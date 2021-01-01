« previous next »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  2, 2021, 11:47:47 pm
Miralem Pjanic has joined Beşiktaş on loan from Barcelona. What a weird, dodgy transfer that move from Juve was.

He looks thrilled to be there!



My favourite take on the Barcelona situation:

Barca wont be able to afford corner flags soon.
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:25:30 pm


My favourite take on the Barcelona situation:

Barca wont be able to afford corner flags soon.


Hear Bolasie may have an extra lying round...
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:25:30 pm
He looks thrilled to be there!





He only went because he was offered a free hair transplant.
Shame he's career has gone down the toilet since leaving Juve, he's only 31, but on the other hand he's played at a high level since 2008
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on September  2, 2021, 11:47:47 pm
Miralem Pjanic has joined Beşiktaş on loan from Barcelona. What a weird, dodgy transfer that move from Juve was.

They flogged him in exchange for Arthur who was as much of a nothing player as Andre Gomes was for them. Pjanic another 30 year old signing though. Their recruitment strategy is just diabolical, even going back to Pep. For over a decade they flourished off the back of having one of the best ever youth teams to come through.
Late UK transfer news.

Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:42:20 pm
Late UK transfer news.

Anglican bishop of Ebbsfleet resigns to join Roman Catholic church. No transfer fee disclosed and he's passed his medical. Just waiting for him to be presented in his new kit.


The Parishoners Forum will be full of bear pics...
