Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 593951 times)

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8120 on: Today at 09:17:16 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:33:40 am
Their owners are rich.

Imagine if we had such rich owners ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8121 on: Today at 09:17:20 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 08:34:46 am
I had no idea they were this rich though. Net spend is insane.

Yep, they spent loads the season they came into the top league and their second season. They have a lot of money that they are willing to invest into the club.

In a way it makes sense. The club is a big one with absolutely plenty of potential if it were to win a bit more again.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8122 on: Today at 09:19:25 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:33:40 am
Their owners are rich.

You mean you can have rich owners who spend money, who aren't royals from oil rich Middle Eastern regimes or billionaire oligarchs. Who knew 🤔
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8123 on: Today at 09:20:51 am »
Digne is good going forward but rash and struggles when hes turned. Hes not much better than Targett so Im struggling to see why Villa think hes a £30m+ outlay. Theyd be much better upgrading Tyrone Mings or adding a high quality wide player in there as El Ghazi is still injured and Traore is inconsistent.

Perhaps Coutinho will play as part of the front three.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8124 on: Today at 09:23:21 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:20:51 am
Digne is good going forward but rash and struggles when hes turned. Hes not much better than Targett so Im struggling to see why Villa think hes a £30m+ outlay. Theyd be much better upgrading Tyrone Mings or adding a high quality wide player in there as El Ghazi is still injured and Traore is inconsistent.

Perhaps Coutinho will play as part of the front three.

Once again, they are taking the wrong path into the top 4 ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8125 on: Today at 09:28:12 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 09:23:21 am
Once again, they are taking the wrong path into the top 4 ...
Huh?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8126 on: Today at 09:30:42 am »
Rafa forcing Digne out into the arms of Stevie G. Sure most blues wont bat an eyelid.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8127 on: Today at 10:53:52 am »
Wasn't there talk that if Villa were relegated the other season they would be docked points under the EFL FFP regs? Selling Grealish has helped them be able to spend but they now have a bloated and unbalanced squad and are still making strange decisions.

As Sangria says- Digne seems a weird choice of the pitch to spend on
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8128 on: Today at 11:03:54 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:30:42 am
Rafa forcing Digne out into the arms of Stevie G.

Beware of Spaniards bearing gifts.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 11:10:42 am by Perkinsonian »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8129 on: Today at 11:18:58 am »
Dont think Juve were ever going to be in a position where they needed to cash-in on Chiesa, but hes done his ACL.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8130 on: Today at 12:33:33 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 09:28:12 am
Huh?

They tried the same under Randy Lerner, and ended up in the Championship ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8131 on: Today at 02:30:17 pm »
Mad money for Digne considering hes been frozen out and theyve already spent big on his replacement. Id have guessed something like £10m would have been enough in those circumstances, £25-30m is just daft.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8132 on: Today at 02:45:09 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 10:53:52 am
Wasn't there talk that if Villa were relegated the other season they would be docked points under the EFL FFP regs? Selling Grealish has helped them be able to spend but they now have a bloated and unbalanced squad and are still making strange decisions.

As Sangria says- Digne seems a weird choice of the pitch to spend on
When you look at the regs and what gets you in trouble in the football league, in the slender event that Villa would be relegated, they would face worse points deductions than any side has ever faced under the new rules. They'd start on worse than -20 points if it was pushed upon them straight away - perhaps less damage if parachute payments were taken into account.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8133 on: Today at 02:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:30:17 pm
Mad money for Digne considering hes been frozen out and theyve already spent big on his replacement. Id have guessed something like £10m would have been enough in those circumstances, £25-30m is just daft.

Well they could have bought a full back with less international caps who is 32 this summer for 12m and made him their highest paid player. That daft purchase was made by Newcastle.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8134 on: Today at 02:54:05 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 02:30:17 pm
Mad money for Digne considering hes been frozen out and theyve already spent big on his replacement. Id have guessed something like £10m would have been enough in those circumstances, £25-30m is just daft.

thats a bit mad in the other direction mind  ;D

He had/has a long contract at Everton, and despite the fact the Everton fans did love to overhype him, hes been a good player for them and one of the better left backs in the prem quite recently. He is premier league proven, hate that phrase, but its a thing! 

When you look at prices of some fullbacks in recent seasons, 10 mill would have been ridiculously low for him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8135 on: Today at 03:04:58 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:45:09 pm
When you look at the regs and what gets you in trouble in the football league, in the slender event that Villa would be relegated, they would face worse points deductions than any side has ever faced under the new rules. They'd start on worse than -20 points if it was pushed upon them straight away - perhaps less damage if parachute payments were taken into account.


Hopefully that's the fate awaiting the Saudi scumbags
