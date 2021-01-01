I think Kelleher is a better goalkeeper than Ramsdale.

I know he hasnt played an awful lot but he has produced performances Ramsdale isnt capable of like against Ajax.



Think folk are being a bit harsh on Ramsdale. I'm not a stats guy so I don't know what the stats say, but had a look on the Sheffield Utd forum & they seem to rate him. They say he had a difficult start but 2nd half of the season he got much better & won their player of the season.The reason they want £30M is because they think he's developed well over the course of the season, & he's a better keeper than he was 12 months ago. That seems well overpriced mind you, & it seems the club don't rate him as a £30M keeper just now either, & will move onto other solutions.