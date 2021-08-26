« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6840 on: Yesterday at 07:36:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 07:30:56 pm
Thats probably what a club in debt like Madrid are doing. Its not something we would ever do.
Borrowing against the future has proven to be the best economic model. Common folk would never own a house, a car, or build a company with money set aside from earnings. That is only made possible by borrowing. It all comes to making risk-vs-benefits decisions. You'd have people on both sides, some taking too much risk, some being too conservative. I'd trust our structure at this time to make more right decisions than wrong ones.
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6841 on: Yesterday at 07:46:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:13:42 pm
Yes, but that's not the point. Don't you think that we'd be a much improved team with Mbappe, capable of challenging on all four fronts?
I think we'd be a more dangerous team no question but both Mbappe and Haaland would make us change the way play because neither have great off the ball numbers. Would either of them be willing to work as hard for the team as Sadio/Jota/ Bobby/Mo?

In an ideal world I'd say roll the dice and let's get Mbappe, it would be up to Klopp to fit him in and it would be awesome to see.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6842 on: Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 06:33:01 pm
I wouldn't put Owen and Papin on that list

Both Ballon D'Or winners, you know.
« Reply #6843 on: Yesterday at 08:25:11 pm »
State of that spurs fan on sky sports
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6844 on: Yesterday at 09:29:38 pm »
Looks like Saul to Chelsea from Atletico on loan is edging closer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6845 on: Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm »
Kounde on his way to Chelsea for £50m according to Di Marzio. They have really gone all out this window. Finishing above them and city is really going to take some doing.
« Reply #6846 on: Yesterday at 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Kounde on his way to Chelsea for £50m according to Di Marzio. They have really gone all out this window. Finishing above them and city is really going to take some doing.

and last summers window too. They have all the Eden Hazard money STILL to spend.
« Reply #6847 on: Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm »
Self-sustaining my arse.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6848 on: Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:57:02 pm
Self-sustaining my arse.

How is the chair, been meaning to ask?
« Reply #6849 on: Yesterday at 10:26:21 pm »
Good signings for Chelsea right down the spine of their squad. Saul, Jorginho and Kante is a top quality midfield.
« Reply #6850 on: Yesterday at 10:30:33 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:07:00 pm
How is the chair, been meaning to ask?

;D
« Reply #6851 on: Yesterday at 10:43:25 pm »
Quote
Man City have offered Cristiano Ronaldo a two-year contract worth 15m/yr net salary. [@DiMarzio]
« Reply #6852 on: Yesterday at 10:49:15 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:26:21 pm
Good signings for Chelsea right down the spine of their squad. Saul, Jorginho and Kante is a top quality midfield.
That's what you can do I guess when wages are no issue. We can't compete with them or City in the market realistically.
« Reply #6853 on: Yesterday at 10:51:19 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 10:26:21 pm
Good signings for Chelsea right down the spine of their squad. Saul, Jorginho and Kante is a top quality midfield.

They will still finish 10+ points behind us, so nothing to worry about ...
« Reply #6854 on: Yesterday at 10:52:03 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:49:15 pm
That's what you can do I guess when wages are no issue. We can't compete with them or City in the market realistically.

Don't think we even tried tbf, Kante and Saul are good players and I would've loved Liverpool to sign then, but doesn't appear that we were all that interested
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6855 on: Yesterday at 10:52:10 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Kounde on his way to Chelsea for £50m according to Di Marzio. They have really gone all out this window. Finishing above them and city is really going to take some doing. the piss and the biscuit 😜
« Reply #6856 on: Yesterday at 10:55:29 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6857 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6858 on: Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Kounde on his way to Chelsea for £50m according to Di Marzio. They have really gone all out this window. Finishing above them and city is really going to take some doing.

I would still back us to finish higher than Chelsea.
« Reply #6859 on: Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm
I would still back us to finish higher than Chelsea.

Still no players in that Chelsea team I would have above our own players
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6860 on: Yesterday at 11:33:45 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:09:41 pm
I would still back us to finish higher than Chelsea.

Yes I actually have £50 on this very thing, with a family "acquaintance".
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6861 on: Yesterday at 11:40:08 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 09:42:35 pm
Kounde on his way to Chelsea for £50m according to Di Marzio. They have really gone all out this window. Finishing above them and city is really going to take some doing.

Hardest its ever been to win the league IMO. Two sides that have the resources to go out and buy MOST players in world football coming off the back of winning a title/a champions league
« Reply #6862 on: Yesterday at 11:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm
Still no players in that Chelsea team I would have above our own players

and theyd say the same but in reverse. Such are fans  :D

Chelsea have an excellent squad, and are as usual spending a shit ton of money.  It is what it is, we know how it goes in the premier league. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6863 on: Yesterday at 11:45:36 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 11:32:16 pm
Still no players in that Chelsea team I would have above our own players

The reason I am so excited about this season is you can see how Klopp is developing the next team. I cant wait to see how Elliot and Jones do, can they make the next step up? But for me Klopp has a method of doing this. Im not saying we shouldnt be looking to add to the squad when we can. But you also have to give younger players a chance as well. I just find Chelsea/Citys method of buy/buy numerous players as really lacking in imagination. As you say Kante aside I am not sure I would want any of their players.
« Reply #6864 on: Yesterday at 11:45:38 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:33:45 pm
Yes I actually have £50 on this very thing, with a family "acquaintance".
Good luck in the divorce.
« Reply #6865 on: Today at 12:12:07 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:42:55 pm
and theyd say the same but in reverse. Such are fans  :D

Chelsea have an excellent squad, and are as usual spending a shit ton of money.  It is what it is, we know how it goes in the premier league.

