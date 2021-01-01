« previous next »
Craig 🤔

Yesterday at 03:43:01 pm
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 03:40:32 pm
I would be amazed if Inter let Lukaku and Martinez go in the same window especially with the big question marks over Eriksen's future as well.

They're signing Deko and apparently after another striker who plays for Atalanta - so could see them letting two forwards go for big money.
The G in Gerrard

Yesterday at 03:45:23 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:08:19 pm
Lautaro Martínez is joining Spurs for £60m


Thats Kane gone then.
Not being reported on TV yet? I'd be surprised if he joined a team like them.

Bend It Like Aurelio

Yesterday at 03:52:09 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 03:43:01 pm
They're signing Deko and apparently after another striker who plays for Atalanta - so could see them letting two forwards go for big money.

The fees from all the big sales wont even cover half of what the owners of Suning are being sued for at the moment. There is a feeling that an asset stripping is taking place here, before they end up selling the team. Just a guess.

Ignominy.
rossipersempre

Yesterday at 04:02:49 pm
Haha, no way is he going to Spurs. Hes very happy at Inter and if they do sell him against his wishes, itll be to a top tier CL club which rules out the whole of north London. Hes tailor made for us.
dimitri

Yesterday at 05:07:12 pm
Ossie incoming!!! That's it, the league is wrapped up everyone. Might as well close shop.
bird_lfc

Yesterday at 09:37:33 pm
Willock to Newcastle for  £25m. Quite the fee but havent seen too much of him. Mistake by Arsenal?
peachybum

Yesterday at 09:58:54 pm
Surprised Ashley's willing to spend the money to Willock. Doesn't always work out signing someone after an incredible loan. Doubt he'll keep on scoring like he did.

Arsenal are probably going to let Willock, Maitland-Niles, Nelsen and Nketiah go this window whilst their squad is filled with average foreigners on much bigger wages and they've fallen to upper mid table. Their squad couldn't been built so differently and given them some identity.

Gerry Attrick

Yesterday at 10:01:31 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:37:33 pm
Willock to Newcastle for  £25m. Quite the fee but havent seen too much of him. Mistake by Arsenal?

No. Arsenal are terrible at selling players, but they've got this one right. Get decent money before he proves he's pants again.
Black Bull Nova

Today at 12:09:54 am
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 02:21:46 am
What's wrong with his statement?

Justifying footballers with their snouts in the trough on the basis there are plenty of greedy bastards already there I think.

There are arguments about looking after yourselves and your family but when someone who is probably worth hundreds of millions of pounds is crying because he does not want to leave a club when the only real reason he is leaving is because his need for even more money is unaffordable for the club he is crying for is too much for me.

Someone on the average wage in this country will earn about £1.2m over their lifetime of working 40 years. As I pointed out in a previous post Niels Nkounkou (who you say, he's an Everton player) will take that much every 5 months. I assume he's talented and I assume he works hard in training but really, that special?

And I like Messi.
Black Bull Nova

Today at 12:12:14 am
Quote from: jedimaster on Yesterday at 03:40:32 pm
I would be amazed if Inter let Lukaku and Martinez go in the same window especially with the big question marks over Eriksen's future as well.

One of these days a club will just sell everyone worth anything (like Southampton really) and sit back and play a bunch of talented kids with the money in the bank.
farawayred

Today at 12:22:24 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:09:54 am
Justifying footballers with their snouts in the trough on the basis there are plenty of greedy bastards already there I think.

There are arguments about looking after yourselves and your family but when someone who is probably worth hundreds of millions of pounds is crying because he does not want to leave a club when the only real reason he is leaving is because his need for even more money is unaffordable for the club he is crying for is too much for me.

Someone on the average wage in this country will earn about £1.2m over their lifetime of working 40 years. As I pointed out in a previous post Niels Nkounkou (who you say, he's an Everton player) will take that much every 5 months. I assume he's talented and I assume he works hard in training but really, that special?

