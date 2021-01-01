« previous next »
scatman

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5680 on: Today at 12:35:22 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:31:08 pm
Maybe it costs them in the big games, maybe it doesnt but they play with very attacking 8s and De Bruyne is one of the best in the world at pressing in that position. Theyll just destroy all the crap sides.
and that's how you win the league. Shit on all the crap sides.
wige

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5681 on: Today at 12:54:28 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:17:03 pm
Sorry let me caveat it Jack

'They're fucking amazing, brilliant in every position and with the 'bestest player in England' and the England captain arriving, they're likely to go 38 for 38.'.

Its an opinion :thumbup

They're signing two players who don't hugely suit their usual style, don't hugely suit the players they currently have and are likely to push out other quality players (maybe even better ones if it ends up seeing Sterling marginalised for Grealish). Its clearly a push for goodwill over particularly strengthening where they need to strengthen. Vanity signings maybe? Not quite sure what the word is, but that sort of signing quite often goes wrong (Zlatan to Barca, Shevchenko to Chelsea). I can't imagine many looking at them last season and saying what they really need are Kane and Grealish.

Their CM options look decidedly short, as do their fullbacks, they've still got a keeper prone to a good amount of fuck ups and I'm still not particularly convinced about their CBs either. So you'll forgive me for (soo so so sorry) for not wetting the bed about them. They look too short to me in midfield and IN MY OPINION it'll be what costs them this season :)

Why don't you think Kane, or a central striker is what they need?

Lost Aguero, were using Gundogan/KDB there for a fair few games to create that F9 role. All things that Kane sorts for them?

With the added sportswashing/England Captain bonus of course.
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5682 on: Today at 12:57:56 pm
Quote from: wige on Today at 12:54:28 pm
Why don't you think Kane, or a central striker is what they need?

Lost Aguero, were using Gundogan/KDB there for a fair few games to create that F9 role. All things that Kane sorts for them?

With the added sportswashing/England Captain bonus of course.

Just doesn't strike me that he'll suit how they play. He doesn't look particularly hard working, I think he's going to become even more immobile the older he gets, I think he's been at his best dropping deep which seems at odds with how City would want him to play. I honestly look at some of the players they could sign and think this is about the best it could be for us.
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5683 on: Today at 01:00:50 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:17:03 pm
Sorry let me caveat it Jack

'They're fucking amazing, brilliant in every position and with the 'bestest player in England' and the England captain arriving, they're likely to go 38 for 38.'.

Its an opinion :thumbup

They're signing two players who don't hugely suit their usual style, don't hugely suit the players they currently have and are likely to push out other quality players (maybe even better ones if it ends up seeing Sterling marginalised for Grealish). Its clearly a push for goodwill over particularly strengthening where they need to strengthen. Vanity signings maybe? Not quite sure what the word is, but that sort of signing quite often goes wrong (Zlatan to Barca, Shevchenko to Chelsea). I can't imagine many looking at them last season and saying what they really need are Kane and Grealish.

Their CM options look decidedly short, as do their fullbacks, they've still got a keeper prone to a good amount of fuck ups and I'm still not particularly convinced about their CBs either. So you'll forgive me for (soo so so sorry) for not wetting the bed about them. They look too short to me in midfield and IN MY OPINION it'll be what costs them this season :)

They've spent hundreds of millions just on FBs. Obviously on a wind up...  ;D
Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5684 on: Today at 01:02:45 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:31:08 pm
Maybe it costs them in the big games, maybe it doesnt but they play with very attacking 8s and De Bruyne is one of the best in the world at pressing in that position. Theyll just destroy all the crap sides.

That's their strategy for winning the league (and the League Cup every season). They can rotate players against weaker opposition.
Mr Dilkington

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5685 on: Today at 01:10:31 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:57:56 pm
Just doesn't strike me that he'll suit how they play. He doesn't look particularly hard working, I think he's going to become even more immobile the older he gets, I think he's been at his best dropping deep which seems at odds with how City would want him to play. I honestly look at some of the players they could sign and think this is about the best it could be for us.
I mean that's exactly the type of forward they/Guardiola wants? Apparently it's the entire reason he wants Kane and not Haaland despite the vast difference in age. Genuinely don't understand why you think Kane isn't suited to them when to me when you're looking at number 9s he looks the best fit they can possibly get. Not sure how adding the player who got the most goals and assists in the league last season as well as one of the top 5 players in the entire league last season to add to what is already a historically good defence (in terms of record) is 'about the best it could be for us'.
AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5686 on: Today at 01:13:11 pm
The transfer window should pick up some pace now. Grealish to City for 100 million, Lukaku will go to chelsea for similar amount or possibly even more. Kane to City will also probably happen. All that will bring money into circulation here. Inter will be in the market for a striker and so too will Spurs.
Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5687 on: Today at 01:31:56 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 01:13:11 pm
Grealish to City for 100 million

 :lmao
bornandbRED

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5688 on: Today at 01:40:33 pm
They get Kane and I cant see how they dont win it really. They will absolutely pummel 80% of sides in the league.
Wghennessy

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5689 on: Today at 01:47:40 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 12:21:47 pm
These teams piss me off with their unlimited funds and no adherence to FFP but it's the weak as fuck organisations like UEFA and the Premier League that are a disgrace by taking no action against them. How can anyone look at the signings these clubs are making after Covid and think everything is fine?

