Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:57:33 pm
Pretty much 2 weeks left until the transfer window slams shut.

A lot can happen in 2 weeks but Im now not that sure that the market is going to get moving considerably. Things have been very slow across the entire market and spending is down massively across most leagues. Not sure if this will change unless theres either a fire sale at certain clubs and/or results in the next few games cause teams to panic and enter the market.

What are people expectations for the transfer market as a whole in the next 2 weeks?

Actually think there will be more movement than we usually see at this stage.

Idiots at Sky Sports news might actually get the action packed deadline day they really crave.

Alot of clubs playing hardball (asking for big fees and rejecting loan offers) will have their hands forced. This will be the case across the continent.

I include ourselves in this as well, can see Shaq and Origi leaving maybe on loan with options/obligations to buy kind of deals.

Look at Barca for instance, I expect they will have a busy office in next few weeks, nobody was going to buy from them until they are in desperation mode at 11th hour.

PSG also looking to offload 10 players in that time frame although they are obviously a bad reference.
Locatelli to Juventus supposedly on loan + 35m obligation. Good deal for Juventus to add to their 238 central midfield options

Zouma being linked with Spurs now
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 12:46:53 pm
With the proposed structure of the Messi deal its already been shown they are happy to kick issues into the future to resolve today's problems so they probably wouldn't think too long about the increase in amortisation (in fact they could probably reduce it from the £28m/year they have for Coutinho)

Its been that way since Bartomeu was permanently installed. Had no idea about how to run the club, bent over to Messi and the other senior players (oh so noble of the captains to take a salary reduction now) giving them astronomical wages. No real direction at a sporting level having spend the best part of 400m on three attackers with big salaries to boot. It has them by the balls which is hilarious to see them struggle now with no quick fixes.

Its a stark contrast to Real (who, Hazard aside) have been somewhat prudent in trimming the squad where they can. Maybe they got below-market fees but theyve still sold Hakimi, Varane, Oscar, Reguilon among others in a time where Barcelona have barely made a decent sale. Sure, theyve still got Bale, Marcelo and Isco on massive wages but those deals expire at the end of this season. Most of their debt isnt in short-term maturity and related to the stadium renovation (probably not the best time to do that albeit less disruption for fans given they havent been able to go to games). They could easily go for both Mbappé and Haaland next summer without having to sell the farm, although I reckon Haaland will end up in Manchester
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:37:39 pm
Locatelli to Juventus supposedly on loan + 35m obligation. Good deal for Juventus to add to their 238 central midfield options

Zouma being linked with Spurs now

To be fair he who fannies about and dives around  :puke2  fills 254 of their playing staff roles himself, the shit free-kick taking wanker.
Imagine signing White for 50m when Kabak is going for 10m
Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Harry Kane tells Daniel Levy: Stick to our deal and let me leave Spurs for Manchester City
Manchester Citys bid understood to be £125m in total  but Daniel Levy is refusing to even discuss what would be a new British record deal

By Jason Burt, CHIEF FOOTBALL CORRESPONDENT
17 August 2021  10:30pm

Harry Kane has thrown down the gauntlet to Daniel Levy to make good on an understanding that he could leave Tottenham Hotspur if the club failed to win a trophy or finished outside the top four last season.

It can be revealed by Telegraph Sport that just two weeks out from the end of the transfer window Kane feels that
  • Levy has not honoured a specific meeting at the end of the 2019/20 season where Kane was promised he could leave if Spurs underachieved the next season
  • Kane felt Levy signed off on his extra week of holiday only for a club miscommunication leading to fans turning against him
  • It is believed City have already made a £125m bid, but Levy is refusing to sell and is no longer accepting calls :lmao
Sources close to the England captain have told Telegraph Sport that a frustrated Kane believes the Tottenham chairman has reneged on the promise or so-called gentlemans agreement he made in a meeting before the start of last season.

