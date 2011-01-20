« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 590722 times)

Offline CraigDS

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8080 on: Yesterday at 11:42:10 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:18:24 pm
City getting Haaland would be so unnecessary. Whats the fucking point.

He's probably honestly the one player who would improve them so much they'd be favs (and not just bookie's favs) for the CL every year. He'd complete them imo.

He would most teams though to be honest.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8081 on: Yesterday at 11:42:50 pm »
City themselves were a vanity purchase so it wouldnt be a surprise at all.
Offline Perkinsonian

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8082 on: Yesterday at 11:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:37:25 pm
FSG overruled Klopp on Coutinho's sale.

Nobody is perfect, not even Klopp (heresy?) or the good and the bad policeman Liverpool's negotiating strategy that has produced remarkable results in the case of Barcelona? Greed on FSG side or the decision enforced by the player himself? A bit of everything?? We don't know, but the effect was spectacular.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8083 on: Today at 12:07:18 am »
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Yesterday at 11:43:22 pm
Nobody is perfect, not even Klopp (heresy?) or the good and the bad policeman Liverpool's negotiating strategy that has produced remarkable results in the case of Barcelona? Greed on FSG side or the decision enforced by the player himself? A bit of everything?? We don't know, but the effect was spectacular.

They didnt anyway, only thing Klopp didnt want was to lose him at the end of that window, as they had already prepared for the season and couldnt replace him with the window closing.

He isnt interested in keeping players who want out, for longer than necessary.
Offline Perkinsonian

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8084 on: Today at 12:27:34 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:07:18 am

He isnt interested in keeping players who want out, for longer than necessary.

Yes, but posing in transfer negotiations is helpful in achieving the main goal, i.e. getting the best price for a player.
Offline Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8085 on: Today at 12:49:17 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:39:04 pm
I thought it was CBB (Coutonho's bad back) who did that.

Klopp wanted Coutinho gone before we actually sold him. It was FSG who held out for an additional window and another 50m or so.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8086 on: Today at 01:06:34 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:17:08 pm
Newcastle trying to get Botman and Carlos in at CB, says Ornstein. Benoit Badiashile a backup option to Botman.

I reckon if Lille didnt make it out of the UCL group Botman would already be holding up a barcode jersey, £40m is a lot for them to turn down.
Offline farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8087 on: Today at 01:50:32 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:49:17 am
Klopp wanted Coutinho gone before we actually sold him. It was FSG who held out for an additional window and another 50m or so.
Ha, I didn't know that Coutinho wanted to go that badly in the summer. There were crickets, but his intent didn't seem serious to me. Maybe I forget things... (it's not a maybe :))
Offline Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8088 on: Today at 01:55:09 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:50:32 am
Ha, I didn't know that Coutinho wanted to go that badly in the summer. There were crickets, but his intent didn't seem serious to me. Maybe I forget things... (it's not a maybe :))

IIRC as soon as Coutinho indicated that he wanted to move, Klopp wanted him gone ASAP so he could prepare without him. It was the upper echelons who made all the noises about keeping Coutinho.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8089 on: Today at 04:13:36 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 01:55:09 am
IIRC as soon as Coutinho indicated that he wanted to move, Klopp wanted him gone ASAP so he could prepare without him. It was the upper echelons who made all the noises about keeping Coutinho.

he didnt want him gone asap, as that would have meant wanting him gone when he got his mysterious back problem, when it was too late to change plans. The preperations where already done for the season. He literally went on strike the day before a CL qualifier vs Hoffenheim. 
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8090 on: Today at 06:57:07 am »
I don't even think that Pep's football suits Haaland at all. If they are after him, it's because their owner wants him and not so much Pep.

Such a direct talent would die slowly at City.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #8091 on: Today at 07:58:05 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 06:57:07 am
I don't even think that Pep's football suits Haaland at all. If they are after him, it's because their owner wants him and not so much Pep.

Such a direct talent would die slowly at City.

I don't think that's necessarily true. Lewandowski was a beast when Guardiola was at Bayern Munchen.
