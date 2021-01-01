« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 466436 times)

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,169
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6240 on: Yesterday at 08:17:32 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 05:53:19 pm
I suspect Pepe will come good (probably not his price tag good but not a million miles away). Hes been on a consistent upward curve for them judging by both the eye test and, I believe, statically.

I agree with the notion that Pepe has improved over time. I actually thought he looked pretty decent during the 2nd half of last season.

He doesn't look like he'll ever justify his fee though. If he was 35-40M a year or 2 ago then I'd say they got what they paid for. 70M and it's way over priced unless he takes a massive leap this season.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6241 on: Yesterday at 08:58:11 pm »
Is there a reason why Southampton have decided to basically relegate themselves before the season has begun?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,696
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6242 on: Yesterday at 09:05:17 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 08:58:11 pm
Is there a reason why Southampton have decided to basically relegate themselves before the season has begun?

from what i read on the athletic, their owner wants out, so he wants the books balanced
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,705
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6243 on: Yesterday at 09:11:16 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Yesterday at 09:05:17 pm
from what i read on the athletic, their owner wants out, so he wants the books balanced

Well the club will be in championship soon. Not sure how much that will reduce the value.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6244 on: Yesterday at 09:50:32 pm »
Their new forward was exactly the right replacement for Ings and they sold Ings at the last opportunity to get a fee for him. Not sure that decision was the markings of a team wanting to get relegated. More the markings of a time thinking for the long term. Its definitely a risk but then if youre going to exist within your means you have to take these risks, as we well know.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,097
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6245 on: Yesterday at 10:45:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 09:50:32 pm
Their new forward was exactly the right replacement for Ings and they sold Ings at the last opportunity to get a fee for him. Not sure that decision was the markings of a team wanting to get relegated. More the markings of a time thinking for the long term. Its definitely a risk but then if youre going to exist within your means you have to take these risks, as we well know.
Selling Vestergaard to Leicester now too though.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,300
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6246 on: Yesterday at 11:12:24 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:45:44 pm
Selling Vestergaard to Leicester now too though.

Yeah not ideal. But is he 29 with a year left? Obviously losing him this season is a big risk but in other ways, and if he is 29 with a year left, its exactly the right time to sell if you need to keep within your means. Obviously theyll need an adequate replacement either internally or on the market which isnt straightforward!
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6247 on: Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm »
Doesn't seem like contract renewals are at the top of Southampton's list of priorities judging by the situation they've got themselves in again.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6248 on: Yesterday at 11:16:02 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 02:29:45 pm
If they do sign Ramsdale, it would just compound the mistake they made in selling Martinez.

Easy to say in hingsight, but Arteta got the decision between going with Martinez or Leno as his number one last summer wrong.
I think pretty much anyone who'd seen Martinez's form at Arsenal could see it was crazy. I always thought Leno was all right but was chatting to an Arsenal fan the other day and he labelled Leno as a coward, which I thought was interesting.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,666
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6249 on: Today at 12:04:36 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 11:14:12 pm
Doesn't seem like contract renewals are at the top of Southampton's list of priorities judging by the situation they've got themselves in again.

I think Southampton have proved themselves a decent selling club over the years when you consider they are still a premiership team

Shaw
Chambers
Pelle
Wanyama
Van Dijk
Lovren
Targett
Clyne
Hojberg
Lallana
Schneiderlin
Tadic
Oxlade Chamberlain
Mane
Walcott
Ings

There's about c£400m (some at old money) from that lot above
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6250 on: Today at 12:06:22 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:04:36 am
I think Southampton have proved themselves a decent selling club over the years when you consider they are still a premiership team

Shaw
Van Dijk
Lovren
Targett
Clyne
Hojberg
Lallana
Schneiderlin
Tadic
Oxlade Chamberlain
Mane
Walcott
Ings

There's about £350m (some at old miney) from that lot above

Doubt the same people are running it as when most of those were sold. Ings was way too cheap because they messed up and it's going to happen to them again.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,666
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6251 on: Today at 12:20:12 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:06:22 am
Doubt the same people are running it as when most of those were sold. Ings was way too cheap because they messed up and it's going to happen to them again.

Probably, just bringing up their sale roster which looks like the counter to Everton's purchases and sales over the years, would agree about Ings but they still made a profit on him after getting two of what have might been his best years given his injury record and age and appear to have found a decent replacement 5 years younger at half the price.

