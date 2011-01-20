Hed need to be be able to work, and able to play within a high press system. That is, he needs to be able to trigger the press. And he needs to be technically good enough to move the ball quickly. But if hes both those things then hell score an insane number of goals for them and make their life so much easier - when they do struggle its usually because theyre a little blunt in the penalty box. Also, theyll have much more of a from nothing threat and quicker counter attack potential. Its a little like Salah with us. Hes naturally very direct but hes able to move the ball quickly, hes able and willing to press and work for the team AND hes an absurd goal threat.