I mean apparently some fans of ours feel awed by the Chelsea squad now and we'll struggle to compete.

Yeah they have an excellent squad but a large (although I am aware minority) portion of our fans seem ready to except we are worse than them, and accept a fight for 4th seemingly.
« Reply #6866 on: Today at 01:50:59 am »
Man City are still our only real rivals for the title ...
« Reply #6867 on: Today at 01:58:20 am »
Surely Monaco are cheering for Mbappé to be sold or to renew terms, theres 35m in it for them if either event occurs.
« Reply #6868 on: Today at 02:48:15 am »
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 08:15:15 pm
Both Ballon D'Or winners, you know.

People forget how good Papin was before he went to Milan. The man was one of the best strikers of a volley perhaps ever. The French even have a term for it Papinade (The UK commentators just used to call them Papin volleys). 216 goals in 322 games in all competitions for Club Brugge and Marseille. In 5 of those 7 seasons, he scored 32+ goals in all competitions. His numbers for his 1st season in Milan actually look more respectable in retrospect (20 goals in 34 matches in all competitions). If France weren't so shit during his pomp, his reputation would be more favourable today.
« Reply #6869 on: Today at 06:04:36 am »
Levy was furious with the way that Kane had tried to bounce him into the move at the end of last season
Manchester City offered five players in May and £75m plus £25m in June, and made no further bids
City were prepared to pay a fixed £100m plus £20-or-so million in add-ons but Levy refused to negotiate
Spurs fined Kane two weeks wages for delaying his return to training
With City and Spurs not talking since late July the move had been dead for weeks despite Kanes hopes

https://theathletic.com/2787386/2021/08/26/harry-kane-daniel-levy-tottenham-hotspur/
« Reply #6870 on: Today at 06:59:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:48:15 am
People forget how good Papin was before he went to Milan. The man was one of the best strikers of a volley perhaps ever. The French even have a term for it Papinade (The UK commentators just used to call them Papin volleys). 216 goals in 322 games in all competitions for Club Brugge and Marseille. In 5 of those 7 seasons, he scored 32+ goals in all competitions. His numbers for his 1st season in Milan actually look more respectable in retrospect (20 goals in 34 matches in all competitions). If France weren't so shit during his pomp, his reputation would be more favourable today.
Meh, I hear what you're saying, but I never rated Papin as much as you do. For me. he was a great potential that never got realized. I do remember him in the WC, he wasn't pulling his weight, maybe like Owen in many respects. I think that both of them, like Paolo Rossi, never fulfilled their full potential..
« Reply #6871 on: Today at 07:01:09 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:04:36 am
Levy was furious with the way that Kane had tried to bounce him into the move at the end of last season
Manchester City offered five players in May and £75m plus £25m in June, and made no further bids
City were prepared to pay a fixed £100m plus £20-or-so million in add-ons but Levy refused to negotiate
Spurs fined Kane two weeks wages for delaying his return to training
With City and Spurs not talking since late July the move had been dead for weeks despite Kanes hopes

https://theathletic.com/2787386/2021/08/26/harry-kane-daniel-levy-tottenham-hotspur/

Kane signing that long contract and having a 'verbal' agreement with Levy was about the most stupid thing he could've done.
« Reply #6872 on: Today at 07:01:22 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:42:55 pm
and theyd say the same but in reverse. Such are fans  :D

Chelsea have an excellent squad, and are as usual spending a shit ton of money.  It is what it is, we know how it goes in the premier league. 
They wouldnt, they might not want our entire starting 11, but weve got a fair few players comfortably better than their Chelsea counterparts. Even their one world class player from last season, Kante, who is probably the best DM in the world, but weve got a probably top 3 or at the very least top 5 DM in Fab.

When youre talking about who gets into whos team the issue usually seems to be that the teams play differently and want different things out of players in the same position. Even in the example above I think if he had the choice, Klopp would prefer Fab because of his height.

Comparing the different units though to try and mitigate this, Alison is clearly much better, our defence is comfortably better, for me were probably about even in midfield and despite Lukaku, we have Salah and again for me, Id rather pick from Mané, jota and firmino than Havertz, Werner and Pulisic for the two spots left up top.
« Reply #6873 on: Today at 07:06:06 am »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 07:36:30 pm
Borrowing against the future has proven to be the best economic model. Common folk would never own a house, a car, or build a company with money set aside from earnings. That is only made possible by borrowing. It all comes to making risk-vs-benefits decisions. You'd have people on both sides, some taking too much risk, some being too conservative. I'd trust our structure at this time to make more right decisions than wrong ones.

Yes I know that but is that something we do? Doesnt seem to be.
« Reply #6874 on: Today at 07:08:25 am »
Quote from: markthescouser on Today at 07:01:22 am
They wouldnt, they might not want our entire starting 11, but weve got a fair few players comfortably better than their Chelsea counterparts. Even their one world class player from last season, Kante, who is probably the best DM in the world, but weve got a probably top 3 or at the very least top 5 DM in Fab.

When youre talking about who gets into whos team the issue usually seems to be that the teams play differently and want different things out of players in the same position. Even in the example above I think if he had the choice, Klopp would prefer Fab because of his height.

Comparing the different units though to try and mitigate this, Alison is clearly much better, our defence is comfortably better, for me were probably about even in midfield and despite Lukaku, we have Salah and again for me, Id rather pick from Mané, jota and firmino than Havertz, Werner and Pulisic for the two spots left up top.

You are right, but thats our opinion. Chelsea fans would have a different opinion.
