Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8120 on: Yesterday at 09:17:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:33:40 am
Their owners are rich.

Imagine if we had such rich owners ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8121 on: Yesterday at 09:17:20 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 08:34:46 am
I had no idea they were this rich though. Net spend is insane.

Yep, they spent loads the season they came into the top league and their second season. They have a lot of money that they are willing to invest into the club.

In a way it makes sense. The club is a big one with absolutely plenty of potential if it were to win a bit more again.
Online Original

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8122 on: Yesterday at 09:19:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:33:40 am
Their owners are rich.

You mean you can have rich owners who spend money, who aren't royals from oil rich Middle Eastern regimes or billionaire oligarchs. Who knew 🤔
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8123 on: Yesterday at 09:20:51 am »
Digne is good going forward but rash and struggles when hes turned. Hes not much better than Targett so Im struggling to see why Villa think hes a £30m+ outlay. Theyd be much better upgrading Tyrone Mings or adding a high quality wide player in there as El Ghazi is still injured and Traore is inconsistent.

Perhaps Coutinho will play as part of the front three.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8124 on: Yesterday at 09:23:21 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:20:51 am
Digne is good going forward but rash and struggles when hes turned. Hes not much better than Targett so Im struggling to see why Villa think hes a £30m+ outlay. Theyd be much better upgrading Tyrone Mings or adding a high quality wide player in there as El Ghazi is still injured and Traore is inconsistent.

Perhaps Coutinho will play as part of the front three.

Once again, they are taking the wrong path into the top 4 ...
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8125 on: Yesterday at 09:28:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:23:21 am
Once again, they are taking the wrong path into the top 4 ...
Huh?
Offline red1977

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8126 on: Yesterday at 09:30:42 am »
Rafa forcing Digne out into the arms of Stevie G. Sure most blues wont bat an eyelid.
Offline cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8127 on: Yesterday at 10:53:52 am »
Wasn't there talk that if Villa were relegated the other season they would be docked points under the EFL FFP regs? Selling Grealish has helped them be able to spend but they now have a bloated and unbalanced squad and are still making strange decisions.

As Sangria says- Digne seems a weird choice of the pitch to spend on
Online Perkinsonian

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8128 on: Yesterday at 11:03:54 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 09:30:42 am
Rafa forcing Digne out into the arms of Stevie G.

Beware of Spaniards bearing gifts.  ;D
Offline Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8129 on: Yesterday at 11:18:58 am »
Dont think Juve were ever going to be in a position where they needed to cash-in on Chiesa, but hes done his ACL.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8130 on: Yesterday at 12:33:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:28:12 am
Huh?

They tried the same under Randy Lerner, and ended up in the Championship ...
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8131 on: Yesterday at 02:30:17 pm »
Mad money for Digne considering hes been frozen out and theyve already spent big on his replacement. Id have guessed something like £10m would have been enough in those circumstances, £25-30m is just daft.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8132 on: Yesterday at 02:45:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 10:53:52 am
Wasn't there talk that if Villa were relegated the other season they would be docked points under the EFL FFP regs? Selling Grealish has helped them be able to spend but they now have a bloated and unbalanced squad and are still making strange decisions.

As Sangria says- Digne seems a weird choice of the pitch to spend on
When you look at the regs and what gets you in trouble in the football league, in the slender event that Villa would be relegated, they would face worse points deductions than any side has ever faced under the new rules. They'd start on worse than -20 points if it was pushed upon them straight away - perhaps less damage if parachute payments were taken into account.
Offline fowlermagic

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8133 on: Yesterday at 02:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:30:17 pm
Mad money for Digne considering hes been frozen out and theyve already spent big on his replacement. Id have guessed something like £10m would have been enough in those circumstances, £25-30m is just daft.

Well they could have bought a full back with less international caps who is 32 this summer for 12m and made him their highest paid player. That daft purchase was made by Newcastle.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8134 on: Yesterday at 02:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:30:17 pm
Mad money for Digne considering hes been frozen out and theyve already spent big on his replacement. Id have guessed something like £10m would have been enough in those circumstances, £25-30m is just daft.

thats a bit mad in the other direction mind  ;D

He had/has a long contract at Everton, and despite the fact the Everton fans did love to overhype him, hes been a good player for them and one of the better left backs in the prem quite recently. He is premier league proven, hate that phrase, but its a thing! 

When you look at prices of some fullbacks in recent seasons, 10 mill would have been ridiculously low for him.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8135 on: Yesterday at 03:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 02:45:09 pm
When you look at the regs and what gets you in trouble in the football league, in the slender event that Villa would be relegated, they would face worse points deductions than any side has ever faced under the new rules. They'd start on worse than -20 points if it was pushed upon them straight away - perhaps less damage if parachute payments were taken into account.


