Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5960 on: Today at 11:46:18 am »
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 12:46:03 pm
I watch City signing likes of Grealish, and yet Im more excited these days to see if we can train the next top notch youngster like Elliot or see if Tsimikas can kick on this season. I feel happy every day seeing Klopp at the helm. Best signing weve made in my lifetime because he drove a change of culture at the club.

Our edge has to be in creating an environment where we can reward and retain this talent as they bloom into world class players, and supplement with the occasional quality signing. Cant underestimate how massive it is tie down the spine and most valuable components of the team this summer.

Great post, exactly how I feel at this moment.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5961 on: Today at 12:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 10:10:24 am
Think it was below 100M initial fee and bonuses could take it over 100M.

It is another example of a 100M purchase funded by a sale (Neymar)

total price for Dembele was 131 m Euros, with the add-ons, like the coutinho deal, very attainable, so theyve probably had to pay most if not all of it now to Dortmund.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5962 on: Today at 01:32:38 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:53:50 am
from The Athletic piece.
Quote
United admired Grealish and would have considered a move next year but the player only wanted to go to City and Old Trafford was never going to be a realistic resolution. Why the desperation to not sell to City? Many Premier League clubs are concerned their success and financial clout are damaging the competition. Villa are not alone in this.
Teams better get used to it though. The c*nts in charge of the game don't give a fuck so it isn't going to change.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5963 on: Today at 01:33:52 pm »
Anyone else think Southampton are headed towards relegation with their summer business?

Ings was their mainliest man, I get that they have Che Adams but are we certain hes any good?  JWP might be a bit unsettled, maybe not, but the thing that really confuses me (after all they got a nice wedge of money for Ings and he had said he wouldnt re sign) is letting Bertrand go on a free and investing most of their budget so far this summer on a direct replacement.

I dont know, I rate Hassenhuttl in that they play decent football and have gone on some nice runs of form in his time there, in between 9-0 tonkings. 

I guess if they sign a forward and its not Guido Carrillo 2.0 they could be fine, but they seem to be sliding steadily.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5964 on: Today at 02:23:21 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 01:33:52 pm
Anyone else think Southampton are headed towards relegation with their summer business?

Ings was their mainliest man, I get that they have Che Adams but are we certain hes any good?  JWP might be a bit unsettled, maybe not, but the thing that really confuses me (after all they got a nice wedge of money for Ings and he had said he wouldnt re sign) is letting Bertrand go on a free and investing most of their budget so far this summer on a direct replacement.

I dont know, I rate Hassenhuttl in that they play decent football and have gone on some nice runs of form in his time there, in between 9-0 tonkings. 

I guess if they sign a forward and its not Guido Carrillo 2.0 they could be fine, but they seem to be sliding steadily.

They've been steadily shedding their best players ever since they got into the PL, Ings kept them afloat for a while and Hassenhutl was a good appointment but it wouldn't be a shock to see them go down soon. Not sure what Hassenhutl's reputation is like given how up and down Southampton have been at times, but he should be strongly considering any PL offers that come in. There aren't really any jobs going at the moment though, I wouldn't be shocked to see a job open up at Palace early in the season but I'm not sure if that's a much better prospect.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5965 on: Today at 02:28:04 pm »
"United admired Grealish and would have considered a move next year but the player only wanted to go to City and Old Trafford was never going to be a realistic resolution. Why the desperation to not sell to City? Many Premier League clubs are concerned their success and financial clout are damaging the competition. Villa are not alone in this."


Then these clubs should've done something when City were caught breaching FFP rules with UEFA.  Pressure the PL to enforce rules.  But they didn't.  They did have a great go at the "Top 6" for everything though.  "WE DON'T WANT FIVE SUBS!"

Now it's, "wait, I don't want to sell to City.  They're buying the competition!"

Where were you before?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5966 on: Today at 03:55:50 pm »
Chelsea close to finalising a deal for Lukaku, for £97.5 mill.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58130354


This league is bonkers, and not in a good way.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5967 on: Today at 03:58:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:55:50 pm
Chelsea close to finalising a deal for Lukaku, for £97.5 mill.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58130354


This league is bonkers, and not in a good way.
As nobody has said it yet then I will. It's all above board they are just using the Hazard money.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5968 on: Today at 04:04:30 pm »
Assuming they do sign Koude as well that will be around £150m spent on the two. Lukaku pretty much guarantees goals for them, you'd expect to see more from Havertz as well this season.

Wouldn't mind if we put in a bid for Hudson-Odoi if Chelsea are looking to recoup some money. Villa are presumably out of the running for Abraham now they've signed Ings, it will be interesting to see where he ends up as well, wouldn't be surprised if Spurs go for him if/when Kane does leave.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5969 on: Today at 04:09:07 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 04:04:30 pm
Assuming they do sign Koude as well that will be around £150m spent on the two. Lukaku pretty much guarantees goals for them, you'd expect to see more from Havertz as well this season.

Wouldn't mind if we put in a bid for Hudson-Odoi if Chelsea are looking to recoup some money. Villa are presumably out of the running for Abraham now they've signed Ings, it will be interesting to see where he ends up as well, wouldn't be surprised if Spurs go for him if/when Kane does leave.

Atalanta when Inter Milan sign Zapata to replace Lukaku.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5970 on: Today at 04:15:09 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 01:33:52 pm
Anyone else think Southampton are headed towards relegation with their summer business?


More and more I think this is a possibility. They struggled for goals without Ings. They need to sign someone capable of getting £12+

Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:55:50 pm
Chelsea close to finalising a deal for Lukaku, for £97.5 mill.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58130354


This league is bonkers, and not in a good way.

He should be able to hit the ground running. He has to really for that price. This is bad news for Werner. Imagine if you are an Inter fan. Since winning the league, Conte has left, you've sold two of your best players and Eriksen may never play for you again
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5971 on: Today at 04:26:18 pm »
https://media.tenor.com/images/2518a005adc2e65336314e88ca11c424/tenor.gif. Lionel Messi with his message to La Liga at his press conference tomorrow
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5972 on: Today at 04:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:55:50 pm
Chelsea close to finalising a deal for Lukaku, for £97.5 mill.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/58130354


This league is bonkers, and not in a good way.

Crazyyy money but to be honest they have made about just under half of the fee in sales from Tomori, Guehi, Giroud and Moses iirc not that it likely would have made much difference with the way they spend