The striker believes he should be allowed to join Manchester City, wants to leave on good terms with his relationship with the fans being extremely important to him and has reiterated all of this in subsequent meetings with Levy. Kane feels that the board has failed to match his ambition and should negotiate.

It is also understood that Citys bid for Kane already amounts to £125million in total  not the £100million that has been previously reported - but that Levy has become so entrenched that he is now refusing to even discuss what would be a British record transfer. Spurs have insisted Kane is not for sale but the two clubs are understood to have been in dialogue for over a year about the move, with Kane aware of what was happening, but much to Citys frustration there are currently no talks and no indication Levy will change his mind.

City sources have indicated the club is expected to make one final push to sign Kane before the transfer window closes on August 31. Sources also say that Kanes intention is not to make one last effort to go but rather to want the full situation to be explained out of respect for the fans.

Despite being named in the original 25-man squad Kane is not expected to travel to Portugal for Spurs Europa Conference League play-off against Pacos de Ferreira but that is more to do with his fitness after returning late for training - and the player is also frustrated at how that episode has been portrayed believing he had been given an extended holiday by the club who should have clarified that publically.

If Kane does not secure his move to City he will obviously make himself available for selection, as he already has done, remain professional and continue to perform for Spurs as best he can, irrespective of the situation with the chairman. But he also wants the clubs fans to understand why he feels the time has come to finally leave in search of silverware and certainly not for more money. Kane has been consistent in interviews over the past couple of years as to how much it means to him to win trophies at this stage of his career.

Kanes frustration largely appears to hinge on a meeting last year. The 28-year-old accepts that he has three years left on his contract but, according to sources close to him, he was told by Levy that Spurs would go all out to win a trophy and achieve a Champions League spot.

Kanes understanding from the meeting was that if that did not happen  Spurs subsequently finished seventh in the Premier League in a disappointing campaign and lost the League Cup Final - he would be allowed to leave. Kane finished the season with his third Golden Boot as the Premier Leagues top-scorer and was also the leading assist-maker.

It is why Kane also then felt empowered to conduct a Sky Sports interview with former England coach Gary Neville in which, in a measured discussion, he effectively confirmed he would like to leave Spurs and wanted a good, honest conversation with the chairman about his future and what he could be sold for. Kane maintains that a sale, for what would beat the £100 million that City paid for Jack Grealish, would be good for Spurs as well as for him.

It was also made clear that Kane wanted his future sorted out before leading England at the European Championships and, given his belief there was a gentlemans agreement, he fully expected that to happen.

The greatest disappointment for Kane is that he hoped if a deal could be struck then he would be able leave Spurs with the blessing of the club and the fans but that has clearly not yet happened.

Kane was left out of Sundays opening league match  ironically at home to City  and was not at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after being told he did not need to be with the squad. He watched the game on television and heard the fans chanting Are you watching Harry Kane? towards the end of the unexpected victory.

According to sources Kane fully accepts the reaction but also hopes that the fans will understand his position particularly after all the successful years of service he has given to the club, where he came through the academy, and the way he has conducted himself. Wanting to leave is not a slight to the supporters or club but a sign of his ambition.

It partly explains Kanes statement on his Instagram account when he felt his professionalism was being questioned and he was letting the fans down when he apparently returned to training a week late and then had to undergo a period of self-isolation. While I wont go into the specifics of the situation, I want to clarify that I would never, and have never, refused to train. I will be returning to the club tomorrow, as planned, he wrote on August 6.

Kane believes he was offered an extended break by Levy but that there was a breakdown in communication and this was not relayed by the clubs football department or head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Kane had already booked a weeks break in Florida and was on his way from the Bahamas when it transpired he was expected back sooner with the player eventually arranging to return via Paris to get back as best he could.

According to sources, Kane felt he was given contradictory instructions and hoped the club would clarify the mix-up and sources suggest he has been left disappointed by the failure to do so which has fuelled the anger of some fans who believe he has let them down.

