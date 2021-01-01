« previous next »
City getting Haaland would be so unnecessary. Whats the fucking point.

He's probably honestly the one player who would improve them so much they'd be favs (and not just bookie's favs) for the CL every year. He'd complete them imo.

He would most teams though to be honest.
City themselves were a vanity purchase so it wouldnt be a surprise at all.
FSG overruled Klopp on Coutinho's sale.

Nobody is perfect, not even Klopp (heresy?) or the good and the bad policeman Liverpool's negotiating strategy that has produced remarkable results in the case of Barcelona? Greed on FSG side or the decision enforced by the player himself? A bit of everything?? We don't know, but the effect was spectacular.
Nobody is perfect, not even Klopp (heresy?) or the good and the bad policeman Liverpool's negotiating strategy that has produced remarkable results in the case of Barcelona? Greed on FSG side or the decision enforced by the player himself? A bit of everything?? We don't know, but the effect was spectacular.

They didnt anyway, only thing Klopp didnt want was to lose him at the end of that window, as they had already prepared for the season and couldnt replace him with the window closing.

He isnt interested in keeping players who want out, for longer than necessary.
He isnt interested in keeping players who want out, for longer than necessary.

Yes, but posing in transfer negotiations is helpful in achieving the main goal, i.e. getting the best price for a player.
