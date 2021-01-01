« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7080 on: Today at 01:03:33 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 12:18:19 pm
#LutaroMartinez2022

Would be happy with that.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7081 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
Thought Madrid wanted Ronaldo back?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7082 on: Today at 01:18:58 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 01:06:24 pm
Thought Madrid wanted Ronaldo back?
Or Mbappe. Tricky choice. ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7083 on: Today at 01:19:29 pm »
Oh I do hope that smug prick doesn't rock up back in the Premier League. Having to see his massively punchable face and that horrendous goal celebration..... :puke2

He's infinitely more insufferable than when he left over a decade ago.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7084 on: Today at 01:19:37 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 12:50:03 pm
Is there any chance at all that PSG throwing money around like this is to have as many high profile players on their books come the Qatar world cup, and this is the peak of it with their spending subsiding once the showpiece is over. It's bordering on farcical right now and surely every other club in Europe should be worried about the competitiveness of the game at large.

It's definitely possible.  Mbappe wanting to leave throws a wrench in things, but there's an easy French NT marketing replacement in Pogba, who they should be able to afford next summer.

The Neymar signing was a prelude to this.  They quickly made him the ambassador for the Qatari National Bank too (easy off book payments).  He would be in his prime at the World Cup and be representing the most famous footballing nation.  And he would be a PSG player.  All the ads, billboards, posters, etc leading up to it would be Neymar in his PSG kit with Qatar Airways on it for anything club-related.  Getting Messi is a great addition to that.  I bet there are billboards going up right now with Neymar, Messi, and others (maybe not Mbappe now but players like Ramos, Donnarumma, Di Maria, and then maybe a couple more) in their PSG kits with a welcome to Qatar 2022 message or something.

PSG have some of the best young talent in Europe but have been letting them go for years.  They could've been filling the rest of the squad with those players but instead just buy higher-profile players instead.  It's all about the brand image of Qatar.

Who knows how they'll act post-2022?  I'd guess they'd be like City, spending a ton but not always on the highest-profile players.  They're in a league with some of the best young players in the world (whose clubs have no money).  It's easy to build a competitive team with those kinds of players.  Not as marketable, but that piece may not be as necessary post-2022.  On the flip side, maybe they want Qatar to continue to be a destination for major sporting events, so they'll want to keep going.  Or maybe get into other sport also (so Qatar can host FIBA, cricket, NFL, e-sports events, etc).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7085 on: Today at 01:40:07 pm »
Solksjaer confirmed that they are in for Ronaldo.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7086 on: Today at 01:42:09 pm »
Youve got one of the most promising striking options this country has produced in a long time, so you bring in a 36 year old, to go with a 35 year old already there.

Some logic that.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7087 on: Today at 01:43:38 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 01:40:07 pm
Solksjaer confirmed that they are in for Ronaldo.
Would actually be fucking hilarious if City got him pinched form under their noses.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7088 on: Today at 01:44:33 pm »
Just saw that news. This is utterly tremendous. They're both in the process of eating themselves.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7089 on: Today at 01:46:21 pm »
Oh come on, Solksjaer is clearly saying that for the United supporters...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7090 on: Today at 01:47:03 pm »
Either way, this is a win win.

City dont get him or Ole comes out with that and he signs for City.

Also, if United got him then the pressure to deliver a title is huge.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7091 on: Today at 01:48:23 pm »
And Pep Guardiola now sounding very unconvinced that the Etihad will definitely be Ronaldo's next destination. "Cristiano will decide where he wants to play, not Manchester City. There are many things that are far away."
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #7092 on: Today at 01:49:26 pm »
Haha they're both Ronaldo's bitch then. Cracking
