is Mbappe worth? I honestly don't know. We know that he is an awesome player, but how much are his image rights worth? I really don't know. If anyone at these boards knows, please tell us ...

I didn't either as was even more surprised we splashed out on Alisson. Guess we were moving on that path of big transfers when we spent 50m plus on Keita the year before as while he was good he was not one of the best players in his position which Virgil and Alisson were. Maybe we will break the barrier again n ignore the fact if we get Mbappe and Salah on board our wage structure will be ripped apart. Knowing our history of selling big to spend big the likes of Salah will be sold to afford a Mbappe type purchase
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8372 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm »
Our payroll is somewhere around £6m per week. Could we then afford to pay someone £1m of that? Sure. A big portion of the team would have to be kids or pretty trash though.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 12:00:52 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm
I didn't either as was even more surprised we splashed out on Alisson. Guess we were moving on that path of big transfers when we spent 50m plus on Keita the year before as while he was good he was not one of the best players in his position which Virgil and Alisson were. Maybe we will break the barrier again n ignore the fact if we get Mbappe and Salah on board our wage structure will be ripped apart. Knowing our history of selling big to spend big the likes of Salah will be sold to afford a Mbappe type purchase

We don't have the slughtest idea how the eventual signing of Mbappe would be structured. How much would be his signing-on fee? How much would be his basic wages? How much would be the bonuses? Would we hold 100% of his image rights, of we would allow him to own a certain % of it? Will there be a release clause included in the deal?

At this point, we know nothing. We are just speculating to support different agendas. For all that we know, we might already have a deal in place to sign him on July 1st ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8374 on: Today at 12:03:22 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm
Our payroll is somewhere around £6m per week. Could we then afford to pay someone £1m of that? Sure. A big portion of the team would have to be kids or pretty trash though.

If we could secure the best attacking trio in the World for 17% of our wage bill, I am pretty certain that we will do it ...
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,695
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8375 on: Today at 02:20:41 am »
interesting signing for city, seems hes had his breakout year now, never seen him so intrigued they are paying that much
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8376 on: Today at 05:34:49 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 06:30:25 pm
Good.

No Haaland.

If not City, i wonder who? Barca can't afford him, Real i don't think they will try to sign him and Mbappe in the same window, Manutd are officially out - my bet is Chelsea or Bayern.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8377 on: Today at 07:17:18 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:34:49 am
If not City, i wonder who? Barca can't afford him, Real i don't think they will try to sign him and Mbappe in the same window, Manutd are officially out - my bet is Chelsea or Bayern.

Real Madrid are pushing hard for Haaland now, especially after the breakout season of Vinicius Junior ...
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,710
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8378 on: Today at 07:40:23 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:34:49 am
If not City, i wonder who? Barca can't afford him, Real i don't think they will try to sign him and Mbappe in the same window, Manutd are officially out - my bet is Chelsea or Bayern.

Real have the odd summer where they really go for it. They've kept their powder dry since 2019.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8379 on: Today at 08:24:27 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 05:34:49 am
If not City, i wonder who? Barca can't afford him, Real i don't think they will try to sign him and Mbappe in the same window, Manutd are officially out - my bet is Chelsea or Bayern.

Think Real will indeed be thinking both Haaland and Mbappe. How they could afford it, I have no idea, but I've little doubt they'll be trying for both.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8380 on: Today at 09:39:41 am »
I sometimes wonder if people are actually watching La Liga. Real Madrid have a rising star in Vinicius Junior, who is finally realizing his potential, and is still only 21. He has 15 goals and 9 assists in 29 appearances this season, and basically plays in the same way and the same position as Mbappe. That is why Real Madrid are switching their attention to Haaland, since Benzema is 34 already. They also have Asensio and Rodrygo for the right-sided attacking position, and 2 experienced midfielders to replace in Modric (36) and Kroos (32) ...
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8381 on: Today at 10:42:57 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 12:00:52 am
We don't have the slughtest idea how the eventual signing of Mbappe would be structured. How much would be his signing-on fee? How much would be his basic wages? How much would be the bonuses? Would we hold 100% of his image rights, of we would allow him to own a certain % of it? Will there be a release clause included in the deal?

At this point, we know nothing. We are just speculating to support different agendas. For all that we know, we might already have a deal in place to sign him on July 1st ...

