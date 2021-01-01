« previous next »
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6520 on: Yesterday at 05:13:26 pm
Doesn't the Bald Cardigan Fraud have a policy of not dealing with that shithouse of an agent?, probably explains the reticence on his part to try for Haaland.
Kenny's Jacket

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6521 on: Yesterday at 05:18:59 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:13:26 pm
Doesn't the Bald Cardigan Fraud have a policy of not dealing with that shithouse of an agent?, probably explains the reticence on his part to try for Haaland.

you're making the mistake thinking that guardiola has principles
Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6522 on: Yesterday at 06:04:28 pm
Bored to death of this Kane transfer story. Either sell him or make him play for the love of God.
Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6523 on: Yesterday at 06:12:15 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 04:08:39 pm
This is my thinking. I knew they had large cash reserves at one point. But surely that's all gone now? They can't just go out and spend £100m net when they don't have European football. Their wage to turnover ratio was similar to ours as well.

It wont be paid in one lump sum.
afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6524 on: Yesterday at 06:52:44 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 06:04:28 pm
Bored to death of this Kane transfer story. Either sell him or make him play for the love of God.

Will the love of God be paid in one lump sum?
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6525 on: Yesterday at 07:50:47 pm
Arsenal have agreed a deal for Ramsdale. £24m+£4m per Ornstein
A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6526 on: Yesterday at 07:51:45 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:50:47 pm
Arsenal have agreed a deal for Ramsdale. £24m+£4m per Ornstein

Ramswho?
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6527 on: Yesterday at 07:51:50 pm
Fuck Me! I could make it as a goalie still in the pro ranks if this lad is an Arsenal level goalkeeper.

I genuinely thnik Kelleher is already better than him.
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6528 on: Yesterday at 07:57:30 pm
Correction it's actually £24m +£6m. Yikes.

David Ornstein@David_Ornstein
Arsenal on verge of agreement with Sheff Utd to sign Aaron Ramsdale. £24m + £6m in add-ons (only likely to apply if/when 23yo is established 1st choice). #SHU initially wanted £40m. Proposed deal 4yrs + 1 option. Not in squad vs #WBA @TheAthleticUK #AFC
red number 9

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6529 on: Yesterday at 08:25:00 pm
What are they smoking at the Emirates?
Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6530 on: Yesterday at 08:46:18 pm
£30 million for Ramsdale  :D

[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6531 on: Yesterday at 08:46:20 pm
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 08:25:00 pm
What are they smoking at the Emirates?

Gone way past smoking, they are onto Snorting now
Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6532 on: Yesterday at 08:47:05 pm
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 08:25:00 pm
What are they smoking at the Emirates?

I'm guessing money.
macmanamanaman

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6533 on: Yesterday at 08:49:31 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 07:57:30 pm
SHU initially wanted £40m


SHU taking the piss.
Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6534 on: Yesterday at 08:49:35 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 08:46:20 pm
Gone way past smoking, they are onto Snorting now
Are they snorting Cillit Bang?
[new username under construction]

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6535 on: Yesterday at 08:51:03 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 08:49:35 pm
Are they snorting Cillit Bang?

That's a possible explanation for Ramsdale, even as a backup
rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6536 on: Yesterday at 09:05:47 pm
Emerson to Lyon on loan according to Romano. I guess they've got their Cornet replacement now
Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6537 on: Yesterday at 09:42:26 pm
Is Cody Gakpo Bayern bound?

Because hes got loads of talent, and at just 22, surely destined for a top club.
fucking appalled

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6538 on: Yesterday at 10:38:57 pm
Once that goes through, Ramsdale and Pickford will be the 6th and 7th most expensive goalkeepers in history. What a time to be alive :lmao

Oh Arsenal..

Racer

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6539 on: Yesterday at 11:05:40 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:46:18 pm
£30 million for Ramsdale  :D

Makes a mockery of selling Martinez last summer - Arsenal have been clueless in the transfer market for a while now. Ben White and Ramsdale for a combined £80m wow !
Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6540 on: Yesterday at 11:46:21 pm
Quote from: mkingdon on Yesterday at 08:47:16 am

But...but....I thought he was "one of their own"?

