Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 07:36:30 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:30:56 pm
Thats probably what a club in debt like Madrid are doing. Its not something we would ever do.
Borrowing against the future has proven to be the best economic model. Common folk would never own a house, a car, or build a company with money set aside from earnings. That is only made possible by borrowing. It all comes to making risk-vs-benefits decisions. You'd have people on both sides, some taking too much risk, some being too conservative. I'd trust our structure at this time to make more right decisions than wrong ones.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 07:46:11 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 07:13:42 pm
Yes, but that's not the point. Don't you think that we'd be a much improved team with Mbappe, capable of challenging on all four fronts?
I think we'd be a more dangerous team no question but both Mbappe and Haaland would make us change the way play because neither have great off the ball numbers. Would either of them be willing to work as hard for the team as Sadio/Jota/ Bobby/Mo?

In an ideal world I'd say roll the dice and let's get Mbappe, it would be up to Klopp to fit him in and it would be awesome to see.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 08:15:15 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:33:01 pm
I wouldn't put Owen and Papin on that list

Both Ballon D'Or winners, you know.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 08:25:11 pm »
State of that spurs fan on sky sports
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 09:29:38 pm »
Looks like Saul to Chelsea from Atletico on loan is edging closer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 09:42:35 pm »
Kounde on his way to Chelsea for £50m according to Di Marzio. They have really gone all out this window. Finishing above them and city is really going to take some doing.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 09:52:30 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 09:42:35 pm
Kounde on his way to Chelsea for £50m according to Di Marzio. They have really gone all out this window. Finishing above them and city is really going to take some doing.

and last summers window too. They have all the Eden Hazard money STILL to spend.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 09:57:02 pm »
Self-sustaining my arse.
