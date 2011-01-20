« previous next »
If we get Vlahovic..... Im not even going to get excited because I cant see the bigger clubs from around Europe not swooping in.

Assume you'd be taking another loan to sign him?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Spurs are going to purchase Adama and make him into a wingback according to Twitter rumors.  Considering what Conte got out of Moses in a similar role this might not actually be a bad idea depending on the price.
Spurs are going to purchase Adama and make him into a wingback according to Twitter rumors.  Considering what Conte got out of Moses in a similar role this might not actually be a bad idea depending on the price.

He has done that role a few times for Wolves.
Think that's his best option for a higher level team, he doesn't have the quality to play in the forward positions, but running up and down the wing all day could work.
Think that's his best option for a higher level team, he doesn't have the quality to play in the forward positions, but running up and down the wing all day could work.

He doesn't have the stamina for that. You see it in matches where there's acres of space to run into. It's like he's too explosive when he's actually on the run and tires too easily to consistently do that for 90 mins.
I have no idea what Im taking about

Assume you'd be taking another loan to sign him?

Not sure where the money is coming from but we are hardly going to go bankrupt.
Still dont think itll happen , but either Vlahovic or Isak and Id be buzzing. Plus a defensive midfielder would complete transforming the first 11 into a good team. Guimaraes has been linked and he looks really good, I also love Bissouma.
Theres some decent players on the market . Loan deals for Coutinho or Ramsey wouldnt be too much of a risk either.
He doesn't even cement Fiorentina's place in the top four of Serie A...

Well, he took them from a relegation fight a couple of seasons ago to the European places at the moment, so his goals are having a pretty decent effect on Fiorentina ...
Well, he took them from a relegation fight a couple of seasons ago to the European places at the moment, so his goals are having a pretty decent effect on Fiorentina ...

Last season Fiorentina with Vlahovic in the squad and his inflated by penalties number of goals finished 14th, just 7 points above the relegation zone. This season, after considerable summer financial outlays and the addition of new players, it is seventh.

If playing in the Europe/Conference League is what Arsenal are aiming for, great. But how is he supposed to cement their place in the Premiership's top four if they haven't been in it for the last few seasons? I don't think he's a game changer and a better forward than Kane, let alone Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City main strikers.
He doesn't have the stamina for that. You see it in matches where there's acres of space to run into. It's like he's too explosive when he's actually on the run and tires too easily to consistently do that for 90 mins.
Its startling how little stamina he does have for a top-level footballer. He gases incredibly quickly - the way he tired after one sprint reminds me of heavily muscled boxers carrying too much weight and punching themselves towards heavy fatigue.
Missed this from Tariq Panja yesterday:

Another English team talked with Fiorentina today about Vlahovic. Fiorentina desperate to offload in this window in order to get the 70m euro plus fee. Club in question needs a statement signing, and liable to be silly enough to acquiesce to agent demands. Might be a perfect fit

Guessing Newcastle?  Basically paying bribes is what this is so I don't think that would be much of an issue.
Missed this from Tariq Panja yesterday:

Another English team talked with Fiorentina today about Vlahovic. Fiorentina desperate to offload in this window in order to get the 70m euro plus fee. Club in question needs a statement signing, and liable to be silly enough to acquiesce to agent demands. Might be a perfect fit

Guessing Newcastle?  Basically paying bribes is what this is so I don't think that would be much of an issue.

he'd see his goals dry up with that dynamic midfield of Shelvey and some other random setting him up
Like I said, for some reason most posters in the transfer threads decided that Vlahovic will be a flop in the Premier League. It is interesting that these are the same people who argued for months that Sancho would be a massive success in the Premier League  ;D
Like I said, for some reason most posters in the transfer threads decided that Vlahovic will be a flop in the Premier League. It is interesting that these are the same people who argued for months that Sancho would be a massive success in the Premier League  ;D

Who said he would be a flop? Haven't seen it said on here to be fair, just people saying he's got great potential and puts up good numbers
Villa get Phil, will be interesting to see what he's got left
Villa get Phil, will be interesting to see what he's got left
I think hell do well, but I also think his ego and confidence have sustained irreparable damage that mean hell never reach the heights he did with us. If you told us in 2018 when he left, that within 3 years he would join the team that finished 4th in the Championship that year, wed have found it bizarre.

Hes not what Id call a Gerrard profile of player but his quality is such that hell probably elevate them.
Gutted we didn't try for Coutinho, there's still a player in him. I think he'll surprise a few people, great signing for Villa.
It raises the profile of villa, the Coutinho signing. Having Gerrard and Coutinho might convince other targets who would otherwise not consider Villa have a rethink, and even if hes half the player he used to be, he ll still be better than the shite they have.
They have an option to buy or extend the loan it looks like too.