Everton would have bought Ings for £50m, ruined him, paid him off and replaced him with someone worse for another £50m (before Rafa got there obviously)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,963
  • 11,053ft up
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6252 on: Today at 01:43:04 am »
Ings quietly had a pretty mediocre season last year.  Even keeping him was no guarantee of anything for Southampton.  I agree they look prime for the drop but that goes for about 5 other teams as well so we'll see.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,659
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6253 on: Today at 09:34:57 am »
Dare I say it, but Southampton are being pretty shrewd here selling Ings and Vestergaard, both 29, one year left, no guarantee of re-signing, I'm just surprised Rodgers is interested in the latter to be honest, who's he an upgrade on in their defence?
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6254 on: Today at 09:51:55 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:34:57 am
Dare I say it, but Southampton are being pretty shrewd here selling Ings and Vestergaard, both 29, one year left, no guarantee of re-signing, I'm just surprised Rodgers is interested in the latter to be honest, who's he an upgrade on in their defence?
He'll be covering for Fofana, and they don't have Wes Morgan to wheel out for emergencies anymore either. Makes sense to be honest.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6255 on: Today at 10:11:29 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 03:15:21 pm
I think Kelleher is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale.
I know he hasnt played an awful lot but he has produced performances Ramsdale isnt capable of like against Ajax.

https://www.examinerlive.co.uk/sport/football/news/sheffield-united-liverpool-klopp-ramsdale-19936173

Think folk are being a bit harsh on Ramsdale. I'm not a stats guy so I don't know what the stats say, but had a look on the Sheffield Utd forum & they seem to rate him. They say he had a difficult start but 2nd half of the season he got much better & won their player of the season.

The reason they want £30M is because they think he's developed well over the course of the season, & he's a better keeper than he was 12 months ago. That seems well overpriced mind you, & it seems the club don't rate him as a £30M keeper just now either, & will move onto other solutions.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,659
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6256 on: Today at 11:23:22 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:51:55 am
He'll be covering for Fofana, and they don't have Wes Morgan to wheel out for emergencies anymore either. Makes sense to be honest.
Not really a like for like swap though is it?, it's more likely that he'll cover Evans and Soyuncu is it not?
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,450
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6257 on: Today at 11:28:01 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 11:23:22 am
Not really a like for like swap though is it?, it's more likely that he'll cover Evans and Soyuncu is it not?

And Evans is injured too I think? I suppose they are just strengthening the squad, it isnt a short term thing cos Forfana is out. They are in European competition, they lost 2 experienced defenders last season at the end of their deals, Bertrand has come in, now it looks like Vestergaard is coming in too.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6258 on: Today at 11:30:02 am »
I don't rate Vestergaard that highly but he's very experienced and Leicester's squad could probably do with another veteran head just to add to the dressing room.
Logged

Online AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,414
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6259 on: Today at 11:42:01 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:04:36 am
I think Southampton have proved themselves a decent selling club over the years when you consider they are still a premiership team

Shaw
Chambers
Pelle
Wanyama
Van Dijk
Lovren
Targett
Clyne
Hojberg
Lallana
Schneiderlin
Tadic
Oxlade Chamberlain
Mane
Walcott
Ings

There's about c£400m (some at old money) from that lot above

I think we paid for more than 40% of that too.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,496
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6260 on: Today at 12:31:37 pm »
Vestergaard at £15m is a tidy little purchase, he always looks lumbering and like he's about to wipe someone out but has impressive timing with his challenges.

Leicester only have 3 senior centre half options, Fofana is now out long-term and Evans is increasingly missing matches with niggles. It does make sense to bring in an experienced Premier League player of decent quality.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6261 on: Today at 12:35:34 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:31:37 pm
Vestergaard at £15m is a tidy little purchase, he always looks lumbering and like he's about to wipe someone out but has impressive timing with his challenges.

Leicester only have 3 senior centre half options, Fofana is now out long-term and Evans is increasingly missing matches with niggles. It does make sense to bring in an experienced Premier League player of decent quality.
He ball playing out from the back is better than anyone else leicester have
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,619
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6262 on: Today at 01:04:39 pm »
Denzel Dumfries to Inter Milan. Think he's potentially an excellent replacement for Hakimi for about 40m less.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,751
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6263 on: Today at 01:11:52 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:04:39 pm
Denzel Dumfries to Inter Milan. Think he's potentially an excellent replacement for Hakimi for about 40m less.

Classic Everton. Spend all summer having this lad as their number one transfer target, but don't agree a deal before the Euros,  only for a better opportunity come up for the player instead
Logged

Online leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,979
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6264 on: Today at 01:15:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 02:26:13 pm
Hey, any time you can sign both Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale for £80million, you gotta do it.

Was going to ask about Ben White.  I've barely seen anything of him but 50 million seems... well insane frankly.  Particularly given a depressed market and I assume not a massive amount of competition for him.  Is he actually any good?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:56 pm by leroy »
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,659
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6265 on: Today at 01:39:17 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 01:15:13 pm
Was going to ask about that.  I've barely seen anything of him but 50 million seems... well insane frankly.  Particularly given a depressed market and I assume not a massive amount of competition for him.  Is he actually any good?
Where is he in the pecking order for England keeper?, at best 3rd or 4th choice?, therefore if you're behind a goalkeeper with really small arms, a 2nd choice Man UTD keeper (who's only in the squad because of who he's contracted to), and a West Brom goalie that was also relegated, surely the selling club can't realistically be asking for a fee like that?
Logged

Online leroy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,979
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6266 on: Today at 02:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:39:17 pm
Where is he in the pecking order for England keeper?, at best 3rd or 4th choice?, therefore if you're behind a goalkeeper with really small arms, a 2nd choice Man UTD keeper (who's only in the squad because of who he's contracted to), and a West Brom goalie that was also relegated, surely the selling club can't realistically be asking for a fee like that?
Sorry I mean Ben White!
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6267 on: Today at 02:17:49 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 01:39:17 pm
Where is he in the pecking order for England keeper?, at best 3rd or 4th choice?, therefore if you're behind a goalkeeper with really small arms, a 2nd choice Man UTD keeper (who's only in the squad because of who he's contracted to), and a West Brom goalie that was also relegated, surely the selling club can't realistically be asking for a fee like that?

