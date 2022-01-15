To be honest, I was arguing for months that Sancho is not as good as advertised by our fan base, and I was ridiculed for it. As for Haaland, he is an awsome No.9 and a very poor fit for Guardiola's style of play. If Guardiola couldn't integrate Ibrahimovic and Lewandowski in their prime into his setup, Haaland would be the same, if not worse ...



Fair play for standing by your Sancho opinion despite a lot of people arguing otherwise. Sancho is a weird one, his underlying stats at Dortmund were fantastic but whenever I watched him, I couldn't help but feel that the situations he was scoring/assisting in just wouldn't happen in England, he'd have less space, less time and more players to get past. It's hard to really say what's up with him, whether his abilities don't really translate, or the price tag and expectation have got to him, or if it's just down to the absolute clusterfuck of a club he's signed for.While Guardiola and Ibrahimovic didn't get along, it didn't stop the latter scoring freely in his time at Barca, ditto for Lewandowski at Bayern. Haaland would score for fun at City and as a younger, less proven player might be a little more open to Guardiola's nitpicking. Whether he'd elevate them or not I'm not sure, they'd likely produce less each game but it wouldn't matter if he was burying chances still, and he'd help a lot in those games where they look a bit laboured.I'm not sure how much all this will matter though, if we continue to not spend on the squad we'll continue to have too many bad patches each season to ever keep pace.