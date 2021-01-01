Did anyone know Wayne Hennessey has gone to Burnley?!
Yes, part of the mass exodus of Palace sparked by a contract-negligence by their structure that has left them with the lightest looking squad in the division. Theyve signed really well but need another 3-5 players at least.
Hennessey, Sakho, Cahill, McCarthy, Townsend, Van Aanholt, Scott Dann, Connor Wickham and about 5 other lesser used squad players have all left.
Now some of those werent exactly getting many minutes last season, but its massive churn. Anderson and Guehi look clever signings and Olise should ease the burden caused by Ezes injury somewhat. An injury to Kouyate or McCarthur though and theyre in trouble in midfield.