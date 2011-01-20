Because there's a lot of clubs with not a lot of money & no-one was offering more basically.
Yep. What Newcastle paid for Willock doesn't seem like a lot in comparison to past summers, but for this one it is if you have no European football. There's only been four other transfers this summer in the PL made by clubs with no European football that have been more expensive than Willock's. Three of those were off the back of Jack Grealish moving (Bailey, Ings, Buendia) and the other was Ben White.
And it's not just in the PL. For example, the top 5 transfers in La Liga this summer
De Paul - £30m (Atletico)
Foyth - £13m (Villarreal) *
Dia - £10.3m (Villarreal)
Emerson - £7.8m (Barcelona)*
Budimir - £6.9m (Osasuna) *
* Clubs exercising options