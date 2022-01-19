« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 19, 2022, 08:26:37 pm
Quote from: amir87 on January 19, 2022, 01:30:18 am
They've also made a bid for the Australian winger Lee Capussi.
I thought he was from Down Under.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 19, 2022, 10:50:18 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January 19, 2022, 06:59:06 pm
They're just throwing money at the problem without any real vision or plan, a 31 year old right back, a 30 year old average (at best) striker and a 29 year old centre half, and these 3 are taking them to the cleaners no doubt.

Exactly
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
January 19, 2022, 11:30:08 pm
Well, it seems that West Ham won't be getting Adam Hloek. Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have expressed an interest in signing him in the summer, so he will be moving to the Bundesliga ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:24:17 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January 19, 2022, 06:59:06 pm
They're just throwing money at the problem without any real vision or plan, a 31 year old right back, a 30 year old average (at best) striker and a 29 year old centre half, and these 3 are taking them to the cleaners no doubt.
They just need to do enough to stay up, and they will do. It doesn't matter if they're taken to the cleaners or not, they have unlimited funds.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:29:26 am
Barca expect Ousmane Dembele to find a new club before the end of January. Interested to see where he ends up, obviously an incredibly talented player on his day.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:13:41 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:29:26 am
Barca expect Ousmane Dembele to find a new club before the end of January. Interested to see where he ends up, obviously an incredibly talented player on his day.

Clubs are now realising that players are just playing mind games running their contracts down to get huge financial deals elsewhere. They put it out in the media that they want to stay, so the fans turn against the club if they look for suitors, then they just run their contract down and go for a free. Sol Campbell did it all those years ago, now Dembele, Haaland, Mbappe, Vlahovic are all at it. Barca and Fiorentina have seen whats happened with the others and are now desperate to sell.

It used to happen a lot at Arsenal, players in the last year of their contract, Wenger did say at the time that transfer fees will be gone in the future, players just running their contracts down. Its happening more and more now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:21:55 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:29:26 am
Barca expect Ousmane Dembele to find a new club before the end of January. Interested to see where he ends up, obviously an incredibly talented player on his day.

Won't be going anywhere if he's serious about wanting £700k per week.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:35:00 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:21:55 am
Won't be going anywhere if he's serious about wanting £700k per week.

Fairly confident that was leaked by Barca-friendly journos to paint Ousmane as the villain.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:51:25 am
Reports detailing a package RM have put together to sign Haaland this summer, and there've been previous 'leaks' that RM is his favoured destination.

They couldn't sign both Haaland and Mbappe, could they?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:51:44 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:51:25 am
Reports detailing a package RM have put together to sign Haaland this summer, and there've been previous 'leaks' that RM is his favoured destination.

They couldn't sign both Haaland and Mbappe, could they?

Lets hope so.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:00:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:51:25 am
Reports detailing a package RM have put together to sign Haaland this summer, and there've been previous 'leaks' that RM is his favoured destination.

They couldn't sign both Haaland and Mbappe, could they?

Apparently they have the wriggle room in their wage bill to accommodate both. And when you consider that the transfer fee for both would only be £70m odd, it probably is doable. Obviously a colossal amount of money in wages, signing on fees and agent fees, but Madrid seem to have been relatively smart in recent years in pruning the squad. And Bale's contract expires this summer, and they're trying to get rid of Hazard, which frees up even more money.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:02:54 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 12:00:23 pm
Apparently they have the wriggle room in their wage bill to accommodate both. And when you consider that the transfer fee for both would only be £70m odd, it probably is doable. Obviously a colossal amount of money in wages, signing on fees and agent fees, but Madrid seem to have been relatively smart in recent years in pruning the squad. And Bale's contract expires this summer, and they're trying to get rid of Hazard, which frees up even more money.
I don't think they'll go for him. Who will he displace?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:05:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:51:44 am
Lets hope so.


I know who want neither going to an English rival, but...  :o


I despise RM more than any non-British club. And certainly don't want them embarking on another period of Champions League domination.


And I also won't give up on us signing Mbappe until he does actually move somewhere else.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:11:10 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 09:29:26 am
Barca expect Ousmane Dembele to find a new club before the end of January. Interested to see where he ends up, obviously an incredibly talented player on his day.

Nobody isn't going to pay his 400mil release clause.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:49:12 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:05:43 pm

I know who want neither going to an English rival, but...  :o


I despise RM more than any non-British club. And certainly don't want them embarking on another period of Champions League domination.


And I also won't give up on us signing Mbappe until he does actually move somewhere else.

I don't really care about how Madrid get on in Europe, I at least want to have a chance of winning the league and that diminishes if City get Haaland.

Also, we are not signing Mbappe. We haven't even got Salah signed to a new contract, what makes you think we could get Mbappe to sign up?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:50:05 pm
Maybe thats the whole problem, trying to do two big contracts at once ;)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 01:51:19 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:51:25 am
Reports detailing a package RM have put together to sign Haaland this summer, and there've been previous 'leaks' that RM is his favoured destination.

They couldn't sign both Haaland and Mbappe, could they?

Easily, plenty of wriggle room for FFP and La Liga Finance rules given they could amortise the transfer fee (for Haaland), the signing-on fees over the life of the contract. Not to mention Marcelo, Isco and Bales wages come off the books in July and theyll probably sell the likes of Brahim Diaz and Ceballos and book accounting profits on both. As for financing, Perez is a construction magnate so has every Spanish Bank dying to lend him money.

Id be shocked if he went anywhere else, but I dont think Real accounted for the Benzema renaissance and Vinicius improving so quickly which may have them be hesitant on pulling the trigger which could open the door for City.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 03:14:55 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on January 19, 2022, 06:59:06 pm
They're just throwing money at the problem without any real vision or plan, a 31 year old right back, a 30 year old average (at best) striker and a 29 year old centre half, and these 3 are taking them to the cleaners no doubt.

