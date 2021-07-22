We signed Suarez ffs!
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Yeah exactly
I dont dispute that but I wouldnt bid £12m unless a bidding war commenced and theres no sign of that. Schalke are desperate to get rid, theyre up to the eyeballs in debt so I say stick a £5m opening offer in and see what happens.
You wanted to sign him permanently last month mate
Wendell went to Porto from Leverkusen. Now there's a fella who just totally stalled. Looked highly promising at one time.
Mr. Wendell's arrested development is a cause for concern
people like big dick nick.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]