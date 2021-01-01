Barca expect Ousmane Dembele to find a new club before the end of January. Interested to see where he ends up, obviously an incredibly talented player on his day.



Clubs are now realising that players are just playing mind games running their contracts down to get huge financial deals elsewhere. They put it out in the media that they want to stay, so the fans turn against the club if they look for suitors, then they just run their contract down and go for a free. Sol Campbell did it all those years ago, now Dembele, Haaland, Mbappe, Vlahovic are all at it. Barca and Fiorentina have seen whats happened with the others and are now desperate to sell.It used to happen a lot at Arsenal, players in the last year of their contract, Wenger did say at the time that transfer fees will be gone in the future, players just running their contracts down. Its happening more and more now.