Hopefully that's the fate awaiting the Saudi scumbags
Offline Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8136 on: Yesterday at 03:19:14 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:54:05 pm
thats a bit mad in the other direction mind  ;D

He had/has a long contract at Everton, and despite the fact the Everton fans did love to overhype him, hes been a good player for them and one of the better left backs in the prem quite recently. He is premier league proven, hate that phrase, but its a thing! 

When you look at prices of some fullbacks in recent seasons, 10 mill would have been ridiculously low for him.

You might be able to afford a LB from a relegated team for 10 million. It won't buy you quality though.
Offline Keso

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8137 on: Yesterday at 06:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:19:14 pm
You might be able to afford a LB from a relegated team for 10 million. It won't buy you quality though.

I see what you did there..
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8138 on: Today at 11:25:46 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:04:58 pm

Hopefully that's the fate awaiting the Saudi scumbags
Unfortunately, under the regulations, because they've not been a Championship side in the last few seasons and they haven't spent a massive net amount, they'd probably be spared from immediate punishment. However, it will be interesting to see them squirm because technically, under the legislature, they wouldn't be able to go out and spend £100m on new players to aid their promotion push. They'd have to add a couple of players and rely on what they've got to bring them back up in order to spend big money.

That's if you trust the Football League to enforce their regulations properly and trust that Newcastle can't find their way around the regs with a hefty dose of cheating.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8139 on: Today at 05:26:23 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:30:17 pm
Mad money for Digne considering hes been frozen out and theyve already spent big on his replacement. Id have guessed something like £10m would have been enough in those circumstances, £25-30m is just daft.

More money than Robertson and Tsimikas combined. Think it's bad business at that price personally. I've thought nothing of him while he's been at Everton to be honest, selling at that price is the right thing to do. A lot of blues seemed to think he'd be desperate for European football and some top sides would be in for him, but a move to Villa basically means he's going there for a big wage.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8140 on: Today at 06:54:25 pm »
Chris Wood joining Newcastle from Burnley, which means Divock isnt moving to Tyneside. Seems Wood had a release clause in his Burnley contract.
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8141 on: Today at 06:57:36 pm »
Unlimited budget and Chris Wood is the one you want?  ;D
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8142 on: Today at 06:58:57 pm »
Also the Ev are trying to sign El Ghazi from Villa.
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8143 on: Today at 07:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 06:54:25 pm
Chris Wood joining Newcastle from Burnley, which means Divock isnt moving to Tyneside. Seems Wood had a release clause in his Burnley contract.
£20 million for a player that doesn't score much. What a waste ;D
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8144 on: Today at 07:07:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 12:33:33 pm
They tried the same under Randy Lerner, and ended up in the Championship ...
Won't happen this time.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8145 on: Today at 07:10:51 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 07:06:48 pm
£20 million for a player that doesn't score much. What a waste ;D

In fairness, he has four consecutive seasons of 10+ goals in the Premier League. Thats much, much rarer than youd think. Dont think his style really suits Howe though.
Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8146 on: Today at 07:31:24 pm »
£20m to basically relegated Burnely seems a fair price
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8147 on: Today at 07:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 07:10:51 pm
In fairness, he has four consecutive seasons of 10+ goals in the Premier League. Thats much, much rarer than youd think. Dont think his style really suits Howe though.
Really? I'm actually surprised by that. Trippier & Wood. Waste of cash that.
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8148 on: Today at 07:42:58 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 07:31:24 pm
£20m to basically relegated Burnely seems a fair price

Release clause was £25m apparently.
Online Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8149 on: Today at 07:46:49 pm »
Wood to Newcastle is hilarious in that he doesn't even have to be good for Newcastle to potentially save them from relegation.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8150 on: Today at 07:47:32 pm »
Wood to Newcastle sounds about right, a middling to poor lower PL level striker who is a handful but not much cop technically. Hes basically a younger, slightly better Barnes. Woods is a means to an end signing who gets jettisoned as soon as theyre in a position to get higher profile players.

Woods is like a latter day Kevin Campbell. Probably not even that good.
Online TepidT2O

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8151 on: Today at 07:56:52 pm »
£20m for chris wood yowzers
Online Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8152 on: Today at 08:04:15 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:47:32 pm
Wood to Newcastle sounds about right, a middling to poor lower PL level striker who is a handful but not much cop technically. Hes basically a younger, slightly better Barnes. Woods is a means to an end signing who gets jettisoned as soon as theyre in a position to get higher profile players.

Woods is like a latter day Kevin Campbell. Probably not even that good.

