Miralem Pjanic has joined Beşiktaş on loan from Barcelona. What a weird, dodgy transfer that move from Juve was.
Barca wont be able to afford corner flags soon.
He looks thrilled to be there!
Late UK transfer news.Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.
I didn't know the advent window was still open.
people like big dick nick.
No transfer fee disclosed
Theyre building a strong team with Pope already there
Strong GK, divine attack.Jesus scores and Pope saves. A win of biblical proportions.Still, midfield needs fixing though.
Other teams were put off by the fact he can only move diagonally.
Its not that black and white
