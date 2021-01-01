« previous next »
Offline IvanSER

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8320 on: Yesterday at 08:26:37 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:30:18 am
They've also made a bid for the Australian winger Lee Capussi.
I thought he was from Down Under.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8321 on: Yesterday at 10:50:18 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:59:06 pm
They're just throwing money at the problem without any real vision or plan, a 31 year old right back, a 30 year old average (at best) striker and a 29 year old centre half, and these 3 are taking them to the cleaners no doubt.

Exactly
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8322 on: Yesterday at 11:30:08 pm »
Well, it seems that West Ham won't be getting Adam Hloek. Both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have expressed an interest in signing him in the summer, so he will be moving to the Bundesliga ...
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8323 on: Today at 07:24:17 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 06:59:06 pm
They're just throwing money at the problem without any real vision or plan, a 31 year old right back, a 30 year old average (at best) striker and a 29 year old centre half, and these 3 are taking them to the cleaners no doubt.
They just need to do enough to stay up, and they will do. It doesn't matter if they're taken to the cleaners or not, they have unlimited funds.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8324 on: Today at 09:29:26 am »
Barca expect Ousmane Dembele to find a new club before the end of January. Interested to see where he ends up, obviously an incredibly talented player on his day.
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8325 on: Today at 11:13:41 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:29:26 am
Barca expect Ousmane Dembele to find a new club before the end of January. Interested to see where he ends up, obviously an incredibly talented player on his day.

Clubs are now realising that players are just playing mind games running their contracts down to get huge financial deals elsewhere. They put it out in the media that they want to stay, so the fans turn against the club if they look for suitors, then they just run their contract down and go for a free. Sol Campbell did it all those years ago, now Dembele, Haaland, Mbappe, Vlahovic are all at it. Barca and Fiorentina have seen whats happened with the others and are now desperate to sell.

It used to happen a lot at Arsenal, players in the last year of their contract, Wenger did say at the time that transfer fees will be gone in the future, players just running their contracts down. Its happening more and more now.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8326 on: Today at 11:21:55 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:29:26 am
Barca expect Ousmane Dembele to find a new club before the end of January. Interested to see where he ends up, obviously an incredibly talented player on his day.

Won't be going anywhere if he's serious about wanting £700k per week.
Online Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8327 on: Today at 11:35:00 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:21:55 am
Won't be going anywhere if he's serious about wanting £700k per week.

Fairly confident that was leaked by Barca-friendly journos to paint Ousmane as the villain.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8328 on: Today at 11:51:25 am »
Reports detailing a package RM have put together to sign Haaland this summer, and there've been previous 'leaks' that RM is his favoured destination.

They couldn't sign both Haaland and Mbappe, could they?
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8329 on: Today at 11:51:44 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:51:25 am
Reports detailing a package RM have put together to sign Haaland this summer, and there've been previous 'leaks' that RM is his favoured destination.

They couldn't sign both Haaland and Mbappe, could they?

Lets hope so.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8330 on: Today at 12:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:51:25 am
Reports detailing a package RM have put together to sign Haaland this summer, and there've been previous 'leaks' that RM is his favoured destination.

They couldn't sign both Haaland and Mbappe, could they?

Apparently they have the wriggle room in their wage bill to accommodate both. And when you consider that the transfer fee for both would only be £70m odd, it probably is doable. Obviously a colossal amount of money in wages, signing on fees and agent fees, but Madrid seem to have been relatively smart in recent years in pruning the squad. And Bale's contract expires this summer, and they're trying to get rid of Hazard, which frees up even more money.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8331 on: Today at 12:02:54 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:00:23 pm
Apparently they have the wriggle room in their wage bill to accommodate both. And when you consider that the transfer fee for both would only be £70m odd, it probably is doable. Obviously a colossal amount of money in wages, signing on fees and agent fees, but Madrid seem to have been relatively smart in recent years in pruning the squad. And Bale's contract expires this summer, and they're trying to get rid of Hazard, which frees up even more money.
I don't think they'll go for him. Who will he displace?
