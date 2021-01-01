« previous next »
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6800 on: Today at 01:24:05 pm »
City might go for Darwin Nunez, they had been linked previously. Although he was close to joining Brighton recently, so maybe not of the level they need. But it would be an easy deal for them to do.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6801 on: Today at 01:26:06 pm »
AD could go for Ronaldo just for the sportswash.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6802 on: Today at 01:51:03 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:19:30 pm
was it stupid for FSG to reject "that kind of money" for Phil? How would you feel if City came in and offered £150m for Mo?

Think Suarez is the better comparison myself. Pulled a similar stunt. Club took a strong stance on principle, Suarez did an incredible year, sold for even bigger money folllowing summer.

Might sound ridiculous, but if Kane has a good year he might go for even more next summer when the big clubs have recovered from Covid a bit more.

Personally think Spurs were right to take a firm stance. Gentleman's agreement my arse, a signed contract says 3 more years, the dull-witted fuck. Talking wham about Levy saying he could go...
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6803 on: Today at 01:53:31 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:51:03 pm
Think Suarez is the better comparison myself. Pulled a similar stunt. Club took a strong stance on principle, Suarez did an incredible year, sold for even bigger money folllowing summer.

Might sound ridiculous, but if Kane has a good year he might go for even more next summer when the big clubs have recovered from Covid a bit more.

Personally think Spurs were right to take a firm stance. Gentleman's agreement my arse, a signed contract says 3 more years, the dull-witted fuck. Talking wham about Levy saying he could go...

We were only offered £40 million for Suarez, way below his market value.

Kane could score 70 goals this season, his value isn't going to go up with one year less on his contract and with the whole world knowing he wants out.
Offline amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6804 on: Today at 01:55:33 pm »
Kane apparently has a Gentleman's agreement to leave next season.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6805 on: Today at 01:58:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:07:04 pm
Joaquin Correa went from Lazio to Inter Milan on loan with obligation to buy. He'll be interesting with Martinez.

Back under Inzaghi so Ill be intrigued to see how he goes
Offline JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6806 on: Today at 02:20:33 pm »
I was wrong about Kane and City - surprised to be honest and you have to question how much City wanted him
Probably less good for us in the long run as theyre faves for haaland now youd have thought but weakens them this year a bit if they dont get a striker in
Offline meady1981

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6807 on: Today at 02:21:11 pm »
This is all a bit grotesque.
Offline QC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6808 on: Today at 02:29:16 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:53:31 pm
We were only offered £40 million for Suarez, way below his market value.

Kane could score 70 goals this season, his value isn't going to go up with one year less on his contract and with the whole world knowing he wants out.

Suarez was also 27 when he left.
Online fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6809 on: Today at 02:30:56 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 02:29:16 pm
Suarez was also 27 when he left.

Suarez was/is an absolute freak fitness wise. I think he'd have probably played on with a broken ankle. Whereas Harry Kane has ankles made of pink wafers *numerous brands are available*
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6810 on: Today at 02:34:40 pm »
Yeah they'll almost definitely get Haaland now, which is a huge shame.
Online fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6811 on: Today at 02:48:55 pm »
Not sure why people think Haaland is suddenly nailed on for them....?

Also feels like people think its Mbappe or Haaland....and then every other player under 22 in the world is average.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6812 on: Today at 02:51:36 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:48:55 pm
Not sure why people think Haaland is suddenly nailed on for them....?

Also feels like people think its Mbappe or Haaland....and then every other player under 22 in the world is average.

Compared to Haaland, right now the vast majority are average but then that's the case for over 22 too. I reckon he's better than Mbappe now.
Offline plura

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6813 on: Today at 02:52:10 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:55:33 pm
Kane apparently has a Gentleman's agreement to leave next season.

Another one?  ;) Didn't he already have one?
Anyway, he'll be 29 and I'm not sure City will splurge the cash necessary for him next season.
Online Gili Gulu

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6814 on: Today at 02:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:51:36 pm
Compared to Haaland, right now the vast majority are average but then that's the case for over 22 too. I reckon he's better than Mbappe now.

Haaland I think will ensure you win games in which you are the better team.
Mbappe will make the difference with some magic to turn tight games around for you.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6815 on: Today at 02:59:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:51:36 pm
Compared to Haaland, right now the vast majority are average but then that's the case for over 22 too. I reckon he's better than Mbappe now.

