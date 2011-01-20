Hed need to be be able to work, and able to play within a high press system. That is, he needs to be able to trigger the press. And he needs to be technically good enough to move the ball quickly. But if hes both those things then hell score an insane number of goals for them and make their life so much easier - when they do struggle its usually because theyre a little blunt in the penalty box. Also, theyll have much more of a from nothing threat and quicker counter attack potential. Its a little like Salah with us. Hes naturally very direct but hes able to move the ball quickly, hes able and willing to press and work for the team AND hes an absurd goal threat.