I'm assuming Augsburg is getting some help in financing this as 17m for Ricardo Pepi is some type of joke or something. Now maybe I'll eat my words here someday but as an American I'm pretty well versed at the next great thing hype and Pepi has all the whiff's of Agudelo or Zardes and not a Pulisic or Reyna. The guy has nothing to his game but hoping to get on the end of stuff in the box. Now he's young so there's the hope but on the face of it I can't see how it's not just setting your money on fire.



Daryl Dike going to West Brom for £7m to team back up with Ismael. I haven't watched them at all, did he bring over Barnsley's tactics and why maybe this fee is reasonable?