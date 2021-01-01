Well, he took them from a relegation fight a couple of seasons ago to the European places at the moment, so his goals are having a pretty decent effect on Fiorentina ...



Last season Fiorentina with Vlahovic in the squad and his inflated by penalties number of goals finished 14th, just 7 points above the relegation zone. This season, after considerable summer financial outlays and the addition of new players, it is seventh.If playing in the Europe/Conference League is what Arsenal are aiming for, great. But how is he supposed to cement their place in the Premiership's top four if they haven't been in it for the last few seasons? I don't think he's a game changer and a better forward than Kane, let alone Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City main strikers.