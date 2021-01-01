Is there any chance at all that PSG throwing money around like this is to have as many high profile players on their books come the Qatar world cup, and this is the peak of it with their spending subsiding once the showpiece is over. It's bordering on farcical right now and surely every other club in Europe should be worried about the competitiveness of the game at large.



It's definitely possible. Mbappe wanting to leave throws a wrench in things, but there's an easy French NT marketing replacement in Pogba, who they should be able to afford next summer.The Neymar signing was a prelude to this. They quickly made him the ambassador for the Qatari National Bank too (easy off book payments). He would be in his prime at the World Cup and be representing the most famous footballing nation. And he would be a PSG player. All the ads, billboards, posters, etc leading up to it would be Neymar in his PSG kit with Qatar Airways on it for anything club-related. Getting Messi is a great addition to that. I bet there are billboards going up right now with Neymar, Messi, and others (maybe not Mbappe now but players like Ramos, Donnarumma, Di Maria, and then maybe a couple more) in their PSG kits with a welcome to Qatar 2022 message or something.PSG have some of the best young talent in Europe but have been letting them go for years. They could've been filling the rest of the squad with those players but instead just buy higher-profile players instead. It's all about the brand image of Qatar.Who knows how they'll act post-2022? I'd guess they'd be like City, spending a ton but not always on the highest-profile players. They're in a league with some of the best young players in the world (whose clubs have no money). It's easy to build a competitive team with those kinds of players. Not as marketable, but that piece may not be as necessary post-2022. On the flip side, maybe they want Qatar to continue to be a destination for major sporting events, so they'll want to keep going. Or maybe get into other sport also (so Qatar can host FIBA, cricket, NFL, e-sports events, etc).