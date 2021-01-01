Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
31m for Camavinga is annoyingly cheap.
Mike McGrath@mcgrathmike#Barcelona have held talks over a deal for Spain midfielder Dani Olmo with #RBLeipzig :: Clubs have been negotiating this week for Ilaix Moriba to move to German club from Nou Camp
Hector Bellerin off to Real Betis apparently.
The Amazon documentary should be good, though.Best thing they could do today is sack Arteta and Edu.
Man, Arsenal are some club.John Cross: "After his move to Everton was blocked, Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been told he wont be training with the Arsenal first team."
Isnt he another one they had and allowed to leave at a young age?Absolute basket case club.
No wonder Ozil stuck it out and made them suffer. c*nt move from them for no reason whatsoever.
No chance, best entertainment in years
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein🚨 Exclusive: Arsenal working on deal to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna - talks under way but depends on other movements. 22yo Japan intl can play right-back + centre-back. Has been on #AFC radar all summer. W/ @gunnerblog @TheAthleticUK #DeadlineDay
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Sometimes we sit on the outside an make Judgments without having a clue what is going on inside the club. I think a few weeks back Maitland Niles crashed his Jeep on the M25. Apparently the guy who helped him out of the car said the guy was pissed and gassed up. Rumour that he has issues with drink and balloons etc. No idea if true but may explain why he doesnt start. Thats my 2 bobs worth.
Talk of Cavani moving to Barcelona today.
That Frees up #7 from Manchester United
