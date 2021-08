Sounds like Roma isn't paying the money upfront though. It's just installments but it gets him out the PL as Chelsea didn't want to sell him here. Which I think longterm is the more interesting logjam for transfers. Having them happen between PL clubs has become exceedingly difficult and expensive as they all have money now and don't want to seemingly be helping another rival even if it's just for Europa or midtable without it being over the odds. In a healthy transfer ecosystem this wouldn't really be the case. Wonder if that will change in the future.