What's wrong with his statement?



Justifying footballers with their snouts in the trough on the basis there are plenty of greedy bastards already there I think.There are arguments about looking after yourselves and your family but when someone who is probably worth hundreds of millions of pounds is crying because he does not want to leave a club when the only real reason he is leaving is because his need for even more money is unaffordable for the club he is crying for is too much for me.Someone on the average wage in this country will earn about £1.2m over their lifetime of working 40 years. As I pointed out in a previous post Niels Nkounkou (who you say, he's an Everton player) will take that much every 5 months. I assume he's talented and I assume he works hard in training but really, that special?And I like Messi.