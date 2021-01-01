Do forgive me.



Lukaku was consistently brilliant throughout his time at Everton and Manchester United.



He had a poor final season at United, but his first season was fine. I mean look at his record at Everton, 68 league goals in 141 matches. The last two years there he scored 18 and 25 goals in the league. At West Brom he managed 17 in 35. Overall at Everton in the last 3 seasons he averaged 25 goals. It's not like they were a top side while he was putting up these numbersHe's not without flaws, but goal-scoring record is undoubtedly class. That doesn't mean he performed well in every single match [who has], but the goals speak for themselves.