And I like Messi.
The poster wasn't endorsing greed, neither was I. The statement was that there are other entities (billionaires or companies) that accumulate wealth and no one bats an eyelid, but when a player does it, he becomes a target of abuse. The player also has some merit earning wealth with his own skills, unlike Jeff Bezos who thanks his employees for enabling him to fly to space...
Black Bull Nova

Today at 12:32:28 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:22:24 am
The poster wasn't endorsing greed, neither was I. The statement was that there are other entities (billionaires or companies) that accumulate wealth and no one bats an eyelid, but when a player does it, he becomes a target of abuse. The player also has some merit earning wealth with his own skills, unlike Jeff Bezos who thanks his employees for enabling him to fly to space...

Just to be straight

I don't like them either, my eyelids regularly bat, especially when the Rich list appears.

I just wonder what goes through the minds of people like Bernie Ecclestone when, at the age of 90, he is still trying to add more to his pile of around $3.4bn
farawayred

Today at 12:40:45 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:32:28 am
Just to be straight

I don't like them either, my eyelids regularly bat, especially when the Rich list appears.

I just wonder what goes through the minds of people like Bernie Ecclestone when, at the age of 90, he is still trying to add more to his pile of around $3.4bn
Fair enough, I'm in the same boat. Maybe he wants to buy his stairway to heaven...
Sheer Magnetism

Today at 12:44:57 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:12:14 am
One of these days a club will just sell everyone worth anything (like Southampton really) and sit back and play a bunch of talented kids with the money in the bank.
And get relegated.
Black Bull Nova

Today at 12:46:54 am
harleydanger

Today at 01:30:31 am
You play for Lorient. You've just watched your manager sell the team cow, Marguerite, to pay for the fuel for the team bus. Your kit is the wrong size and from a different year than most of the squad. You're a left winger who came through La Masia as the next big thing. You're playing right back.

Messi, M'bappe & Neymar are starting. 8-0 at half time.
 
You approach Messi at full time, he thinks you're about to ask to swap shirts, but you ask for 50 euro to buy for groceries for the week.
lionel_messias

Today at 08:16:23 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 01:30:31 am
You play for Lorient. You've just watched your manager sell the team cow, Marguerite, to pay for the fuel for the team bus. Your kit is the wrong size and from a different year than most of the squad. You're a left winger who came through La Masia as the next big thing. You're playing right back.

Messi, M'bappe & Neymar are starting. 8-0 at half time.
 
You approach Messi at full time, he thinks you're about to ask to swap shirts, but you ask for 50 euro to buy for groceries for the week.
Good post.
The answer is a salary cap. How can you have any league where one player is on 400,000 Euro a week
and another on 10k Euro? The disparity is so large the lesser salaried players might be forgiven for wanting to "rough up" their superiors.
The North Bank

Today at 08:35:53 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:16:23 am
Good post.
The answer is a salary cap. How can you have any league where one player is on 400,000 Euro a week
and another on 10k Euro? The disparity is so large the lesser salaried players might be forgiven for wanting to "rough up" their superiors.

I wish i was the one getting 10k euros a week. Wont start feeling sorry for footballers just yet. The fans arent paying Messi's wages, Qatar is.
scatman

Today at 09:07:32 am
So what should the greatest player ever in a sport loved passionately by a majority of the planet be paid? A sport watched, played and thought about on a daily basis by billions. What should the guy or gal who is the best out of all those humans be paid?
Dull Tools

Today at 09:27:05 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 09:07:32 am
So what should the greatest player ever in a sport loved passionately by a majority of the planet be paid? A sport watched, played and thought about on a daily basis by billions. What should the guy or gal who is the best out of all those humans be paid?
The Rock gets paid around $90m a year and I would say he probably isn't the best actor of all time.

Not sure that he gets the same scrutiny on his wages and pretty sure people don't say he should have hired an auditor to go through the film's budget to make sure they could afford him before he agrees to the contract. And if they can't afford him then of course he should work for free and encourage everyone on the film set to take a pay cut so that he can do the job he loves.
Flaccido Dongingo

Today at 09:29:46 am
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:27:05 am
The Rock gets paid around $90m a year and I would say he probably isn't the best actor of all time.