Kane does not intend to submit a transfer request, even in a late attempt to try and force the move, because it is clear what his position is and what he wants to happen and he has even already said this publically. Neither will he try and force the move and will fully accept the situation if he has to stay and continue his career at Spurs even if he still harbours hopes of leaving for City in the next few days if Levy is willing to re-open talks.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/08/17/harry-kane-tells-daniel-levy-stick-deal-let-leave-spurs-manchester/
Arsenal signing Odegaard and Ramsdale for over £50m it looks like.
Quote from: Jookie on Yesterday at 03:57:33 pm
Pretty much 2 weeks left until the transfer window slams shut.

A lot can happen in 2 weeks but Im now not that sure that the market is going to get moving considerably. Things have been very slow across the entire market and spending is down massively across most leagues. Not sure if this will change unless theres either a fire sale at certain clubs and/or results in the next few games cause teams to panic and enter the market.

What are people expectations for the transfer market as a whole in the next 2 weeks?

Some of this will depends on results, if the clubs with money do well and avoid injury they will keep it in their wallet, a poor run allied with a couple of injuries and off you go. We know Villa have some spare cash, lose at home at the weekend and they'll be re-thinking things, a good season can pay for itself.
My eyes are bleeding after that Kane propaganda piece that was clearly straight out of Charlie Kanes mouth and put right into the paper. Journalism is dead.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm
My eyes are bleeding after that Kane propaganda piece that was clearly straight out of Charlie Kanes mouth and put right into the paper. Journalism is dead.

Imagine Kanes hopes being in the hands of his equally gormless looking brother up against someone like Levy. Dont fancy his chances.

Although maybe money will talk in the end if Levyvgets offered the figure he has in mind.
It would be funny if Spurs started well without Kane (especially if City start poorly without him) and also if Spurs (who may all along be planning to cash in but are manipulating the price with brinksmanship) start splashing the cash on decent players.

Kane's 'lack of ambition' and 'performance' jibs would start to look thin and his famous fans 'relationship' (ie fuck em) will be dead.
Stephen Antunes Eustaquio (Paços Ferreira) straight red card against Benfica 22'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hRSjoq_zPnw

If some Pacos player (see above 20 seconds in) does a have a go hero on Kane, he will change the football world in 21/22

Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm
My eyes are bleeding after that Kane propaganda piece that was clearly straight out of Charlie Kanes mouth and put right into the paper. Journalism is dead.

As much as it reads like propaganda it also makes the pair of them sound like fucking imbeciles, I was half expecting it to end with a paragraph outlining Kane's disappointment in the lack of growth from the magic beans Levy sold him.
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 11:51:16 pm
My eyes are bleeding after that Kane propaganda piece that was clearly straight out of Charlie Kanes mouth and put right into the paper. Journalism is dead.

Absolutely nauseating.

You want to leave? Don't sign a 6-year contract. Real fucking ambitious then weren't you.

You want to win trophies? You play for a top club, so help them win something rather than "winning" something at City because you happened to be signed by them. Despise how players think they have a divine right to win something, it would be hollow as fuck to me when you know they'd have won it whether you were there or not.

And the real reason he won't hand in a transfer request is because he won't get paid any loyalty bonuses.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:54:37 pm
Imagine Kanes hopes being in the hands of his equally gormless looking brother up against someone like Levy. Dont fancy his chances.

Although maybe money will talk in the end if Levyvgets offered the figure he has in mind.

Levy is just holding out for £150m I reckon. He knows City are determined to sign Kane.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:26:05 am
Absolutely nauseating.

You want to leave? Don't sign a 6-year contract. Real fucking ambitious then weren't you.

You want to win trophies? You play for a top club, so help them win something rather than "winning" something at City because you happened to be signed by them. Despise how players think they have a divine right to win something, it would be hollow as fuck to me when you know they'd have won it whether you were there or not.

And the real reason he won't hand in a transfer request is because he won't get paid any loyalty bonuses.

That Neville interview was a bad idea too. If he had a gentlemans agreement with Levy, then Levy may have seen that interview as a breach of that handshake.
