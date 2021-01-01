« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6880 on: Today at 10:08:51 am
Kounde's price has gone from an 80m buyout to £42m in a 24 hour cycle by the press confusing Euros for Pounds repeatedly it seems
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6881 on: Today at 10:55:00 am
Chelsea will have some squad if they get Saul and Kounde. The fuckers.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6882 on: Today at 11:02:11 am
Thomas Delaney has joined Sevilla from Dortmund. BVB reportedly sniffing round Man City's 18 year old Samuel Edozie, who would have the 'Sancho pathway' dangled under his nose to prompt a move. They're also in negotiations to sign former Newcastle man Valentin Lazaro from Inter Milan, for around 7m which seems a decent price for a player who's improved so much.

Witsel leaving at the end of the season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6883 on: Today at 11:07:18 am
Thomas Delaney has joined Sevilla from Dortmund. BVB reportedly sniffing round Man City's 18 year old Samuel Edozie, who would have the 'Sancho pathway' dangled under his nose to prompt a move. They're also in negotiations to sign former Newcastle man Valentin Lazaro from Inter Milan, for around 7m which seems a decent price for a player who's improved so much.

Witsel leaving at the end of the season.
England are producing a huge amount of promosing youngsters atm.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6884 on: Today at 11:46:38 am
England are producing a huge amount of promosing youngsters atm.
Yes.

I was a bit skeptical at first, but England  have finally found a way to produce player after player of really good quality.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6885 on: Today at 12:39:47 pm
Chelsea will have some squad if they get Saul and Kounde. The fuckers.

Yes, their squad is pretty deep, but still very few of their players would get into our starting XI ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6886 on: Today at 12:51:35 pm
Selling Zouma for 25m & getting in Kounde for 42m pounds is good business.

That said while Kounde is a good player I dont think he is as good as it is claimed hence the price reduction.
Isnt the Zouma transfer off? Hopefully that wrecks the Kounde deal too
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6887 on: Today at 12:54:48 pm
Isnt the Zouma transfer off? Hopefully that wrecks the Kounde deal too

Nah, Ornstein just tweeted that it's done and Zouma is having his medical now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6888 on: Today at 01:10:05 pm
Cunhas signed for Atleti. Should we have been looking at him as a Bobby backup?


Saul going on loan seems a weird one. I know he had a poor season but still
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6889 on: Today at 02:02:31 pm
Thomas Delaney has joined Sevilla from Dortmund. BVB reportedly sniffing round Man City's 18 year old Samuel Edozie, who would have the 'Sancho pathway' dangled under his nose to prompt a move. They're also in negotiations to sign former Newcastle man Valentin Lazaro from Inter Milan, for around 7m which seems a decent price for a player who's improved so much.

Witsel leaving at the end of the season.

Thatd be a terrific signing, that right side of defence is a massive problem for them and 7m is a steal.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6890 on: Today at 02:08:14 pm
Cunhas signed for Atleti. Should we have been looking at him as a Bobby backup?


Saul going on loan seems a weird one. I know he had a poor season but still
I think we should have, so do a few others, but the lack of us seemingly intervening at any stage or making a move when the price was that low suggests he was either never on our radar, we really can't buy until Origi's gone, or we have a target we much prefer. I'd like to think it's the latter. If it's Lucas Ocampos - who I do like - I'd question the thought process behind choosing him ahead of Cunha.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6891 on: Today at 02:21:34 pm
Looks like Cristiano is signing for poor Man City, waiting for Samie to confirm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6892 on: Today at 02:50:54 pm
Looks like Cristiano is signing for poor Man City, waiting for Samie to confirm

Fascinated by this. It's funny for a few reasons - one, United fans having to turn on their loanee and two, Harry Kane seeing Ronaldo steal the glory he'd earmarked for himself. It also has massive potential to backfire with Ronaldo making it all about him, but of course he is still a brilliant striker and will, sadly, be a big boost for them albeit probably only for a short period of time.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6893 on: Today at 02:55:28 pm
Looks like Cristiano is signing for poor Man City, waiting for Samie to confirm

Is this confirmed?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6894 on: Today at 03:04:11 pm
I think we should have, so do a few others, but the lack of us seemingly intervening at any stage or making a move when the price was that low suggests he was either never on our radar, we really can't buy until Origi's gone, or we have a target we much prefer. I'd like to think it's the latter. If it's Lucas Ocampos - who I do like - I'd question the thought process behind choosing him ahead of Cunha.