Not sure that he gets the same scrutiny on his wages and pretty sure people don't say he should have hired an auditor to go through the film's budget to make sure they could afford him before he agrees to the contract. And if they can't afford him then of course he should work for free and encourage everyone on the film set to take a pay cut so that he can do the job he loves.
The scrutiny that footballers wages are subject to, is probably because ticket prices, replica shirts etc have seen massive price hikes as clubs try and claw every penny they can out of match goers, and in many cases this has priced lifelong fans of clubs out of even attending the matches or buying replica jerseys.
rossipersempre

Today at 09:31:26 am
The Messi salary discussion here is beyond boring. Theres a specific thread for him.
Dull Tools

Today at 09:38:08 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 09:29:46 am
The scrutiny that footballers wages are subject to, is probably because ticket prices, replica shirts etc have seen massive price hikes as clubs try and claw every penny they can out of match goers, and in many cases this has priced lifelong fans of clubs out of even attending the matches or buying replica jerseys.
I do agree. There should be a salary cap to stop all of those things from occurring. It is just stupid for singling out Messi as the best player is clearly going to get paid the most.

The La Liga rules on salaries actually help this I think. I wish the Premier League would do a similar thing here with FFP. Although it still wouldn't help stop City as all their players are paid £2.50 per week.
Barefoot Doctor

Today at 09:53:26 am
Southampton agree a £15m for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong. Seems like one with real potential, coming off a Championship season where he scored 28 goals.
Gerry Attrick

Today at 09:55:40 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:53:26 am
Southampton agree a £15m for Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong. Seems like one with real potential, coming off a Championship season where he scored 28 goals.

£15m seems quite cheap to be honest, unless he didn't have a long contract at Blackburn. At least he'll get a one year break from the Championship.
Barefoot Doctor

Today at 10:16:56 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:55:40 am
£15m seems quite cheap to be honest, unless he didn't have a long contract at Blackburn. At least he'll get a one year break from the Championship.

Yeah, one year left I think. Apparently they want a second forward too, links to Edouard and Sorloth.
Elzar

Today at 10:19:40 am
Looking at transfers so far, only Villa have really done major business outside the "big" clubs. I think there is going to be a lot of late business for teams.

Did anyone know Wayne Hennessey has gone to Burnley?!
rafathegaffa83

Today at 10:28:21 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:19:40 am
Looking at transfers so far, only Villa have really done major business outside the "big" clubs. I think there is going to be a lot of late business for teams.

This is the window where COVID has really bit into finances, it's not a surprise that the teams spending the most have either a) qualified for Europe, b) are coming off the back of a big sale or c) are the petro-clubs. Same thing is happening across Europe. Not a lot of activity in Italy or Spain. The Bundesliga has had 18 10m+  incoming transfers over the past two summer windows; it was almost double that amount the season prior to COVID
Gerry Attrick

Today at 10:29:30 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:16:56 am
Yeah, one year left I think. Apparently they want a second forward too, links to Edouard and Sorloth.

Reckon Edouard will move to England, but he doesn't have that many options left. Maybe Brighton, if not Southampton.
clinical

Today at 10:45:34 am
Very happy it looks like Lautaro Martinez is staying at Inter for another year at least. He just looks a Liverpool player when you see him play, would fit our attack like a glove.
rossipersempre

Today at 11:01:36 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:45:34 am
Very happy it looks like Lautaro Martinez is staying at Inter for another year at least. He just looks a Liverpool player when you see him play, would fit our attack like a glove.
He wants to stay but may be sold regardless. We certainly have a lot more pull than Spurs etc so if we want him, nows the time not next summer.
Drinks Sangria

Today at 11:16:36 am
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:19:40 am
Did anyone know Wayne Hennessey has gone to Burnley?!
Yes, part of the mass exodus of Palace sparked by a contract-negligence by their structure that has left them with the lightest looking squad in the division. Theyve signed really well but need another 3-5 players at least.

Hennessey, Sakho, Cahill, McCarthy, Townsend, Van Aanholt, Scott Dann, Connor Wickham and about 5 other lesser used squad players have all left.

Now some of those werent exactly getting many minutes last season, but its massive churn. Anderson and Guehi look clever signings and Olise should ease the burden caused by Ezes injury somewhat. An injury to Kouyate or McCarthur though and theyre in trouble in midfield.
