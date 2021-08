It's interesting with Camavinga's situation. It's a bit similar to Mbappe's in that maybe in a normal situation, there would be an absolute swarm of teams all over a free transfer, both top tier and good 'developer' clubs like Dortmund and Leipzig.



But with COVID it seems like clubs like us aren't really willing to take a punt, so you end up with one of the few mega-rich teams (probably) picking them up anyway.



It's a real indictment of football right now.