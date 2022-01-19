Fairly confident that was leaked by Barca-friendly journos to paint Ousmane as the villain.
Wouldnt go anywhere near him, as sounds toxic
Blackmail rumours going around
Hes not worth £100,000 a week let alone the reported £500,000
His Barca career has been utter shit
In nearly 5 seasons 129 games and 31 goals in all competitions
Signed for nearly £135m
Coutinho and Dembele - possibly two of the worst signing ever
Two were signed for over £250m
Will probably both leave for around £30m each
Dembele has age on his side
I reckon Villa wont take Barca up on the £33m