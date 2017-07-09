« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 597414 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,052
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8160 on: Yesterday at 11:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:20:11 pm
You think Burnley need just one more Cornet? Oh

The first Cornetto advert featuring a policeman directing traffic outside the Ciliseum was released in 1977.

Coincidence or what.
Logged

Offline MNAA

  • ...mnaa, doo doo, deh-doodoo.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,275
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8161 on: Today at 01:38:42 am »
Wood to Newcastle for £20M. Is Newcastle the new QPR?
Logged
"We decide when the game is over"

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,647
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8162 on: Today at 01:43:41 am »
I can see this is going to take a while for people to get....
money. doesnt. matter. to. them.

2 million ... 20 million... 100 million ... they're owned by a country with a yearly gdp of 700 billion

Our only hope is they give us some laughs along the way... Wood is mildly humorous but that's mitigated by the fact that if he never plays a minute for them there's still a big upsdie to the deal - to be honest I'm really looking for something in the fucking hilarious bracket by month's end ...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:53:28 am by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,843
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8163 on: Today at 01:49:29 am »
Looks like a great deal for Burnley considering Wood is 30, has 18 months left on his contract and has three goals in 18 games this year. If for instance they get Origi and someone else with the money, even on loan, they'll be laughing.
Logged

Offline Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,315
  • ¤Ginger◇Drapes¤
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8164 on: Today at 07:51:32 am »

    :champ.   :lmao


Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm
£20 million for a player that doesn't score much. What a waste ;D

- Mohamed Salah
- Harry Kane
- Jamie Vardy
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Heung-Min Son
- Chris Wood

The only Premier League players to have scored 10 or more goals in each of the last four seasons.

Logged

Offline smithng

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,241
  • "On a stroppy little island of mixed up people"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8165 on: Today at 08:08:15 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 07:51:32 am
    :champ .   :lmao


- Mohamed Salah
- Harry Kane
- Jamie Vardy
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Heung-Min Son
- Chris Wood

The only Premier League players to have scored 10 or more goals in each of the last four seasons.


Sadio Mane?
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8166 on: Today at 08:39:31 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:43:41 am
I can see this is going to take a while for people to get....
money. doesnt. matter. to. them.

2 million ... 20 million... 100 million ... they're owned by a country with a yearly gdp of 700 billion

Our only hope is they give us some laughs along the way... Wood is mildly humorous but that's mitigated by the fact that if he never plays a minute for them there's still a big upsdie to the deal - to be honest I'm really looking for something in the fucking hilarious bracket by month's end ...

You're definitely right about the money.

As for their being an upside even if he doesn't work out for Newcastle - that really depends on what Burnley do with the money. There is a slight possibility that Newcastle have just funded Burnley's survival if they bring in someone who hits the ground running.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,439
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8167 on: Today at 09:54:33 am »
Quote from: smithng on Today at 08:08:15 am
Sadio Mane?

I thought of him but presumably not. Mané will have scored a disuse few more in that time, but did he only score 9 one season, possibly the season we won it?
Logged

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,439
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8168 on: Today at 10:01:41 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:54:33 am
I thought of him but presumably not. Mané will have scored a disuse few more in that time, but did he only score 9 one season, possibly the season we won it?

Im talking bollocks. Mané should be on there too. Last five seasons (not including this one):

11
18
22
10
13

Well on course to do it this season too. They should have signed him instead. :D
Logged

Offline smithng

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,241
  • "On a stroppy little island of mixed up people"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8169 on: Today at 10:11:33 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:01:41 am
Im talking bollocks. Mané should be on there too. Last five seasons (not including this one):

11
18
22
10
13

Well on course to do it this season too. They should have signed him instead. :D
Also 11 and 10 in the 2 previous seasons for Southampton.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,998
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8170 on: Today at 10:14:15 am »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Today at 07:51:32 am
    :champ.   :lmao


- Mohamed Salah
- Harry Kane
- Jamie Vardy
- Alexandre Lacazette
- Heung-Min Son
- Chris Wood

The only Premier League players to have scored 10 or more goals in each of the last four seasons.


He's scored a jaw dropping three goals this season. Get over yourself. He's shite and waste of money ;D
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,351
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8171 on: Today at 10:18:59 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:14:15 am
He's scored a jaw dropping three goals this season. Get over yourself. He's shite and waste of money ;D

 he isnt a waste of money to a club where 25 mill is just a bit of change found down the back of a sofa.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,998
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8172 on: Today at 10:20:52 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:18:59 am
he isnt a waste of money to a club where 25 mill is just a bit of change found down the back of a sofa.
In general terms he is. £20 to 25 million is staggering.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,177
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8173 on: Today at 10:29:37 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:18:59 am
he isnt a waste of money to a club where 25 mill is just a bit of change found down the back of a sofa.