Great signing from them. At his best, he is a much better player than Grealish but can he recapture half that form?
Just seen a Barca fan on Reddit post that the last time he was this excited they had signed Coutinho  ;D
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Just seen a Barca fan on Reddit post that the last time he was this excited they had signed Coutinho  ;D

So he's like a boat.
Probably complete guff on my part, but I think Phil would generally not want to go to one of Liverpools direct rivals, Utd, Chelsea etc, The fact Stevie is manager, Phil can take comfort that there is a Liverpool link at Villa. I know he screwed us over but sure Ive read he wouldnt want to play for a direct rival.
Same question as when he was here, where will Villa play him?

As a left sided forward in a front three? Feels a bit of a luxury for them in midfield. Or with McGinn and Luiz doing all the work could they get away with it.

To repeat myself, and everyone...imagine knowing when he left us that his next move would be a loan to Villa.
Same question as when he was here, where will Villa play him?

As a left sided forward in a front three? Feels a bit of a luxury for them in midfield. Or with McGinn and Luiz doing all the work could they get away with it.

To repeat myself, and everyone...imagine knowing when he left us that his next move would be a loan to Villa.

He won the Champions League after he left us. Surely he's proud of that. He scored a couple in a thrashing of one of the biggest clubs in the world too, along the way.
He won the Champions League after he left us. Surely he's proud of that. He scored a couple in a thrashing of one of the biggest clubs in the world too, along the way.

He is almost 30 years old. I don't think his back, damaged a few years ago, will withstand the hardships of the Premiership for long.  ;D
Same question as when he was here, where will Villa play him?

As a left sided forward in a front three? Feels a bit of a luxury for them in midfield. Or with McGinn and Luiz doing all the work could they get away with it.

To repeat myself, and everyone...imagine knowing when he left us that his next move would be a loan to Villa.

Vividly remember Rodgers banging on about him being his number 10, the implication being that he felt that was his best position.  That would work for Villa?
glad Coutinho went to Villa, it'll stop our fans fawning over him. he's been poor for a while but it'd be interesting to see if Stevie can get the best out of him. would be a good insight into his coaching/management.

he also wouldn't fit us now. we don't play a 10 and he's not great on the wing. isn't great at pressing now either.
I hope he does brilliantly. I heard Balague banging on about him the other night as if he was crap from the outset when he left us (making out that everyone expected him to slot in as a new Iniesta) - the fella is an excellent footballer who does even better in either a clear counter attacking set up with decent runners, or a system that causes disorganisation via decent pressing (Watkins and Ings potentially offer him scaps to feed off and disorganisation to slalom through). Gerrard will get a nice tune out of him I reckon.
Vividly remember Rodgers banging on about him being his number 10, the implication being that he felt that was his best position.  That would work for Villa?

He was always way better from the left.  He looks like a 10 but was never any good for us there.
Yeah he was never convincing with his back to goal. He needs the play happening in front of him with plenty of runners around to get the best out of him.

I think Stevie will get more out of him than recent form shows as he'll be the main man in the team again.
Vividly remember Rodgers banging on about him being his number 10, the implication being that he felt that was his best position.  That would work for Villa?
he never had the fitness to play mf for klopp. probably best as inverted winger on the left at this point
Gutted we didn't try for Coutinho, there's still a player in him. I think he'll surprise a few people, great signing for Villa.

No way.

Wouldnt want the club to send that sort of message, refuse to play for us, try and distrupt our chance of getting CL football by creating a stink just before a qualifier, oh but its fine, we will take you back when your dream move turns to crap.  Childish maybe, but I honestly dont care, its not a good message to send players.

Hes not had a proper starting run in a team for about 3 or 4 years, there are reasons for that I am sure.   At Villa, who knows how hell do. His absolute best form was likely that year and a half he had under Jürgen Klopp, what a player that Phil Coutinho was. No idea how hell line up for Villa, but if he stays fit for sure will add some quality to their line up, which does have some good players as is.
I think he'll do well at Villa. Limited pressure and expectations compared to Barcelona and he'll feel appreciated by management. He's solely playing to get back into the Brazil squad at this point
I think he'll do well at Villa. Limited pressure and expectations compared to Barcelona and he'll feel appreciated by management. He's solely playing to get back into the Brazil squad at this point

He's Owening his career.
No way.

Wouldnt want the club to send that sort of message, refuse to play for us, try and distrupt our chance of getting CL football by creating a stink just before a qualifier, oh but its fine, we will take you back when your dream move turns to crap.  Childish maybe, but I honestly dont care, its not a good message to send players.

Hes not had a proper starting run in a team for about 3 or 4 years, there are reasons for that I am sure.   At Villa, who knows how hell do. His absolute best form was likely that year and a half he had under Jürgen Klopp, what a player that Phil Coutinho was. No idea how hell line up for Villa, but if he stays fit for sure will add some quality to their line up, which does have some good players as is.
He barely started at Inter too. We gave him a platform to become a top top player.
Same question as when he was here, where will Villa play him?

As a left sided forward in a front three? Feels a bit of a luxury for them in midfield. Or with McGinn and Luiz doing all the work could they get away with it.

To repeat myself, and everyone...imagine knowing when he left us that his next move would be a loan to Villa.

Surely his next move was a loan to Bayern.
