« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 609530 times)

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,956
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8360 on: Yesterday at 02:23:53 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:57:26 am
We cant stump up to 350k a week for a proven LFC legend so why would we pay anyone else 400k/500k a week plus massive signing on fees to players / agents for the likes of Mbappe. Had that discussion with someone else here months ago and he was adamant we could afford him plus his wages would not be silly. It is a bit strange with FSG  as you look at the likes of the Red Soxs, overall team wages around 200m, pay one of their hitters you would not know outside of the States 500k a week while team revenue of 500m is comparable to Liverpool. Guess we will see as the pandemic has hit us harder than US sports which may be one of the reasons we are stalling on increasing our wage bill even more.


We don't know what the stumbling block is - if there even is one. It may be length of contract, add-ons, agent fee, release clause, and not the weekly salary.

I think with Mbappe, the fact that he'd be on a free would give us the scope to use the saved transfer fee to pay a huge wedge as a 'signing on fee', payable over the course of his contract to boost his de facto wage without technically breaking the club's wage structure.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,405
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8361 on: Yesterday at 03:13:33 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:23:53 pm

We don't know what the stumbling block is - if there even is one. It may be length of contract, add-ons, agent fee, release clause, and not the weekly salary.

I think with Mbappe, the fact that he'd be on a free would give us the scope to use the saved transfer fee to pay a huge wedge as a 'signing on fee', payable over the course of his contract to boost his de facto wage without technically breaking the club's wage structure.

Well considering Madrid have already told his agent they are willing to pay him a 30 million a year salary and pay his agent a 60-80 million bonus I think it's highly unlikely we will match it.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,557
  • Follow the gourd
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8362 on: Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm »
BREAKING: #MCFC are in talks to sign River Plate striker Julian Alvarez.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8363 on: Yesterday at 06:30:25 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm
BREAKING: #MCFC are in talks to sign River Plate striker Julian Alvarez.
Good.

No Haaland.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,083
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8364 on: Yesterday at 06:50:21 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Yesterday at 03:13:33 pm
Well considering Madrid have already told his agent they are willing to pay him a 30 million a year salary and pay his agent a 60-80 million bonus I think it's highly unlikely we will match it.

Did they? Then why he still hasn't agreed to join them? Is it possible that the media got it wrong on this one, even though they rarely make up things?
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,573
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8365 on: Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm »
Why the fuk are we talking about Mbappe when we have a better striker on the books who will cost us less for the next 4 years? Salah is not trying to run down his contract (I believe) while Mbappe / shyte agent has already showed us their cards as will run down his contract here as well if he joins. Sign of the times as players will move on as free agents to maximise their income so it will be more likely we wont be getting much return from our big purchases.
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,083
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8366 on: Yesterday at 07:52:45 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm
Why the fuk are we talking about Mbappe when we have a better striker on the books who will cost us less for the next 4 years? Salah is not trying to run down his contract (I believe) while Mbappe / shyte agent has already showed us their cards as will run down his contract here as well if he joins. Sign of the times as players will move on as free agents to maximise their income so it will be more likely we wont be getting much return from our big purchases.

Probably because the attacking line of Mbappe-Jota-Salah would be the best in the World for the next 3-4 seasons. By the way, Mbappe doesn't have an agent, and Real Madrid can never pay him as much as PSG. It is not about the money ...
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8367 on: Yesterday at 07:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 06:28:33 pm
BREAKING: #MCFC are in talks to sign River Plate striker Julian Alvarez.

Every player's dream to be loaned out year after year to another City Group club. I'm sure he's ecstatic.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,083
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8368 on: Yesterday at 08:02:37 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 07:53:56 pm
Every player's dream to be loaned out year after year to another City Group club. I'm sure he's ecstatic.

Alvarez is actually a very good fit for Guardiola's setup. I doubt he will be going out on loan, unless River insist on keeping him for another 6 months. Good signing for Man City ...
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,573
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8369 on: Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 07:52:45 pm
Probably because the attacking line of Mbappe-Jota-Salah would be the best in the World for the next 3-4 seasons. By the way, Mbappe doesn't have an agent, and Real Madrid can never pay him as much as PSG. It is not about the money ...

You think we can afford 1m plus a week wages for that forward line? I better get on the beer to get on the same cloud
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,083
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8370 on: Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 08:59:43 pm
You think we can afford 1m plus a week wages for that forward line? I better get on the beer to get on the same cloud

I don't know if we can afford it. I never thought that we would spend £75 million on Van Dijk, yet we did it. Our managenent obvuously thought he is worth it.

How much is Mbappe worth? I honestly don't know. We know that he is an awesome player, but how much are his image rights worth? I really don't know. If anyone at these boards knows, please tell us ...
Logged

Offline fowlermagic

  • Ilittarate
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,573
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8371 on: Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:12:35 pm
I don't know if we can afford it. I never thought that we would spend £75 million on Van Dijk, yet we did it. Our managenent obvuously thought he is worth it.

How much is Mbappe worth? I honestly don't know. We know that he is an awesome player, but how much are his image rights worth? I really don't know. If anyone at these boards knows, please tell us ...

I didn't either as was even more surprised we splashed out on Alisson. Guess we were moving on that path of big transfers when we spent 50m plus on Keita the year before as while he was good he was not one of the best players in his position which Virgil and Alisson were. Maybe we will break the barrier again n ignore the fact if we get Mbappe and Salah on board our wage structure will be ripped apart. Knowing our history of selling big to spend big the likes of Salah will be sold to afford a Mbappe type purchase
Logged
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches. http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zi5-V75v-6I

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8372 on: Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm »
Our payroll is somewhere around £6m per week. Could we then afford to pay someone £1m of that? Sure. A big portion of the team would have to be kids or pretty trash though.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,083
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 12:00:52 am »
Quote from: fowlermagic on Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm
I didn't either as was even more surprised we splashed out on Alisson. Guess we were moving on that path of big transfers when we spent 50m plus on Keita the year before as while he was good he was not one of the best players in his position which Virgil and Alisson were. Maybe we will break the barrier again n ignore the fact if we get Mbappe and Salah on board our wage structure will be ripped apart. Knowing our history of selling big to spend big the likes of Salah will be sold to afford a Mbappe type purchase

We don't have the slughtest idea how the eventual signing of Mbappe would be structured. How much would be his signing-on fee? How much would be his basic wages? How much would be the bonuses? Would we hold 100% of his image rights, of we would allow him to own a certain % of it? Will there be a release clause included in the deal?

At this point, we know nothing. We are just speculating to support different agendas. For all that we know, we might already have a deal in place to sign him on July 1st ...
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,083
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8374 on: Today at 12:03:22 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:17:37 pm
Our payroll is somewhere around £6m per week. Could we then afford to pay someone £1m of that? Sure. A big portion of the team would have to be kids or pretty trash though.

If we could secure the best attacking trio in the World for 17% of our wage bill, I am pretty certain that we will do it ...
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,688
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8375 on: Today at 02:20:41 am »
interesting signing for city, seems hes had his breakout year now, never seen him so intrigued they are paying that much
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England
Pages: 1 ... 205 206 207 208 209 [210]   Go Up
« previous next »
 