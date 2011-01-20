Signed for £20 million, did very little, clearly not fancied by Guardiola.. Sold 18 months later for £55 million.



Joke.



Spanish player tax innit. I mean, we talk about it enough with English clubs signing English lads and I guess it works both ways! Good goal scoring record at City - he was 1 in 3 last season - plus really good underlying stats. Plus a starter for the Spain national team and a really strong goalscoring record there too. Only 22.City have done well, but dont think its particularly obscene. He was underpriced when City got him due to Valencias financial turmoil.Obviously ridiculous that Barca can pay it in their state, though.