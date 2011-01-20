City getting Haaland would be so unnecessary. Whats the fucking point.
FSG overruled Klopp on Coutinho's sale.
Nobody is perfect, not even Klopp (heresy?) or the good and the bad policeman Liverpool's negotiating strategy that has produced remarkable results in the case of Barcelona? Greed on FSG side or the decision enforced by the player himself? A bit of everything?? We don't know, but the effect was spectacular.
He isnt interested in keeping players who want out, for longer than necessary.
I thought it was CBB (Coutonho's bad back) who did that.
Newcastle trying to get Botman and Carlos in at CB, says Ornstein. Benoit Badiashile a backup option to Botman.
Klopp wanted Coutinho gone before we actually sold him. It was FSG who held out for an additional window and another 50m or so.
Ha, I didn't know that Coutinho wanted to go that badly in the summer. There were crickets, but his intent didn't seem serious to me. Maybe I forget things... (it's not a maybe )
IIRC as soon as Coutinho indicated that he wanted to move, Klopp wanted him gone ASAP so he could prepare without him. It was the upper echelons who made all the noises about keeping Coutinho.
I don't even think that Pep's football suits Haaland at all. If they are after him, it's because their owner wants him and not so much Pep.Such a direct talent would die slowly at City.