I suppose the selling club can realistically ask for any fee they want if they don't really want to sell.

It's what's making fees between English clubs more expensive, the lower clubs are increasingly well off that they don't have to sell unless they are going out of contract soon, hence Aston Villa can afford to demand the release clause for Grealish & Brighton can demand £50M for Ben White
« Last Edit: Today at 02:20:18 pm by ScottishGoon »
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6268 on: Today at 02:18:21 pm »
Quote from: leroy on Today at 01:15:13 pm
Was going to ask about Ben White.  I've barely seen anything of him but 50 million seems... well insane frankly.  Particularly given a depressed market and I assume not a massive amount of competition for him.  Is he actually any good?

Think he's a good player with room for improvement. Fee seems ridiculous, obviously, and Arsenal have ruined many young CBs in recent history. I remember when Callum Chambers was seen as a huge coup for them.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,753
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6269 on: Today at 02:35:18 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:30:02 am
I don't rate Vestergaard that highly but he's very experienced and Leicester's squad could probably do with another veteran head just to add to the dressing room.

I need to see the stats on that...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Red Cactii

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 892
  • An absolute p***k
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6270 on: Today at 02:41:45 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 02:17:49 pm
It's what's making fees between English clubs more expensive, the lower clubs are increasingly well off that they don't have to sell unless they are going out of contract soon, hence Aston Villa can afford to demand the release clause for Grealish & Brighton can demand £50M for Ben White

Theres also the concern with some English clubs thinking in this post-Brexit world that the home-grown requirements for PL squads may increase, hence any decent English player is going to cost an absolute fortune.
Logged

Online ScottishGoon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,555
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6271 on: Today at 02:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 02:41:45 pm
Theres also the concern with some English clubs thinking in this post-Brexit world that the home-grown requirements for PL squads may increase, hence any decent English player is going to cost an absolute fortune.

Yeah, there's been stories going about that our new Director of Football operations Richard Garlick might have given us a heads up because of his previous role with the Premier League itself that we might be heading this way, but not really sure how likely that story is or if it's being used as a convenient excuse as to why we are targeting Ramsdale, Abraham to add to White this summer to help transform us to England C team or Brexit FC.
Logged

Online TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,102
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6272 on: Today at 03:31:43 pm »
Southampton and Palace are fucked

Granted Palace needed to get rid of all the dead wood but they've let 27 players go...

Dann, Cahill, Sakho, Henderson, Townsend, van Aanholt and Wickham


They've resigned Benteke - fuck knows why...

Plus Martin Kelly doesn't have a contract and is surely a free agent

Plus they've got: McArthur, Clyne, Tomkins, Schlupp, Ayew and Kouyaté contracts ending in 2022

Zaha and Eze the rest of the players are Championship at best...


Only person they've brought in of note is Readings Michael Olise


Southampton equally have a very small squad of about 25 players

Ings and Bertrand gone an Walcott in on permanent deal doesn't really inspire

Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,144
  • Truthiness
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6273 on: Today at 03:32:13 pm »
Fabrizio Tap-in Merchant says that City are ready to pay £127m for Sir Harold if they think that Spurs are willing to sell.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,240
  • JFT96.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6274 on: Today at 03:34:21 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:30:02 am
I don't rate Vestergaard that highly but he's very experienced and Leicester's squad could probably do with another veteran head just to add to the dressing room.

Vestergaard is a bit of an old throwback of a centre back. He would've been more highly rated 20 years or so ago. He's decent but no more than that.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6275 on: Today at 03:34:48 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:32:13 pm
Fabrizio Tap-in Merchant says that City are ready to pay £127m for Sir Harold if they think that Spurs are willing to sell.

 ;D
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,659
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6276 on: Today at 03:38:10 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:32:13 pm
Fabrizio Tap-in Merchant says that City are ready to pay £127m for Sir Harold if they think that Spurs are willing to sell.
So he's doing a bit of shill work on the side for Abu Dhabi PR Sportswash FC then?, otherwise how could this biff know what the specific figure they're willing to offer?
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,909
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6277 on: Today at 03:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:32:13 pm
Fabrizio Tap-in Merchant says that City are ready to pay £127m for Sir Harold if they think that Spurs are willing to sell.

Its the easiest thing for Levey, just tell the oil cheats to fuck off until they reach £150m. No need to negotiate and its the most annoying thing when people are trying to short change you out of something you dont want to give away. Its like pay the full amount or shut up and fuck off.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 152 153 154 155 156 [157]   Go Up
« previous next »
 