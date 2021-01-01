Wasn't there talk that if Villa were relegated the other season they would be docked points under the EFL FFP regs? Selling Grealish has helped them be able to spend but they now have a bloated and unbalanced squad and are still making strange decisions.



As Sangria says- Digne seems a weird choice of the pitch to spend on



When you look at the regs and what gets you in trouble in the football league, in the slender event that Villa would be relegated, they would face worse points deductions than any side has ever faced under the new rules. They'd start on worse than -20 points if it was pushed upon them straight away - perhaps less damage if parachute payments were taken into account.