PSG in for Camavinga



Makes sense. You basically have 3 clubs that are buyers at the high end in ManC, PSG and Chelsea who either are going to compete amongst themselves or with no one. Why not just go and get all the players you want now when no one can stop you? The clubs receiving their money are of no risk to them. Inter is just trying to cover their losses as their Chinese owners can't kick in any more money. The rest are way down the totem pole.I think what's not being covered enough though is that these teams (and others) also now have players that they need to sell. Who are they selling to? Who is buying Jesus or B. Silva from ManC? Who is buying any of Madrid's or Barca's players that they want to sell? Such a strange market.