So you're Staveley and Co, you've got a shit load of money, there are 18 teams above you in the league and you're interested in buying the forward from the team who are equal with you on points (with 2 games in hand).
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,647
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8174 on: Today at 10:38:50 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:29:37 am
So you're Staveley and Co, you've got a shit load of money, there are 18 teams above you in the league and you're interested in buying the forward from the team who are equal with you on points (with 2 games in hand).

Yeah.. I mean why wouldn't you? Makes a ton of sense

They'll probably sign 5 or 6 more before the window closes, probably another striker
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,351
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8175 on: Today at 10:47:10 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:29:37 am
So you're Staveley and Co, you've got a shit load of money, there are 18 teams above you in the league and you're interested in buying the forward from the team who are equal with you on points (with 2 games in hand).

why not? If he helps them gain even a couple wins with his battering ram ways, then its worth it for them, money isnt a factor. However much wages they pay, the mess they are in now they would find it hard to find real top class players to sign for them. Im just sort of surprised at the surprise from many towards their signings to be honest, not that I care that much  :D  They are a team in deep relegation shit, whos only interest right now is making sure they dont get relegated. If signing experienced prem players to do that helps them get over the line, then job done. 

Theyll add a few more yet, all they care about is doing enough to stay up. Wouldnt be a surprise if he doesnt play another mintute for them IF they stay up.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8176 on: Today at 11:09:19 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:40:49 pm
Really? I'm actually surprised by that. Trippier & Wood. Waste of cash that.

Who are they realistically getting in this window in their current state that would help them much more than these two? Wood will score them enough goals to probably get them to 17th and if he does that, 25m is pocket change to Newcastle.
Logged

Online Perkinsonian

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 163
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8177 on: Today at 11:19:19 am »
It looks I was right.  ;)

Quote from: Perkinsonian on January  6, 2022, 01:11:44 pm
So let them pay for Origi at least 25 million. This is the market value of a striker for Newcastle at the moment.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,998
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8178 on: Today at 12:40:41 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 11:09:19 am
Who are they realistically getting in this window in their current state that would help them much more than these two? Wood will score them enough goals to probably get them to 17th and if he does that, 25m is pocket change to Newcastle.
Yes we are aware that Newcastle have ridiculous amount of money that doesn't mean it can't be said they are wasting it on average footballers or past their prime. I don't know who is available that they could get. It's very short term getting these kind of players in.

Hope they get relegated. They have a average manager. Buying average players. Long may it continue.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8179 on: Today at 12:43:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:20:52 am
In general terms he is. £20 to 25 million is staggering.

He has in the Premier League before this season - 128 games, and 46 goals; even including this one, leaves it at 145 games, 49 goals (so better than a goal every 3 games)


Compared to others, is it really, when considering how much money Newcastle's owners have?  Lets have a look at some other teams around the bottom half of the league and other strikers/forwards/attackers:

Armstrong cost Southampton £20m last summer, and has got 2 goals in 17 games in the Premier League.
Carillo cost Southampton £20m in 2018, played games without scoring, spent 2 seasons on loan at Leganes scoring 7 times, and then left on a free to Elche where has 3 goals in 35.
Wesley cost Villa 22.5m in 2019, played 24 times for them scoring 5 goals, before going out on loan to Belgian side Club Brugge, where he has played 3 times this season.
Maupay cost Brighton £20m in 2019, played 87 games scoring just 25 goals
Andre Gray cost Wolves £19m in 2017, 115 games and 23 goals before going on loan to QPR.
Bentake cost Palace 28m, and has scored just 35 goals in 156 games

Chris Wood is clearly head and shoulders above all 6 of these players in return over the last few years (you could argue Armstrong is young enough that the fee was one for the future I suppose), and despite playing in a fairly negative team, consistently scored significantly more frequently than any of them too.  So, compared to others, no, £20m isn't "staggering" - it's just what players cost nowadays with how much more money the PL teams get from tv than even 5 years ago (well over double).


« Last Edit: Today at 12:49:42 pm by Scottymuser »
Logged

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8180 on: Today at 12:46:22 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:40:41 pm
Yes we are aware that Newcastle have ridiculous amount of money that doesn't mean it can't be said they are wasting it on average footballers or past their prime. I don't know who is available that they could get. It's very short term getting these kind of players in.

Well in case you havent see the table lately, Newcastle is in a relegation battle and no-one wants to go there besides players on the downhill looking for a big payday.

