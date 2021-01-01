Sky running with a piece of breaking news that Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern for a new challenge. Well see how true that is. He certainly has nothing to prove their and has won every trophy he could with them.
I read the Sky story and firstly it is Sky so it can easily be bullshit, but the header under it also shows the initial comment is quite clickbait.
"German side have valued him at more than £100m which may price him out of a move; Lewandowski happy at Bayern but wants to join another top European club before he turns 35; Lewandowski unlikely to do anything that would harm his good relationship with Bayern"
So he wants to go in the next 2 years but won't fight for it, and will cost £100 million now so unlikely to move.