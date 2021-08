Kane hasn't travelled with Spurs for their game Vs City. Only returned to training on Friday the reason given.I reckon he's at City by this time next week



Time will tell if Spurs have just dragged it out past this game and now it gets done.It's worked out well for Levy today because the game showed City were just lacking a striker who could put the ball in the net, rather than just a forward line of pacy wide players. They'll be more inclined to raise their offer.Also from Spurs point of view it shows they can sell Kane without falling apart as a team and it's a lot of money in the bank.