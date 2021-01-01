« previous next »
rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6160 on: Yesterday at 12:58:14 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:39:21 pm
Why would he want to go to spurs? Money would the only reason. But i agree if we really want him and spurs agree a deal it would be a prime time to jump in. If the £60m figure is true it's a bargain.
Exactly. Match that figure and have Jurgen FaceTime him from our trophy room, no background blur filter.
Oskar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6161 on: Yesterday at 01:26:14 pm
West Ham are looking to sign Milenkovic for Fiorentina for around £14m according to SSN - think that would be a really good signing for them, and presumably takes them out of the running to sign Nat Phillips.

Josh Sargent is on his way for a medical with Norwich as well, £8m deal.
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6162 on: Yesterday at 01:34:06 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 01:26:14 pm
Josh Sargent is on his way for a medical with Norwich as well, £8m deal.

Major signing for them.
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6163 on: Yesterday at 01:42:49 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Yesterday at 01:26:14 pm
West Ham are looking to sign Milenkovic for Fiorentina for around £14m according to SSN - think that would be a really good signing for them, and presumably takes them out of the running to sign Nat Phillips.

Josh Sargent is on his way for a medical with Norwich as well, £8m deal.

big step up for Sargent, a season in Bundesliga 2 would have been great for him, as he struggled much of the time last season. Still, Bremen need the money no doubt and need wages off their books.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6164 on: Yesterday at 01:44:50 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 11:16:36 am
Yes, part of the mass exodus of Palace sparked by a contract-negligence by their structure that has left them with the lightest looking squad in the division. Theyve signed really well but need another 3-5 players at least.

Hennessey, Sakho, Cahill, McCarthy, Townsend, Van Aanholt, Scott Dann, Connor Wickham and about 5 other lesser used squad players have all left.

Now some of those werent exactly getting many minutes last season, but its massive churn. Anderson and Guehi look clever signings and Olise should ease the burden caused by Ezes injury somewhat. An injury to Kouyate or McCarthur though and theyre in trouble in midfield.

Given how thin they are, they could be a side that capitalises on other clubs needing to trim wage bills and getting themselves some tidy players to round out their squad. Chelsea certainly need to move a few on and Im sure Palace would be a decent landing spot for one of them on loan.
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6165 on: Yesterday at 01:49:13 pm
Hopefully Bayern get Haaland.
Bread

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6166 on: Yesterday at 01:51:52 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:34:06 pm
Major signing for them.

He'll be captain in a few years.
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6167 on: Yesterday at 01:53:45 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 01:34:06 pm
Major signing for them.

Im expecting that theyll rely on him to be their chief goalscorer.
clinical

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6168 on: Yesterday at 01:54:37 pm
PSG in for Camavinga
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6169 on: Yesterday at 02:43:48 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:54:37 pm
PSG in for Camavinga

Would complete their midfield trio.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6170 on: Yesterday at 02:46:55 pm
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 01:53:45 pm
Im expecting that theyll rely on him to be their chief goalscorer.

I thought he was more of an attacking midfielder. Seems a replacement for Cantwell
Lone Star Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6171 on: Yesterday at 03:35:09 pm
Hard to get a read on Sargent at this point in his career. Played a lot on the wing for a bad Werder side and scored 7 goals last season but has insane numbers on the defensive side of the ball and has scored in bunches at the youth level for club and country. Jury's still out but I was hoping to see him stick it out for a season in the 2. Bundesliga and be able to use it as a springboard. Probably will be fighting for playing time and fighting relegation again in this Norwich side.

Think there's a good player in there, just hope this is a move that can showcase it.
Redman78

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6172 on: Yesterday at 03:35:11 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:54:37 pm
PSG in for Camavinga

Who aren't they in for?
Red Cactii

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6173 on: Yesterday at 03:37:47 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 02:46:55 pm
I thought he was more of an attacking midfielder. Seems a replacement for Cantwell

Hes a poacher, when hes not taking penalties hes always getting the rebound. Some would call him a first responder.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6174 on: Yesterday at 03:42:39 pm
Paul_h

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6175 on: Yesterday at 04:35:50 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 12:39:21 pm
Why would he want to go to spurs? Money would the only reason. But i agree if we really want him and spurs agree a deal it would be a prime time to jump in. If the £60m figure is true it's a bargain.