We are all speculating including yourself as it seems you are well on board the idea we could possibly maybe somehow make it possible for a Jota Salah Mbappe front line. If that speculation did actually bottom out then where does Mane n Firmino fit in your speculation as those five will take up nearly 25% of our weekly wage bill more than likely. I can't see us not balancing the books to bring in the likes of Mbappe and to be honest we are not lacking goals. We are lacking legs in midfield as the average age of our senior midfielders v senior forwards is surely +2 years and minutes off the pitch due to injury comparison is not good for the midfield. Our midfielders bodies have suffered more than most and some are best friends with the medical staff so surely our future transfer budget will be distracted by those worries rather than topping up on the forward line that are rarely injured and still feature as one of the top three attacks in Europe.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8382 on: Today at 10:53:11 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 10:42:57 am
We are all speculating including yourself as it seems you are well on board the idea we could possibly maybe somehow make it possible for a Jota Salah Mbappe front line. If that speculation did actually bottom out then where does Mane n Firmino fit in your speculation as those five will take up nearly 25% of our weekly wage bill more than likely. I can't see us not balancing the books to bring in the likes of Mbappe and to be honest we are not lacking goals. We are lacking legs in midfield as the average age of our senior midfielders v senior forwards is surely +2 years and minutes off the pitch due to injury comparison is not good for the midfield. Our midfielders bodies have suffered more than most and some are best friends with the medical staff so surely our future transfer budget will be distracted by those worries rather than topping up on the forward line that are rarely injured and still feature as one of the top three attacks in Europe.

Signing Mbappe would probably mean Firmino moving back to midfield for the later stages of his LFC career, and Mane becoming part of the new 4-men attacking rotation ...
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,117
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8383 on: Today at 11:33:22 am »
We aren't signing Mbappe.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8384 on: Today at 11:49:09 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:33:22 am
We aren't signing Mbappe.

I don't want us to now. Be much happier with some up and coming talent who could learn from Salah and Mane
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,117
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8385 on: Today at 12:44:08 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:49:09 am
I don't want us to now. Be much happier with some up and coming talent who could learn from Salah and Mane
I mean he's a fantastic footballer but he'll be on a phenomenal amount of money whoever he signs for.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,852
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8386 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:44:08 pm
I mean he's a fantastic footballer but he'll be on a phenomenal amount of money whoever he signs for.

Yeah just not worth the hassle now or in the future when it destroys the wage stucture
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8387 on: Today at 01:34:35 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:53:11 am
Signing Mbappe would probably mean Firmino moving back to midfield for the later stages of his LFC career, and Mane becoming part of the new 4-men attacking rotation ...

So one of Mane Jota or Salah gets 20 league appearances or less, a lot less as Klopp rarely rotates his prefer starting forward line in the league. Also one of those starting strikers will drop back occasionally into the space Firmino is taking in his new role as a midfielder?? Not sure i can see that happening considering Jones and Harvey are trying to knock on the door as well. Basically Mbappe comes in, one of our current strikers goes
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8388 on: Today at 01:53:52 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 11:33:22 am
We aren't signing Mbappe.

Of course we are. It's a done deal.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,096
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8389 on: Today at 02:03:17 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 01:34:35 pm
So one of Mane Jota or Salah gets 20 league appearances or less, a lot less as Klopp rarely rotates his prefer starting forward line in the league. Also one of those starting strikers will drop back occasionally into the space Firmino is taking in his new role as a midfielder?? Not sure i can see that happening considering Jones and Harvey are trying to knock on the door as well. Basically Mbappe comes in, one of our current strikers goes

No need for selling anyone, apart from Ox, Origi and Phillips, and releasing Milner, Adrian and Karius ...

Mbappe/Minamino - Jota/Mane - Salah/Elliott

Firmino/Jones - Thiago/Keita

Fabinho/Henderson

Robertson/Tsimikas - Van Dijk/Matip - Konate/Gomez - TAA/ N.Williams

Alisson/Kelleher
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,211
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8390 on: Today at 03:43:57 pm »
I'm loving the fact that some of you still think we've a chance at signing Mbappe, I'm not taking the piss by any means, but I am a sucker for boundless optimists.
Logged

Online fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8391 on: Today at 03:47:32 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:03:17 pm
No need for selling anyone, apart from Ox, Origi and Phillips, and releasing Milner, Adrian and Karius ...

Mbappe/Minamino - Jota/Mane - Salah/Elliott

Firmino/Jones - Thiago/Keita

Fabinho/Henderson

Robertson/Tsimikas - Van Dijk/Matip - Konate/Gomez - TAA/ N.Williams

Alisson/Kelleher

As i said one of our current top strikers will be relegated to the bench for 25-30 league games at least. Not going to happen next season as right now they are on course to scoring 70 plus goals in all comps BTW Salah, Jota and Mane.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,516
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8392 on: Today at 04:06:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 02:03:17 pm
No need for selling anyone, apart from Ox, Origi and Phillips, and releasing Milner, Adrian and Karius ...

Mbappe/Minamino - Jota/Mane - Salah/Elliott

Firmino/Jones - Thiago/Keita

Fabinho/Henderson

Robertson/Tsimikas - Van Dijk/Matip - Konate/Gomez - TAA/ N.Williams

Alisson/Kelleher

Elliott doesnt have the pace to be a long term right forward/winger for us. Kaide is more likely to take that spot. Elliott has everything, however, to be an absolutely world class midfielder in the 8/10 position for us and that's where he'll play a lot because he has the ability to pick that defence splitting pass or carry the ball into the box.

We need cover for Fab and another winger because Mane and Salah are the only ones that are better outside than central in our current set of forwards in the senior team. Bobby/Divock/Taki/Jota all better when playing more centrally.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Up
« previous next »
 