Nah. Mbappe is the better one, much more to his game. Clearly Haaland is incredible as well.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6816 on: Today at 03:01:13 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 02:59:48 pm
Nah. Mbappe is the better one, much more to his game. Clearly Haaland is incredible as well.

If I had the choice it'd be Haaland. Just absolutely dominates centre backs of all types.
Online fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6817 on: Today at 03:01:53 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:51:36 pm
Compared to Haaland, right now the vast majority are average but then that's the case for over 22 too. I reckon he's better than Mbappe now.

The vast majority are average compared to Divock Origi ;)

But there's still plenty of top, top young players around. Its not just going to be Mbappe or Haaland for the Ballon D'or for the next decade.
Offline Persephone

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6818 on: Today at 03:05:12 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:01:53 pm
The vast majority are average compared to Divock Origi ;)

But there's still plenty of top, top young players around. Its not just going to be Mbappe or Haaland for the Ballon D'or for the next decade.
Exactly. It's going to be Trent 😉
Online Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6819 on: Today at 03:07:21 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 03:01:53 pm
The vast majority are average compared to Divock Origi ;)

But there's still plenty of top, top young players around. Its not just going to be Mbappe or Haaland for the Ballon D'or for the next decade.

You never know who the next Michail Antonio will be.
Offline royhendo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6820 on: Today at 03:11:46 pm »
There's a question to be asked on the value of buying the genuine 'generational talent' strikers (or attacking midfielders) through history I'd argue. Running through some of them off the top of my head since 1980, say:

Keegan: bought by Hamburg (success - won European Cup)
Zico: bought by Udinese (provincial club who paid him megabucks)
Maradona: bought by Barca (flop), bought by Napoli (hit, but a provincial club)
Rush: bought by Juve (flop), bought by us again (hit)
Van Basten: bought by AC Milan (unquestionably a massive success)
Papin: bought by AC Milan (flop)
Ronaldo: bought by Barca (hit), bought by Inter (flop), bought by Real Madrid (hit)
Owen: bought by Real Madrid (flop)
Kaka: bought by Real Madrid (flop)
Ronaldo 2: bought by Real Madrid (hit)
Mbappe: bought by PSG (?)

History suggests focussing on the side as a whole rather than the one player is a better approach, I'd argue.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6821 on: Today at 03:17:54 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 01:55:33 pm
Kane apparently has a Gentleman's agreement to leave next season.

Which means fck all
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6822 on: Today at 03:19:52 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:11:46 pm
There's a question to be asked on the value of buying the genuine 'generational talent' strikers (or attacking midfielders) through history I'd argue. Running through some of them off the top of my head since 1980, say:

Keegan: bought by Hamburg (success - won European Cup)
Zico: bought by Udinese (provincial club who paid him megabucks)
Maradona: bought by Barca (flop), bought by Napoli (hit, but a provincial club)
Rush: bought by Juve (flop), bought by us again (hit)
Van Basten: bought by AC Milan (unquestionably a massive success)
Papin: bought by AC Milan (flop)
Ronaldo: bought by Barca (hit), bought by Inter (flop), bought by Real Madrid (hit)
Owen: bought by Real Madrid (flop)
Kaka: bought by Real Madrid (flop)
Ronaldo 2: bought by Real Madrid (hit)
Mbappe: bought by PSG (?)

History suggests focussing on the side as a whole rather than the one player is a better approach, I'd argue.
What an upside to getting it right though?

Plus you include some clubs where money is no object like PSG, City and Chelsea and it seems to me an absolute no brainer to try and sign both of these players.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6823 on: Today at 03:20:59 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 03:01:13 pm
If I had the choice it'd be Haaland. Just absolutely dominates centre backs of all types.

Never been that impressed with his all round game but its splitting hairs really. The fact is both are absolutely incredible, young and will be amazing signings for any of the clubs that get them.
Online Original

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6824 on: Today at 03:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:07:21 pm
You never know who the next Michail Antonio will be.

What I'd give for a 21 year old one of them
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6825 on: Today at 03:41:37 pm »
Noni Madueke has extended his PSV contract to 2025. Have been a few links regarding him coming back to England - reckon he might get his move next summer if he has a good campaign.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6826 on: Today at 03:44:16 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 03:41:37 pm
Noni Madueke has extended his PSV contract to 2025. Have been a few links regarding him coming back to England - reckon he might get his move next summer if he has a good campaign.

PSV will get fortunes for him and rightly so, hes got the magic.
