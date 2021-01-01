Southampton and Palace are fucked
Granted Palace needed to get rid of all the dead wood but they've let 27 players go...
Dann, Cahill, Sakho, Henderson, Townsend, van Aanholt and Wickham
They've resigned Benteke - fuck knows why...
Plus Martin Kelly doesn't have a contract and is surely a free agent
Plus they've got: McArthur, Clyne, Tomkins, Schlupp, Ayew and Kouyaté contracts ending in 2022
Zaha and Eze the rest of the players are Championship at best...
Only person they've brought in of note is Readings Michael Olise
Southampton equally have a very small squad of about 25 players
Ings and Bertrand gone an Walcott in on permanent deal doesn't really inspire