Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 01:30:17 pm
If we get Vlahovic..... Im not even going to get excited because I cant see the bigger clubs from around Europe not swooping in.

Assume you'd be taking another loan to sign him?
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Spurs are going to purchase Adama and make him into a wingback according to Twitter rumors.  Considering what Conte got out of Moses in a similar role this might not actually be a bad idea depending on the price.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:00:36 pm
Spurs are going to purchase Adama and make him into a wingback according to Twitter rumors.  Considering what Conte got out of Moses in a similar role this might not actually be a bad idea depending on the price.

He has done that role a few times for Wolves.
Think that's his best option for a higher level team, he doesn't have the quality to play in the forward positions, but running up and down the wing all day could work.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 05:20:47 pm
Think that's his best option for a higher level team, he doesn't have the quality to play in the forward positions, but running up and down the wing all day could work.

He doesn't have the stamina for that. You see it in matches where there's acres of space to run into. It's like he's too explosive when he's actually on the run and tires too easily to consistently do that for 90 mins.
I have no idea what Im taking about

Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:37:15 pm
Assume you'd be taking another loan to sign him?

Not sure where the money is coming from but we are hardly going to go bankrupt.
Still dont think itll happen , but either Vlahovic or Isak and Id be buzzing. Plus a defensive midfielder would complete transforming the first 11 into a good team. Guimaraes has been linked and he looks really good, I also love Bissouma.
Theres some decent players on the market . Loan deals for Coutinho or Ramsey wouldnt be too much of a risk either.
Quote from: Perkinsonian on Today at 04:33:40 pm
He doesn't even cement Fiorentina's place in the top four of Serie A...

Well, he took them from a relegation fight a couple of seasons ago to the European places at the moment, so his goals are having a pretty decent effect on Fiorentina ...
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:14:43 pm
Well, he took them from a relegation fight a couple of seasons ago to the European places at the moment, so his goals are having a pretty decent effect on Fiorentina ...

Last season Fiorentina with Vlahovic in the squad and his inflated by penalties number of goals finished 14th, just 7 points above the relegation zone. This season, after considerable summer financial outlays and the addition of new players, it is seventh.

If playing in the Europe/Conference League is what Arsenal are aiming for, great. But how is he supposed to cement their place in the Premiership's top four if they haven't been in it for the last few seasons? I don't think he's a game changer and a better forward than Kane, let alone Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City main strikers.
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 06:10:24 pm
He doesn't have the stamina for that. You see it in matches where there's acres of space to run into. It's like he's too explosive when he's actually on the run and tires too easily to consistently do that for 90 mins.
Its startling how little stamina he does have for a top-level footballer. He gases incredibly quickly - the way he tired after one sprint reminds me of heavily muscled boxers carrying too much weight and punching themselves towards heavy fatigue.
Missed this from Tariq Panja yesterday:

Another English team talked with Fiorentina today about Vlahovic. Fiorentina desperate to offload in this window in order to get the 70m euro plus fee. Club in question needs a statement signing, and liable to be silly enough to acquiesce to agent demands. Might be a perfect fit

Guessing Newcastle?  Basically paying bribes is what this is so I don't think that would be much of an issue.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 10:39:28 pm
Missed this from Tariq Panja yesterday:

Another English team talked with Fiorentina today about Vlahovic. Fiorentina desperate to offload in this window in order to get the 70m euro plus fee. Club in question needs a statement signing, and liable to be silly enough to acquiesce to agent demands. Might be a perfect fit

Guessing Newcastle?  Basically paying bribes is what this is so I don't think that would be much of an issue.

he'd see his goals dry up with that dynamic midfield of Shelvey and some other random setting him up
Like I said, for some reason most posters in the transfer threads decided that Vlahovic will be a flop in the Premier League. It is interesting that these are the same people who argued for months that Sancho would be a massive success in the Premier League  ;D
