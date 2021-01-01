Would indicate Bayern were aware of this prior hence the stories about them being in for Haaland.



Possibly. It would be a difficult one for Bayern if he does want to leave - they clearly dont have the money to heavily reinvest, have no clear successor already in the squad and despite him being 33 this week, were counting on Lewa still producing elite numbers into his mid thirties so that they could keep their powder dry when it inevitably comes to the heavy spending that will come with looking to replace him.If he does leave this summer they absolutely have to sign someone. It wont be Haaland now and I dont see what options they have in the squad to stay competitive and delay until Haalands lower release kicks in. Im not sure they could afford him even when it does. Im genuinely not sure who theyd go for or could. Maybe Lautaro if hes available at a decent price, albeit he doesnt profile at all like Lewandowski.