Would be a strange move - I thought we'd want someone to challenge Bobby rather than Ocampos who is more of a winger? He's also only a couple of years younger than Firmino isn't he...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6895 on: Today at 03:05:46 pm
Fascinated by this. It's funny for a few reasons - one, United fans having to turn on their loanee and two, Harry Kane seeing Ronaldo steal the glory he'd earmarked for himself. It also has massive potential to backfire with Ronaldo making it all about him, but of course he is still a brilliant striker and will, sadly, be a big boost for them albeit probably only for a short period of time.
I see him hoovering up tap ins, cut backs and lovely De Bruyne deliveries for a season or so before time finally does take it's final toll on him. Don't listen to the Ronaldo fan boys, he's nowhere near the player he was even 3 years ago. He's an effective penalty box specialist now and little else. You could see it in the Euros this summer, he can't beat a man anymore.

It'll be an interesting change of tactics if he goes there, he's had Morata being his bitch and water carrier last year, subjugating his entire game in the name of inflating Ronaldo's numbers.

Would be a strange move - I thought we'd want someone to challenge Bobby rather than Ocampos who is more of a winger? He's also only a couple of years younger than Firmino isn't he...
Yeah, he's 27 so only two years off the front three and definitely a winger (or AM) who can play on either side. I've given more detailed thought to it in the Liverpool transfer thread, my basic opinion is that I'd take him at a bargain price for short-term depth, but not if it would impact a better, younger signing joining further down the line and absolutely not at the price Sevilla reportedly want (£36m).
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6896 on: Today at 03:07:34 pm
Cheslea selling Zouma and getting in Kounde for a net £15m-£20m is mad. ZOuma is a donkey. Nat Phillips is better.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6897 on: Today at 03:09:27 pm
Cheslea selling Zouma and getting in Kounde for a net £15m-£20m is mad. ZOuma is a donkey. Nat Phillips is better.
Bit harsh, Zouma is limited but a decent player. Just nowhere near lived up to his potential. Great signing for West Ham I think. Just shit to see Chelsea acting like Chelsea of 2004 and buying up everyone they can regardless of fee, and taking a talent such as Kounde away from better clubs.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6898 on: Today at 03:40:51 pm
Ronaldo would not be a smart signing.
He'll get some goals but its 10 men without the ball

And he is on free kicks too. But at least he has let chance of hurting someone with a wild free kick attempt at the emptihad
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6899 on: Today at 03:44:12 pm
Good news for Juve if he's fucking off, they might be able to be a team again.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6900 on: Today at 04:02:20 pm
Real have apparenty put in a 170m euro's bid for Mbappe.

Just crazy when he is free in a year.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6901 on: Today at 04:05:01 pm
PSG should accept just to give Perez a heart attack and finish him off once and for all.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6902 on: Today at 04:05:26 pm
Ronaldo will score goals at City, but even if it does strengthen them, it might be worth it seeing the effect even just the rumours is having on United fans.  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6903 on: Today at 04:10:21 pm
I haven't been one to contemplate Mbappe in a Liverpool shirt, and still won't.

However, Madrid upping their bid does suggest a lack of confidence he would sign with them on a free next year. As has been pointed out, it's impossible to justify the size of the fee otherwise.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6904 on: Today at 04:10:29 pm
Real have apparenty put in a 170m euro's bid for Mbappe.

Just crazy when he is free in a year.

Its not crazy, it makes sense. That fee is either going into PSGs coffers or Mbappes. No matter how people like Mac Red feel, Mbappe is getting 400k plus a week AND a massive signing on fee.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6905 on: Today at 04:11:13 pm
I haven't been one to contemplate Mbappe in a Liverpool shirt, and still won't.

However, Madrid upping their bid does suggest a lack of confidence he would sign with them on a free next year. As has been pointed out, it's impossible to justify the size of the fee otherwise.

How much money do you reckon they are saving by getting Mbappe next year?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6906 on: Today at 04:15:01 pm
Its not crazy, it makes sense. That fee is either going into PSGs coffers or Mbappes. No matter how people like Mac Red feel, Mbappe is getting 400k plus a week AND a massive signing on fee.

Yes but he''ll be getting that either way. Real would have to pay that in addition to this huge transfer fee.
