Anyone else think Southampton are headed towards relegation with their summer business?



Ings was their mainliest man, I get that they have Che Adams but are we certain hes any good? JWP might be a bit unsettled, maybe not, but the thing that really confuses me (after all they got a nice wedge of money for Ings and he had said he wouldnt re sign) is letting Bertrand go on a free and investing most of their budget so far this summer on a direct replacement.



I dont know, I rate Hassenhuttl in that they play decent football and have gone on some nice runs of form in his time there, in between 9-0 tonkings.



I guess if they sign a forward and its not Guido Carrillo 2.0 they could be fine, but they seem to be sliding steadily.