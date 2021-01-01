« previous next »
Dave McCoy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5760 on: Today at 08:49:07 pm
Think the rumored Lukaku fee is just bullshit.  Not to say he's not a great player, he is, but it makes zero sense considering his age profile and the rest of the market.  Would probably seal Kane staying at Spurs as there's no way you'd accept less for Kane and I have a hard time seeing ManC stumping up that fee.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5761 on: Today at 08:49:19 pm
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 08:37:29 pm
I'm not saying he's a bad player or anything. He's clearly a very good player, just that I think the Italian league seems to have really suited him and it'll be interesting to see how he does back here. He didn't have the best last couple of years at United by comparison to the rest of his career in England, but then that United side were shite. It's just another case of a very good footballer going for the price of an all time great that I think is surprising to me.

Put it this way, he's scored 9 more Premier League goals than Didier Drogba and I can tell you given the choice out of facing either of them in their prime, it'd be Lukaku every day if the week.

He had a very good year in his first season at United, and and a poor one in the following year. He admitted he bulked up too much and he changed his diet and fitness overall once he moved away from United.

he's got a great record in England, he'd do just fine at Chelsea.
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5762 on: Today at 08:51:19 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:45:46 pm
Really sound transfers from Villa i think,they had a bit scattergun approach to signings when they came up but these should make them strong contenders for top 6.

Should be a lot of goals in that team if they gel quickly.

Hmmm, it's always difficult to know how a team will do with so many signings, wouldn't be surprised if they're in the top 6 or the bottom 6.
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5763 on: Today at 08:59:23 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:51:19 pm
Hmmm, it's always difficult to know how a team will do with so many signings, wouldn't be surprised if they're in the top 6 or the bottom 6.

Well,i'll say i think they've bought a lot of goalscoring potential then,how's that.
Black Bull Nova

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5764 on: Today at 09:00:26 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 08:06:35 pm
They're a bigger club than Leicester, if well managed they could challenge for a CL place.

Villa have won the big one, unlike City or Spurs
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5765 on: Today at 09:01:11 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 08:59:23 pm
Well,i'll say i think they've bought a lot of goalscoring potential then,how's that.

Wasn't a criticism of your opinion, just offering mine :)
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5766 on: Today at 09:05:22 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:01:11 pm
Wasn't a criticism of your opinion, just offering mine :)

You're right of course mate,could go either way for them and losing Grealish is huge.

amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5767 on: Today at 09:16:34 pm
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 09:05:22 pm
You're right of course mate,could go either way for them and losing Grealish is huge.



Dings can only get better.
redgriffin73

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5768 on: Today at 10:05:05 pm
Anyone see this tweet from Collymore earlier, does he chat a lot of shit or what do people reckon to it?

https://twitter.com/StanCollymore/status/1422946365357936649?s=19
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5769 on: Today at 10:12:26 pm
Now theyre saying Villa will pursue Cantwell when Grealish moves.

Cantwell is a decent player, but is it just me that thinks its too many signings at that point? Buendia is already there as the progressor/creator post Grealish, theyve added Bailey and Ings too and continue to pursue Ward-Prowse (who surely wont be sold now Ings has gone).

An all new front three and additional midfielders? It seems a bit too much when theyve already got Watkins, El Ghazi and Traore who contributed a not too shabby 32 league goals between them last season.
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5770 on: Today at 10:18:53 pm
Beginning to think Villa might target me next at this stage
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5771 on: Today at 10:19:17 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:12:26 pm
Now theyre saying Villa will pursue Cantwell when Grealish moves.

Cantwell is a decent player, but is it just me that thinks its too many signings at that point? Buendia is already there as the progressor/creator post Grealish, theyve added Bailey and Ings too and continue to pursue Ward-Prowse (who surely wont be sold now Ings has gone).

An all new front three and additional midfielders? It seems a bit too much when theyve already got Watkins, El Ghazi and Traore who contributed a not too shabby 32 league goals between them last season.

Yeah, all a bit silly signing that many players.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5772 on: Today at 10:26:11 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:12:26 pm
An all new front three and additional midfielders? It seems a bit too much when theyve already got Watkins, El Ghazi and Traore who contributed a not too shabby 32 league goals between them last season.

They might be wiser looking for some defensive depth instead if they are looking to add more players

Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:05:05 pm
Anyone see this tweet from Collymore earlier, does he chat a lot of shit or what do people reckon to it?

https://twitter.com/StanCollymore/status/1422946365357936649?s=19

Surely the player in question would know of the club's intention to sell having his agent being instructed a year earlier to test the waters?
Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5773 on: Today at 10:41:22 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 10:05:05 pm
Anyone see this tweet from Collymore earlier, does he chat a lot of shit or what do people reckon to it?

https://twitter.com/StanCollymore/status/1422946365357936649?s=19

Without naming the player, sounds like he's just trying to stay relevant; I mean anyone can post something like that without being proved wrong.
Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5774 on: Today at 10:48:04 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:54:24 am
Sorry, but saying he has a patchy record in England is stupid. Hes in the top 20 goal scorers in Premier League history and hasnt even played here for years, played for bum clubs and wasnt even at his peak.
Do forgive me.

Lukaku was consistently brilliant throughout his time at Everton and Manchester United.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5775 on: Today at 10:51:56 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 10:48:04 pm
Do forgive me.

Lukaku was consistently brilliant throughout his time at Everton and Manchester United.

He had a poor final season at United, but his first season was fine. I mean look at his record at Everton, 68 league goals in 141 matches. The last two years there he scored 18 and 25 goals in the league. At West Brom he  managed 17 in 35. Overall at Everton in the last 3 seasons he averaged 25 goals. It's not like they were a top side while he was putting up these numbers

He's not without flaws, but goal-scoring record is undoubtedly class. That doesn't mean he performed well in every single match [who has], but the goals speak for themselves.

rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5776 on: Today at 11:07:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:41:22 pm
Without naming the player, sounds like he's just trying to stay relevant; I mean anyone can post something like that without being proved wrong.

Absolutely
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5777 on: Today at 11:50:31 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:41:22 pm
Without naming the player, sounds like he's just trying to stay relevant; I mean anyone can post something like that without being proved wrong.

It's also perfectly reasonable for a club to tell a player, via his agent, to look for another club. If what Collymore is saying is true, then it's all on the agent for not relaying that to the player that he is meant to be representing.