In other news, Coman renews with Bayern until 2027.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,998
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8181 on: Today at 12:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:43:20 pm
He has in the Premier League before this season - 128 games, and


Compared to others, is it really, when considering how much money Newcastle's owners have?  Lets have a look at some other teams around the bottom half of the league and other strikers/forwards/attackers:

Armstrong cost Southampton £20m last summer, and has got 2 goals in 17 games in the Premier League.
Carillo cost Southampton £20m in 2018, played games without scoring, spent 2 seasons on loan at Leganes scoring 7 times, and then left on a free to Elche where has 3 goals in 35.
Wesley cost Villa 22.5m in 2019, played 24 times for them scoring 5 goals, before going out on loan to Belgian side Club Brugge, where he has played 3 times this season.
Maupay cost Brighton £20m in 2019, played 87 games scoring 25 goals

I'm surprised there's no one in the lower leagues, premier league or Europe that isn't better option both short and long term that isn't better than Wood.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,998
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8182 on: Today at 12:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:46:22 pm
Well in case you havent see the table lately, Newcastle is in a relegation battle and no-one wants to go there besides players on the downhill looking for a big payday.

In other news, Coman renews with Bayern until 2027.
What hill has Wood been on ;D

You know no one wants to go there?
Logged

Offline OsirisMVZ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,363
  • Grew up with Houllier and Rafa teams
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8183 on: Today at 12:53:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 10:20:52 am
In general terms he is. £20 to 25 million is staggering.
It's not 2007 anymore. Tons of players come up from the Championship for that price now and they can't adapt.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,998
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8184 on: Today at 12:53:55 pm »
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 12:53:16 pm
It's not 2007 anymore. Tons of players come up from the Championship for that price now and they can't adapt.
Doesn't need to be.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8185 on: Today at 12:57:30 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:47:37 pm
I'm surprised there's no one in the lower leagues, premier league or Europe that isn't better option both short and long term that isn't better than Wood.

They would all cost way, way, more then 20m or come with significant downsides.  If we look at the past couple of years, in the PL only, and ignoring anyone at a b"big 6 club" then the only strikers who you could argue have the track record similar or more to Woods are Calvert-Lewin, Ings, Watkins, Bamford.  Full Stop.  None of those are moving to Newcastle for under 40m, other than maybe sicknote Ings.

In Europe, you then have the issue of whether they can fit in and acclimatise quickly.  I think it's clear that  the signing of Wood is 100% one determined by it being Jan, so no pre-season etc.  And unless you go French (or smaller league), then you're probably also talking a lot of money. 
 
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,998
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8186 on: Today at 01:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 12:57:30 pm
They would all cost way, way, more then 20m or come with significant downsides.  If we look at the past couple of years, in the PL only, and ignoring anyone at a b"big 6 club" then the only strikers who you could argue have the track record similar or more to Woods are Calvert-Lewin, Ings, Watkins, Bamford.  Full Stop.  None of those are moving to Newcastle for under 40m, other than maybe sicknote Ings.

In Europe, you then have the issue of whether they can fit in and acclimatise quickly.  I think it's clear that  the signing of Wood is 100% one determined by it being Jan, so no pre-season etc.  And unless you go French (or smaller league), then you're probably also talking a lot of money. 
 
Cost isn't an issue for them. It's a gamble for them. One which hopefully doesn't pay off.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8187 on: Today at 01:17:55 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:53:55 pm
Doesn't need to be.

Let's have a look at all Championship players with 10 or more goals in the 25 matches of the Championship (so a similar ratio as Wood has managed in the PL, other than this year):
Mitrovic - Fulhams best player by a mile, in a team that want to go up, cost Fulham £22m - no way they are letting him go for less than 30m.  Played for Newcastle previouslly and was a flop.
Brereton - Newcastle will be battling the likes of Sevilla to get his signature, and blackburn value him at more than 20m, but might accept 20m given he only has a year left in his contract.  The issue is that he might prefer Sevilla, and it could easily cause a bidding war pushing his value to closer to 30m.  This is also his first season where he has shown any aptitude for scoring goals - the previous he scored just 7 in the championship.
Solanke - cost Bournmouth 19m, no way they'd accept in jan a fee of less than 30m given he has done better in the championship
Weimann - is 30 (so same problems as Wood re: Age) has played in the PL before without scoring many (17 goals in 113 games) but has definitely done better with 12 in 25 this season in the Championship (but ONLY this season - before this season in the Championship its 9 in 81 for derby, and 21 in 92 for Bristol City).  Very cheap, but given his previous inability to find the net, and age, I can't see this being a better transfer than Wood, not even close
Piroe - never a goal scorer back home in the Netherlands, he has 11 in 21 this season.  But again, thats half a season - no clue about whether he'd be able to step up to the PL, so very risky signing given the scenario they are in.
Grabban - 34, so would be cheap but is 4 years older than Wood, had played 24 games in the PL before (for 1 goal return).  Doesn't really score that many in the Championship - in 135 games for Notts Forest has scored 52 goals  (so a worse ratio than Wood has in the PL the last 4 years), and this year has got 10 goals, but in 23 games.

