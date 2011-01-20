« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6160 on: August 9, 2021, 12:58:14 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August  9, 2021, 12:39:21 pm
Why would he want to go to spurs? Money would the only reason. But i agree if we really want him and spurs agree a deal it would be a prime time to jump in. If the £60m figure is true it's a bargain.
Exactly. Match that figure and have Jurgen FaceTime him from our trophy room, no background blur filter.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6161 on: August 9, 2021, 01:26:14 pm »
West Ham are looking to sign Milenkovic for Fiorentina for around £14m according to SSN - think that would be a really good signing for them, and presumably takes them out of the running to sign Nat Phillips.

Josh Sargent is on his way for a medical with Norwich as well, £8m deal.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6162 on: August 9, 2021, 01:34:06 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on August  9, 2021, 01:26:14 pm
Josh Sargent is on his way for a medical with Norwich as well, £8m deal.

Major signing for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6163 on: August 9, 2021, 01:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on August  9, 2021, 01:26:14 pm
West Ham are looking to sign Milenkovic for Fiorentina for around £14m according to SSN - think that would be a really good signing for them, and presumably takes them out of the running to sign Nat Phillips.

Josh Sargent is on his way for a medical with Norwich as well, £8m deal.

big step up for Sargent, a season in Bundesliga 2 would have been great for him, as he struggled much of the time last season. Still, Bremen need the money no doubt and need wages off their books.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6164 on: August 9, 2021, 01:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on August  9, 2021, 11:16:36 am
Yes, part of the mass exodus of Palace sparked by a contract-negligence by their structure that has left them with the lightest looking squad in the division. Theyve signed really well but need another 3-5 players at least.

Hennessey, Sakho, Cahill, McCarthy, Townsend, Van Aanholt, Scott Dann, Connor Wickham and about 5 other lesser used squad players have all left.

Now some of those werent exactly getting many minutes last season, but its massive churn. Anderson and Guehi look clever signings and Olise should ease the burden caused by Ezes injury somewhat. An injury to Kouyate or McCarthur though and theyre in trouble in midfield.

Given how thin they are, they could be a side that capitalises on other clubs needing to trim wage bills and getting themselves some tidy players to round out their squad. Chelsea certainly need to move a few on and Im sure Palace would be a decent landing spot for one of them on loan.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6165 on: August 9, 2021, 01:49:13 pm »
Hopefully Bayern get Haaland.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6166 on: August 9, 2021, 01:51:52 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on August  9, 2021, 01:34:06 pm
Major signing for them.

He'll be captain in a few years.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6167 on: August 9, 2021, 01:53:45 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on August  9, 2021, 01:34:06 pm
Major signing for them.

Im expecting that theyll rely on him to be their chief goalscorer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6168 on: August 9, 2021, 01:54:37 pm »
PSG in for Camavinga
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6169 on: August 9, 2021, 02:43:48 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August  9, 2021, 01:54:37 pm
PSG in for Camavinga

Would complete their midfield trio.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6170 on: August 9, 2021, 02:46:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Cactii on August  9, 2021, 01:53:45 pm
Im expecting that theyll rely on him to be their chief goalscorer.

I thought he was more of an attacking midfielder. Seems a replacement for Cantwell
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6171 on: August 9, 2021, 03:35:09 pm »
Hard to get a read on Sargent at this point in his career. Played a lot on the wing for a bad Werder side and scored 7 goals last season but has insane numbers on the defensive side of the ball and has scored in bunches at the youth level for club and country. Jury's still out but I was hoping to see him stick it out for a season in the 2. Bundesliga and be able to use it as a springboard. Probably will be fighting for playing time and fighting relegation again in this Norwich side.

Think there's a good player in there, just hope this is a move that can showcase it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6172 on: August 9, 2021, 03:35:11 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August  9, 2021, 01:54:37 pm
PSG in for Camavinga

Who aren't they in for?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6173 on: August 9, 2021, 03:37:47 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on August  9, 2021, 02:46:55 pm
I thought he was more of an attacking midfielder. Seems a replacement for Cantwell

Hes a poacher, when hes not taking penalties hes always getting the rebound. Some would call him a first responder.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6174 on: August 9, 2021, 03:42:39 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6175 on: August 9, 2021, 04:35:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August  9, 2021, 12:39:21 pm
Why would he want to go to spurs? Money would the only reason. But i agree if we really want him and spurs agree a deal it would be a prime time to jump in. If the £60m figure is true it's a bargain.

Give them Shaq and origi, who both will do well in Italy, as part payment
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6176 on: August 9, 2021, 04:55:00 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on August  9, 2021, 03:35:09 pm
Hard to get a read on Sargent at this point in his career. Played a lot on the wing for a bad Werder side and scored 7 goals last season but has insane numbers on the defensive side of the ball and has scored in bunches at the youth level for club and country. Jury's still out but I was hoping to see him stick it out for a season in the 2. Bundesliga and be able to use it as a springboard. Probably will be fighting for playing time and fighting relegation again in this Norwich side.

Think there's a good player in there, just hope this is a move that can showcase it.

I think he's pretty terrible but any Euro based striker for the USMNT gets pushed forward when the other options are Zardes or worse.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6177 on: August 9, 2021, 05:03:13 pm »
Quote from: clinical on August  9, 2021, 01:54:37 pm
PSG in for Camavinga

Makes sense.  You basically have 3 clubs that are buyers at the high end in ManC, PSG and Chelsea who either are going to compete amongst themselves or with no one.  Why not just go and get all the players you want now when no one can stop you? The clubs receiving their money are of no risk to them.  Inter is just trying to cover their losses as their Chinese owners can't kick in any more money.  The rest are way down the totem pole. 

