There's a question to be asked on the value of buying the genuine 'generational talent' strikers (or attacking midfielders) through history I'd argue. Running through some of them off the top of my head since 1980, say:



Keegan: bought by Hamburg (success - won European Cup)

Zico: bought by Udinese (provincial club who paid him megabucks)

Maradona: bought by Barca (flop), bought by Napoli (hit, but a provincial club)

Rush: bought by Juve (flop), bought by us again (hit)

Van Basten: bought by AC Milan (unquestionably a massive success)

Papin: bought by AC Milan (flop)

Ronaldo: bought by Barca (hit), bought by Inter (flop), bought by Real Madrid (hit)

Owen: bought by Real Madrid (flop)

Kaka: bought by Real Madrid (flop)

Ronaldo 2: bought by Real Madrid (hit)

Mbappe: bought by PSG (?)



History suggests focussing on the side as a whole rather than the one player is a better approach, I'd argue.