Give them Shaq and origi, who both will do well in Italy, as part payment
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6176 on: Yesterday at 04:55:00 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Yesterday at 03:35:09 pm
Hard to get a read on Sargent at this point in his career. Played a lot on the wing for a bad Werder side and scored 7 goals last season but has insane numbers on the defensive side of the ball and has scored in bunches at the youth level for club and country. Jury's still out but I was hoping to see him stick it out for a season in the 2. Bundesliga and be able to use it as a springboard. Probably will be fighting for playing time and fighting relegation again in this Norwich side.

Think there's a good player in there, just hope this is a move that can showcase it.

I think he's pretty terrible but any Euro based striker for the USMNT gets pushed forward when the other options are Zardes or worse.
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6177 on: Yesterday at 05:03:13 pm
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 01:54:37 pm
PSG in for Camavinga

Makes sense.  You basically have 3 clubs that are buyers at the high end in ManC, PSG and Chelsea who either are going to compete amongst themselves or with no one.  Why not just go and get all the players you want now when no one can stop you? The clubs receiving their money are of no risk to them.  Inter is just trying to cover their losses as their Chinese owners can't kick in any more money.  The rest are way down the totem pole. 

I think what's not being covered enough though is that these teams (and others) also now have players that they need to sell.  Who are they selling to?  Who is buying Jesus or B. Silva from ManC?  Who is buying any of Madrid's or Barca's players that they want to sell?   Such a strange market.
ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6178 on: Yesterday at 05:05:27 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 12:31:19 pm
Arsenal only getting 25mil for Willock should make you appreciate Michael Edwards (and laugh at Arsenal). Maybe last season was an extreme hot run and he's not that good but how are you only getting that for a young English player who is coming directly off scoring 8/9 goals on the bounce or whatever it was.

Because there's a lot of clubs with not a lot of money & no-one was offering more basically.

It's not like there's been a queue of clubs bashing down our door for him.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6179 on: Yesterday at 05:39:35 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:05:27 pm
Because there's a lot of clubs with not a lot of money & no-one was offering more basically.

Yep. What Newcastle paid for Willock doesn't seem like a lot in comparison to past summers, but for this one it is if you have no European football. There's only been four other transfers this summer in the PL made by clubs with no European football that have been more expensive than Willock's. Three of those were off the back of Jack Grealish moving (Bailey, Ings, Buendia) and the other was Ben White.

And it's not just in the PL. For example, the top 5 transfers in La Liga this summer

De Paul - £30m (Atletico)
Foyth - £13m (Villarreal) *
Dia - £10.3m (Villarreal)
Emerson - £7.8m (Barcelona)*
Budimir - £6.9m (Osasuna) *

* Clubs exercising options


B0151?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6180 on: Yesterday at 08:09:00 pm
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Yesterday at 05:05:27 pm
Because there's a lot of clubs with not a lot of money & no-one was offering more basically.

It's not like there's been a queue of clubs bashing down our door for him.
I thought you were going to be keeping him to be honest. Can't say I've seen him much like but a goalscoring midfielder seems like it would be useful. Maybe you need it to buy someone Arteta wants but I don't really have much confidence that money will be spent so wisely.
Keita Success

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6181 on: Yesterday at 09:48:55 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 10:19:40 am
Looking at transfers so far, only Villa have really done major business outside the "big" clubs. I think there is going to be a lot of late business for teams.

Did anyone know Wayne Hennessey has gone to Burnley?!
I did Nazi that coming.
Black Bull Nova

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6182 on: Today at 01:13:51 am
The only money injection swilling round the PL this season is based upon millions of years of decaying plants and animals, how apt that the report today which suggested fossil fuels will cause Bramley Dock to be under water once it is finished (ie 2126) was published in the midst of the Oilers becoming the Stealers.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #6183 on: Today at 02:35:03 am
Sky Italia saying Abraham to Roma for £34m. Amazing how quickly they found the money for him as opposed to Xhaka
https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12377667/tammy-abraham-roma-agree-34m-deal-to-sign-chelsea-striker
