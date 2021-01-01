I am not expecting LFC to spend 100 million on top players. But no replacement for Wijnaldum and no quality backup to the front 3 beyond Jota is very risky and could cost us. If you're still in denial then the club has done a good job with PR, all the leaks about lack of funds due to COVID.



It has nothing to do with PR. And I am absolutely certain I am not in denial. Read, watch and try to understand. I am pretty certain that Edwards and Klopp know better than all of us here about what are the team needs. We will buy when the right opportunity arises. Otherwise we dont