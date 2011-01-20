« previous next »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  2, 2021, 11:47:47 pm
Miralem Pjanic has joined Beşiktaş on loan from Barcelona. What a weird, dodgy transfer that move from Juve was.

He looks thrilled to be there!



My favourite take on the Barcelona situation:

Quote
Barca wont be able to afford corner flags soon.
Quote from: Red Cactii on September  3, 2021, 01:25:30 pm


My favourite take on the Barcelona situation:

Quote
Barca wont be able to afford corner flags soon.


Hear Bolasie may have an extra lying round...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: Red Cactii on September  3, 2021, 01:25:30 pm
He looks thrilled to be there!





He only went because he was offered a free hair transplant.
Shame he's career has gone down the toilet since leaving Juve, he's only 31, but on the other hand he's played at a high level since 2008
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  2, 2021, 11:47:47 pm
Miralem Pjanic has joined Beşiktaş on loan from Barcelona. What a weird, dodgy transfer that move from Juve was.

They flogged him in exchange for Arthur who was as much of a nothing player as Andre Gomes was for them. Pjanic another 30 year old signing though. Their recruitment strategy is just diabolical, even going back to Pep. For over a decade they flourished off the back of having one of the best ever youth teams to come through.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Late UK transfer news.

Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
Late UK transfer news.

Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.


The Parishoners Forum will be full of bear pics...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
Late UK transfer news.

Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.


I didn't know the advent window was still open.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Quote from: Sangria on September  4, 2021, 01:22:19 am
I didn't know the advent window was still open.

They're hoping his conversion rate improves.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
Late UK transfer news.

Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.


His former parishioners will be turning in their Gravesend.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
Late UK transfer news.

Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.

Can you transubstantiate that claim?
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
Late UK transfer news.

Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.


Apparently hes Juans brother.

Ecumenical Mata.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
No transfer fee disclosed


The money was just resting in the account
Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
Late UK transfer news.

Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.

Theyre building a strong team with Pope already there
Quote from: TAA66 on September  4, 2021, 02:02:27 pm
Theyre building a strong team with Pope already there

Strong GK, divine attack.
Jesus scores and Pope saves.
A win of biblical proportions.
Still, midfield needs fixing though.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Quote from: macmanamanaman on September  7, 2021, 12:18:28 pm
Strong GK, divine attack.
Jesus scores and Pope saves.
A win of biblical proportions.
Still, midfield needs fixing though.

They've got Jude, but the lad's threatened to score an own goal so they are in trouble there.
Quote from: macmanamanaman on September  7, 2021, 12:18:28 pm
Strong GK, divine attack.
Jesus scores and Pope saves.
A win of biblical proportions.
Still, midfield needs fixing though.

Saul in midfield.
King Kenny.

Quote from: macmanamanaman on September  7, 2021, 12:18:28 pm
Strong GK, divine attack.
Jesus scores and Pope saves.
A win of biblical proportions.
Still, midfield needs fixing though.

Fowler as manager.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on September  3, 2021, 11:42:20 pm
Late UK transfer news.

Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.


Other teams were put off by the fact he can only move diagonally.
"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  9, 2021, 12:58:03 pm

Other teams were put off by the fact he can only move diagonally.

Has definitely had a chequered career. With more consistency , just think what mitre been.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  9, 2021, 12:58:03 pm

Other teams were put off by the fact he can only move diagonally.

Its not that black and white
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Quote from: macmanamanaman on Today at 07:46:07 pm
Its not that black and white
That's what I thought, but I have to check.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."
