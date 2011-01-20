Miralem Pjanic has joined Beşiktaş on loan from Barcelona. What a weird, dodgy transfer that move from Juve was.



They flogged him in exchange for Arthur who was as much of a nothing player as Andre Gomes was for them. Pjanic another 30 year old signing though. Their recruitment strategy is just diabolical, even going back to Pep. For over a decade they flourished off the back of having one of the best ever youth teams to come through.