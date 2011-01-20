Gutted we didn't try for Coutinho, there's still a player in him. I think he'll surprise a few people, great signing for Villa.
No way.
Wouldnt want the club to send that sort of message, refuse to play for us, try and distrupt our chance of getting CL football by creating a stink just before a qualifier, oh but its fine, we will take you back when your dream move turns to crap. Childish maybe, but I honestly dont care, its not a good message to send players.
Hes not had a proper starting run in a team for about 3 or 4 years, there are reasons for that I am sure. At Villa, who knows how hell do. His absolute best form was likely that year and a half he had under Jürgen Klopp, what a player that Phil Coutinho was. No idea how hell line up for Villa, but if he stays fit for sure will add some quality to their line up, which does have some good players as is.