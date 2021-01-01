Now theyre saying Villa will pursue Cantwell when Grealish moves.



Cantwell is a decent player, but is it just me that thinks its too many signings at that point? Buendia is already there as the progressor/creator post Grealish, theyve added Bailey and Ings too and continue to pursue Ward-Prowse (who surely wont be sold now Ings has gone).



An all new front three and additional midfielders? It seems a bit too much when theyve already got Watkins, El Ghazi and Traore who contributed a not too shabby 32 league goals between them last season.