I think what's not being covered enough though is that these teams (and others) also now have players that they need to sell.  Who are they selling to?  Who is buying Jesus or B. Silva from ManC?  Who is buying any of Madrid's or Barca's players that they want to sell?   Such a strange market.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6178 on: August 9, 2021, 05:05:27 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on August  9, 2021, 12:31:19 pm
Arsenal only getting 25mil for Willock should make you appreciate Michael Edwards (and laugh at Arsenal). Maybe last season was an extreme hot run and he's not that good but how are you only getting that for a young English player who is coming directly off scoring 8/9 goals on the bounce or whatever it was.

Because there's a lot of clubs with not a lot of money & no-one was offering more basically.

It's not like there's been a queue of clubs bashing down our door for him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6179 on: August 9, 2021, 05:39:35 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August  9, 2021, 05:05:27 pm
Because there's a lot of clubs with not a lot of money & no-one was offering more basically.

Yep. What Newcastle paid for Willock doesn't seem like a lot in comparison to past summers, but for this one it is if you have no European football. There's only been four other transfers this summer in the PL made by clubs with no European football that have been more expensive than Willock's. Three of those were off the back of Jack Grealish moving (Bailey, Ings, Buendia) and the other was Ben White.

And it's not just in the PL. For example, the top 5 transfers in La Liga this summer

De Paul - £30m (Atletico)
Foyth - £13m (Villarreal) *
Dia - £10.3m (Villarreal)
Emerson - £7.8m (Barcelona)*
Budimir - £6.9m (Osasuna) *

* Clubs exercising options


Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6180 on: August 9, 2021, 08:09:00 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on August  9, 2021, 05:05:27 pm
Because there's a lot of clubs with not a lot of money & no-one was offering more basically.

It's not like there's been a queue of clubs bashing down our door for him.
I thought you were going to be keeping him to be honest. Can't say I've seen him much like but a goalscoring midfielder seems like it would be useful. Maybe you need it to buy someone Arteta wants but I don't really have much confidence that money will be spent so wisely.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6181 on: August 9, 2021, 09:48:55 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on August  9, 2021, 10:19:40 am
Looking at transfers so far, only Villa have really done major business outside the "big" clubs. I think there is going to be a lot of late business for teams.

Did anyone know Wayne Hennessey has gone to Burnley?!
I did Nazi that coming.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6182 on: Yesterday at 01:13:51 am »
The only money injection swilling round the PL this season is based upon millions of years of decaying plants and animals, how apt that the report today which suggested fossil fuels will cause Bramley Dock to be under water once it is finished (ie 2126) was published in the midst of the Oilers becoming the Stealers.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6183 on: Yesterday at 02:35:03 am »
Sky Italia saying Abraham to Roma for £34m. Amazing how quickly they found the money for him as opposed to Xhaka
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12377667/tammy-abraham-roma-agree-34m-deal-to-sign-chelsea-striker
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6184 on: Yesterday at 09:45:42 am »
Transfer rumor: Barcelona making an offer for another free agent.
Leo Messi, one time ex player, rumored to be considering a contract.
"Long time no see" he said to the Barca courier, who dumped another bagful of contract drafts with dense Spanish legalese on his porch. "Next time, can you please bring some sauce? Thanks, see you tomorrow"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6185 on: Yesterday at 12:56:58 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 02:35:03 am
Sky Italia saying Abraham to Roma for £34m. Amazing how quickly they found the money for him as opposed to Xhaka
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12377667/tammy-abraham-roma-agree-34m-deal-to-sign-chelsea-striker

What the English press are missing out is that Di Marzio is claiming is loan with either option or obligation to buy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6186 on: Yesterday at 01:16:01 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:56:58 pm
What the English press are missing out is that Di Marzio is claiming is loan with either option or obligation to buy.

Yep. Not surprising either since most clubs have only appeared to be interested in loaning him. Pre-COVID, Chelsea would have had a buyer by now. I don't think a lot of clubs are able to pay what Chelsea would want this summer
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6187 on: Yesterday at 06:20:05 pm »
Adam Armstrong finally gets his Premier League move. Joins Southampton. Had plenty of hype as a youth player, and had a great last season for Blackburn. Interesting to see how he gets on.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6188 on: Yesterday at 06:24:20 pm »
PSG getting Camavinga would be a bit of a joke.

COVID has been brilliant for the oil clubs. The financial gap has grown much bigger.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6189 on: Yesterday at 08:02:03 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 06:24:20 pm
PSG getting Camavinga would be a bit of a joke.

COVID has been brilliant for the oil clubs. The financial gap has grown much bigger.

So has the eventual "fuck you" when we turn them over anyway... ;)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6190 on: Yesterday at 09:04:39 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 12:56:58 pm
What the English press are missing out is that Di Marzio is claiming is loan with either option or obligation to buy.
Pointing that out when an Italian club is singing someone, is just redundant.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6191 on: Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 09:04:39 pm
Pointing that out when an Italian club is singing someone, is just redundant.
Exactly, everyone knows the Italian clubs haven't got a spare tenor between them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6192 on: Yesterday at 10:08:17 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm
Exactly, everyone knows the Italian clubs haven't got a spare tenor between them.

Not a spare note or two either.
Its an old tune...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6193 on: Yesterday at 11:22:51 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 09:23:37 pm
Exactly, everyone knows the Italian clubs haven't got a spare tenor between them.
yeah nowhere near enough to buy someone good in the penalty aria
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #6194 on: Yesterday at 11:50:34 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 11:22:51 pm
yeah nowhere near enough to buy someone good in the penalty aria

Even when they rechoir one.