I love my kids but if someone offered me £300,000 a week to give them up.......

Well, it would be tough
Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6541 on: Yesterday at 11:49:14 pm
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 08:25:00 pm
What are they smoking at the Emirates?

TALBERT

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6542 on: Yesterday at 11:52:00 pm
Where have the Arse got all this money from?

The only money they've made is from Joe Willock who went to Newcastle for £20-£25m on who you read...

They have so far bought/are buying...

Ben White - £50m
Albert Sambi Lokonga - £15.75m
Nuno Tavares - £7.2m

Aaron Ramsdale £24m - with possible £6m add-ons
Martin Ødegaard £30m

So a possible total of £123m 

So a net spend of Jack Grealish...


Bukayo Saka - I'd sign him the rest of that Arsenal squad are shocking
Egyptian36

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6543 on: Today at 12:16:23 am
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 11:52:00 pm
Where have the Arse got all this money from?

The only money they've made is from Joe Willock who went to Newcastle for £20-£25m on who you read...

They have so far bought/are buying...

Ben White - £50m
Albert Sambi Lokonga - £15.75m
Nuno Tavares - £7.2m

Aaron Ramsdale £24m - with possible £6m add-ons
Martin Ødegaard £30m

So a possible total of £123m 

So a net spend of Jack Grealish...


Bukayo Saka - I'd sign him the rest of that Arsenal squad are shocking

https://www.90min.com/posts/arsenal-set-huge-summer-transfer-budget-squad-overhaul

CalgarianRed

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6544 on: Today at 12:41:38 am
Juve sign Locatelli. Quality signing who will improve their midfield.

Serie A looking interesting this year as Inter are weaker while Roma/Milan/Juve have consolidated.
Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6545 on: Today at 12:54:57 am
Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 11:52:00 pm
Where have the Arse got all this money from?

The only money they've made is from Joe Willock who went to Newcastle for £20-£25m on who you read...

They have so far bought/are buying...

Ben White - £50m
Albert Sambi Lokonga - £15.75m
Nuno Tavares - £7.2m

Aaron Ramsdale £24m - with possible £6m add-ons
Martin Ødegaard £30m

So a possible total of £123m 

So a net spend of Jack Grealish...


Bukayo Saka - I'd sign him the rest of that Arsenal squad are shocking

Reaping the benefits of the stadium that financially took them out of the equation when it mattered and spending it all on crap


Everton, your future is visible
elsewhere

  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6546 on: Today at 07:25:37 am
Quote from: CalgarianRed on Today at 12:41:38 am
Juve sign Locatelli. Quality signing who will improve their midfield.

Serie A looking interesting this year as Inter are weaker while Roma/Milan/Juve have consolidated.
This will be a good chance for Mourinho to redeem himself if he is able to compete for the title. Top 4 is a must imo.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6547 on: Today at 08:48:33 am
Sky running with a piece of breaking news that Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern for a new challenge. Well see how true that is. He certainly has nothing to prove their and has won every trophy he could with them.
a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6548 on: Today at 08:49:38 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 08:48:33 am
Sky running with a piece of breaking news that Lewandowski wants to leave Bayern for a new challenge. Well see how true that is. He certainly has nothing to prove their and has won every trophy he could with them.

Would indicate Bayern were aware of this prior hence the stories about them being in for Haaland.
Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6549 on: Today at 08:57:10 am
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:49:38 am
Would indicate Bayern were aware of this prior hence the stories about them being in for Haaland.
Possibly. It would be a difficult one for Bayern if he does want to leave - they clearly dont have the money to heavily reinvest, have no clear successor already in the squad and despite him being 33 this week, were counting on Lewa still producing elite numbers into his mid thirties so that they could keep their powder dry when it inevitably comes to the heavy spending that will come with looking to replace him.

If he does leave this summer they absolutely have to sign someone. It wont be Haaland now and I dont see what options they have in the squad to stay competitive and delay until Haalands lower release kicks in. Im not sure they could afford him even when it does. Im genuinely not sure who theyd go for or could. Maybe Lautaro if hes available at a decent price, albeit he doesnt profile at all like Lewandowski.