That's all they need to do though really, it doesn't matter how much money they waste as long as they avoid relegation. They'll just buy more later.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:06:44 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:51:25 am
Reports detailing a package RM have put together to sign Haaland this summer, and there've been previous 'leaks' that RM is his favoured destination.

They couldn't sign both Haaland and Mbappe, could they?

Mbappe is not going to Real Madrid. He is either staying at PSG, or coming to LFC ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:10:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:06:44 pm
Mbappe is not going to Real Madrid. He is either staying at PSG, or coming to LFC ...



That's more like it!

 :thumbup

Doubters into believers  ;D


It'd be the dream scenario. Haaland goes to RM, we get Mbappe, Abu Dhabi sign Sir Lord Harold Kane.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 05:02:16 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:51:19 pm
Easily, plenty of wriggle room for FFP and La Liga Finance rules given they could amortise the transfer fee (for Haaland), the signing-on fees over the life of the contract. Not to mention Marcelo, Isco and Bales wages come off the books in July and theyll probably sell the likes of Brahim Diaz and Ceballos and book accounting profits on both. As for financing, Perez is a construction magnate so has every Spanish Bank dying to lend him money.

Id be shocked if he went anywhere else, but I dont think Real accounted for the Benzema renaissance and Vinicius improving so quickly which may have them be hesitant on pulling the trigger which could open the door for City.
They can afford him but intend to launch the "new" Bernabeu with a front 3 of Vini-Benzema-Mbappe.

He can't bench Benzema at this point.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:11:09 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:35:00 am
Fairly confident that was leaked by Barca-friendly journos to paint Ousmane as the villain.

Wouldnt go anywhere near him, as sounds toxic

Blackmail rumours going around

Hes not worth £100,000 a week let alone the reported £500,000

His Barca career has been utter shit

In nearly 5 seasons 129 games and 31 goals in all competitions

Signed for nearly £135m

Coutinho and Dembele - possibly two of the worst signing ever

Two were signed for over £250m

Will probably both leave for around £30m each

Dembele has age on his side

I reckon Villa wont take Barca up on the £33m

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:06:44 pm
Mbappe is not going to Real Madrid. He is either staying at PSG, or coming to LFC ...
He can't be staying at PSG now surely?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm
"Reims president has described Newcastles latest bid for Hugo Ekitike as unrealistic after Newcastle included a bonus clause which only triggered if the Magpies won the Champions League."

 ;D ;D ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:36:40 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 10:20:58 pm
"Reims president has described Newcastles latest bid for Hugo Ekitike as unrealistic after Newcastle included a bonus clause which only triggered if the Magpies won the Champions League."

 ;D ;D ;D
They could have included a clause for Ekitike winning the Miss World pageant...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:37:05 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm
He can't be staying at PSG now surely?
What are you saying then? ??? ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm
Wolves reject 15m bid for Traore from Spurs.

Such a typical signing for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:13:05 pm
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 11:10:03 pm
Wolves reject 15m bid for Traore from Spurs.

Such a typical signing for them.

Conte wants to turn him into a wing back I think? Actually makes sense.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:27:58 pm

Arsenal have submitted a bid for USMNT GK Matt Turner.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:49:11 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 04:06:44 pm
Mbappe is not going to Real Madrid. He is either staying at PSG, or coming to LFC ...
In there before me this transfer window but not full on enough. Bappers has chosen Liverpool so Madrid has now turned their attention to Haaland.

Im surprised more of you dont see this? Theres only been two clubs linked the whole time and he clearly wants to leave psg. With Madrid out of the picture there is only one realistic option. That option is the mighty reds and you will never hear the end of it from me when it happens.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm
Im sorry for calling him Bappers. Thats not on to be fair.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:58:44 am
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:50:40 pm
Im sorry for calling him Bappers. Thats not on to be fair.

No, it is certainly not.

One thing we have learned though from the Salah new deal 'saga': Liverpool most definitely won't pay the wages the Mbappé entourage will require.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:00:16 am
....or we're struggling to do the deal with Salah because we've already committed a huge chunk to Mbappe
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:01:55 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:00:16 am
....or we're struggling to do the deal with Salah because we've already committed a huge chunk to Mbappe

What did you put in your cereal today, I'm sure you're joking. Aside: what's turned Kylian off Madrid, does anyone know?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:05:21 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:01:55 am
What did you put in your cereal today, I'm sure you're joking. Aside: what's turned Kylian off Madrid, does anyone know?

I didnt even make my own cereal today, I've taken to getting the local doctor to make my breakfast in the mornings. Always a little salty, which I like.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:06:40 am
Yes, we noticed.
:)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:57:26 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:58:44 am
No, it is certainly not.

One thing we have learned though from the Salah new deal 'saga': Liverpool most definitely won't pay the wages the Mbappé entourage will require.

We cant stump up to 350k a week for a proven LFC legend so why would we pay anyone else 400k/500k a week plus massive signing on fees to players / agents for the likes of Mbappe. Had that discussion with someone else here months ago and he was adamant we could afford him plus his wages would not be silly. It is a bit strange with FSG  as you look at the likes of the Red Soxs, overall team wages around 200m, pay one of their hitters you would not know outside of the States 500k a week while team revenue of 500m is comparable to Liverpool. Guess we will see as the pandemic has hit us harder than US sports which may be one of the reasons we are stalling on increasing our wage bill even more.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:38:04 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 10:14:36 pm
He can't be staying at PSG now surely?

Some rumors that he's thinking about signing a short term extension because they are going to bring in Zidane to replace Poch when he goes to Utd this summer. 
