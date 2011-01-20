Gutted we didn't try for Coutinho, there's still a player in him. I think he'll surprise a few people, great signing for Villa.



No way.Wouldnt want the club to send that sort of message, refuse to play for us, try and distrupt our chance of getting CL football by creating a stink just before a qualifier, oh but its fine, we will take you back when your dream move turns to crap. Childish maybe, but I honestly dont care, its not a good message to send players.Hes not had a proper starting run in a team for about 3 or 4 years, there are reasons for that I am sure. At Villa, who knows how hell do. His absolute best form was likely that year and a half he had under Jürgen Klopp, what a player that Phil Coutinho was. No idea how hell line up for Villa, but if he stays fit for sure will add some quality to their line up, which does have some good players as is.