Man, Arsenal are some club.



John Cross: "After his move to Everton was blocked, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been told he wont be training with the Arsenal first team."



Sometimes we sit on the outside an make Judgments without having a clue what is going on inside the club. I think a few weeks back Maitland Niles crashed his Jeep on the M25. Apparently the guy who helped him out of the car said the guy was pissed and gassed up. Rumour that he has issues with drink and balloons etc. No idea if true but may explain why he doesnt start. Thats my 2 bobs worth.