So out of those players who you could argue have scored enough this year in the Championship, which do you think NEwcastle should take, and for how much?
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8188 on: Today at 01:19:21 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:05:13 pm
Cost isn't an issue for them. It's a gamble for them. One which hopefully doesn't pay off.

Then why is your argument that he is costing too much?  And how is he a gamble?  Unless you think that his goal return this season renders his past 4 years of regular goal scoring completely moot?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,351
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8189 on: Today at 01:26:40 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 12:47:37 pm
I'm surprised there's no one in the lower leagues, premier league or Europe that isn't better option both short and long term that isn't better than Wood.

No guarantee they will help them now, and all they care about is now, trying to surprive the drop. Strikers coming from the championship often struggle, players from European leagues can take time to settle, and again, little chance the top class ones will be interestesd in this battle.

And as for another prem striker they could go for, who did you have in mind?

I dont get the fuss about this. They only need to look short term at the moment.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,998
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8190 on: Today at 01:28:02 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 01:19:21 pm
Then why is your argument that he is costing too much?  And how is he a gamble?  Unless you think that his goal return this season renders his past 4 years of regular goal scoring completely moot?
He's an average player. That's what surprises me. I very much doubt Newcastle fans expected Woods in the short term. Will his goal return improve at Newcastle? Will he work alongside Saint Maximum. Time will tell.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,998
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8191 on: Today at 01:28:42 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:26:40 pm
No guarantee they will help them now, and all they care about is now, trying to surprive the drop. Strikers coming from the championship often struggle, players from European leagues can take time to settle, and again, little chance the top class ones will be interestesd in this battle.

And as for another prem striker they could go for, who did you have in mind?

I dont get the fuss about this. They only need to look short term at the moment.
There's no guarantee Woods will work.
Logged

Online Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,796
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8192 on: Today at 01:30:22 pm »
nobody in for Big Dom Solanke? banging them in for Bournemouth isn't he?
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8193 on: Today at 01:42:19 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:28:02 pm
He's an average player. That's what surprises me. I very much doubt Newcastle fans expected Woods in the short term. Will his goal return improve at Newcastle? Will he work alongside Saint Maximum. Time will tell.

I'd argue that Woods has consitently shown himself to be in the top 5-10 strikers in the league outside of the "Big 6".  So if that's "average" (I presume you mean vis-a-vis Newcastle's new owners,  their wealth and the ambition they have therefore been assumed to have), fair enough.  So again, I ask you - given the constraints (presuming that this is the first, and not only signing, and therefore we can't guess at expenditure of much more than £25m) of this being January, presumably a more stop-gap signing before a bigger one in the summer, someone who would want to come to be part of a second-half relegation battle, etc - name some players, along with reasonable price tages, who you think they should have gone for instead.

Also, I'd argue that ASM is an "average" player if Wood is, going by actual output.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,621
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8194 on: Today at 01:55:07 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 11:12:42 pm
Or they might have funded Burnley's survival budget because for that money, if sean dyche manages to find another Cornet, then Newcastle may have just fucked themselves royally!

so they need another goal scoring defender?  To replace their only striker who can score goals?  ok lol.  Last year Wood got 12 goals, and Barnes/Vydra/Gudmonnsen/Jay Rodrigues got 9 between them; 2019/20 Wood got 14 goals, and Rodriguez (injury prone) and Barnes got 14 between them - and they are both 2 years older.   This year he has 3 - the rest of their midfield and attack have 1.  Strikers are such a difficult thing for the likes of burnley to judge and bring in - and they can't rely on a goal scoring defender for all their goals, that Burnley are much weaker without Wood unless they manage to fluke a similar signing 
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8195 on: Today at 01:58:31 pm »
Wood is a decent goal scorer in the league, and would be a top one in the Championship and a player that wouldn't demand he plays premiership football.

They are taking a key player away from their relegation rivals, and he might not even be a regular starter with everyone fit.

It's a good purchase if money isn't an issue.

Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,555
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8196 on: Today at 02:14:11 pm »
Has a respectable goal record does Mr Chris Wood. I think Newcastle and their fans despite obviously wanting something a little better should be happy with him, largely because he can probably do very good numbers again in the championship. He'd surely be one of the top scorers again. I'm sure as well they wish he was a few years younger but for where Newcastle are going to be in the next few years it's a good get IMO.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8197 on: Today at 02:18:44 pm »

They are smart. Getting players who improve them now also can be good backups to the players they buy next summer or they are trusting Howe and it's his decisions which means they are stupid.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,647
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8198 on: Today at 02:28:00 pm »
Whats the over / under on how many players they sign and how much they spend this window

I'll guess at 6 for 140 million
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 200 201 202 203 204 [205]   Go Up
« previous next »
 