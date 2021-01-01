Why are footballers not allowed to build wealth while no one bats an eyelid when hedge fund billionaires and mega corp CEO's build obscene wealth with questionable methods (insider trading, slave labour). At the end if you have the talent and chance to build generational wealth, there's nothing wrong. Its not about cars and mansions, its setting up future generations and few extra 100 millions make a difference. That goes for any profession. Footballers deserve their salary simply on talent alone and how hard it is to make at the top level.
??
I am not expecting LFC to spend 100 million on top players. But no replacement for Wijnaldum and no quality backup to the front 3 beyond Jota is very risky and could cost us. If you're still in denial then the club has done a good job with PR, all the leaks about lack of funds due to COVID.
I am not expecting LFC to spend 100 million on top players. But no replacement for Wijnaldum and no quality backup to the front 3 beyond Jota is very risky and could cost us. If you're still in denial then the club has done a good job with PR, all the leaks about lack of funds due to COVID.
What's wrong with his statement?
Why are footballers not allowed to build wealth while no one bats an eyelid when hedge fund billionaires and mega corp CEO's build obscene wealth with questionable methods (insider trading, slave labour). At the end if you have the talent and chance to build generational wealth, there's nothing wrong. Its not about cars and mansions, its setting up future generations and few extra 100 millions make a difference. That goes for any profession. Footballers deserve their salary simply on talent alone and how hard it is to make at the top level.
Lautaro Martínez is joining Spurs for £60mThats Kane gone then.
Julien Laurens@LaurensJulienMessi to PSG is done! Medical tonight or tomorrow morning in Paris. Then he will sign his contract. This is incredible. @ESPNFC
Gary Jacob saying he's being signed to play alongside Kane.Great signing if so.
Why the fuck does he want to go there?!
Page created in 0.019 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.28]