Look at Saracens in Rugby Union. Breached the salary cap and got deducted 105 fucking points! That's how you do it.

It will be very satisfying indeed if we win the league next season.

UEFA will want the money going round especially this season. The Premier League on the other hand risk the league becoming a one horse race if they let this carry on.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5690 on: Today at 02:12:39 pm
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 01:31:56 pm
:lmao

Hes the best creative player in the league behind De Bruyne. Why wouldnt you pay £100m to have them together?
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5691 on: Today at 02:40:33 pm
City need a forward and a forward who's comfortable dropping deep so in that sense Kane is good for them although his injuries and his age mean it's not as bad as it could be for us. But Grealish on the same pitch as De Bruyne... that is going to make life so difficult for 90% of the teams in the league. They're going to steamroll the dross.
Henry Gale

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5692 on: Today at 02:43:46 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:12:39 pm
Hes the best creative player in the league behind De Bruyne. Why wouldnt you pay £100m to have them together?

Yeah not so sure what's so funny about it  ;D

FFP is dead and £100m is nothing to those owners! If he flops big deal they will just go out and replace him.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5693 on: Today at 03:05:10 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 12:31:08 pm
Maybe it costs them in the big games, maybe it doesnt but they play with very attacking 8s and De Bruyne is one of the best in the world at pressing in that position. Theyll just destroy all the crap sides.

But yeah it's pretty much the same situation as usual. They'll destroy the middling and rubbish teams, maybe drop a few points, and maybe lose a few bigger games.

As always we have to match this, which we have shown we can do on numerous occasions. The freak injury crisis last year doesn't mean we cannot still do that.

I suspect as Chelsea are spending they could do that too.

I don't think there are many signings City could make which word make them dead on for a perfect season, so buying Kane and Grealish doesn't scare me cause it's the same bar to reach.

Now if they did something like buy Kante for example (I know Chelsea wouldn't sell but let's say they did), then I would be worried cause they'd have patched up what can maybe be described as their only "weakness".
B0151?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5694 on: Today at 03:10:10 pm
Nah I'm sorry there's nothing anyone could say that would make me think 100mil for an attacker who doesn't score much is worth it

It's just worth it is besides the point while you have unlimited funds. 
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5695 on: Today at 03:10:43 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 01:40:33 pm
They get Kane and I cant see how they dont win it really. They will absolutely pummel 80% of sides in the league.

We all may as well not even watch next year then. Or any year for that matter. Just give the next 20 titles to City until Saudi Arabia buys someone, and crown them the greatest, bestest, most perfect football team of all time.

They'll pummel 80% of the sides in the league, well we've done that, and looking at our squad I don't see why we can't do that again honestly.

Despite their ridiculous depth, I don't believe city are that far ahead of us. They've always had ridiculous depth and they were not so far ahead of us.

But that's not a popular option. The popular option here is to get depressed and settle in for a top 4 fight because it's easier to moan about the injustice of the game than believe we can actually win the thing.
afc turkish

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5696 on: Today at 03:14:57 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:10:43 pm


They'll pommel 80% of the sides in the league...



Even the dark horses?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5697 on: Today at 03:18:00 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 03:14:57 pm
Even the dark horses?

I'm shite at spelling  ;D
afc turkish

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5698 on: Today at 04:00:07 pm
Uncle Ronnie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5699 on: Today at 04:12:40 pm
Spanish clubs look like theyll suddenly have money.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1422754828824973314?s=21

Quote
Spains top soccer league has agreed to a deal in principle to sell 10 percent of its commercial business to a private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners, for around $3 billion.

If approved by the leagues clubs, the deal could help the leagues cash-strapped teams, including giant ones like F.C. Barcelona, repair their finances and ease a cash crunch caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5700 on: Today at 04:13:11 pm
Looks like Villa want Cantwell as well.
amir87

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5701 on: Today at 04:16:36 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:13:11 pm
Looks like Villa want Cantwell as well.

They're reinvesting wisely by the looks of it. Should have a very decent squad by the time the season starts.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5702 on: Today at 04:20:52 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:13:11 pm
Looks like Villa want Cantwell as well.

Taking two players from the same club in similar positions is just a bit mean!
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5703 on: Today at 04:21:39 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:16:36 pm
They're reinvesting wisely by the looks of it. Should have a very decent squad by the time the season starts.

Norwich on the other hand are getting pillaged. Theyre extremely well run but theyll have nobody to go to war with.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5704 on: Today at 04:50:51 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 04:12:40 pm
Spanish clubs look like theyll suddenly have money.

https://twitter.com/tariqpanja/status/1422754828824973314?s=21


La Liga's commercial business is worth 30 billion??
Black Bull Nova

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5705 on: Today at 05:17:28 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:18:46 am
Chelsea are world class letting players go only to see them thrive and cost a fortune later.

Robben, Salah, Lukaku, De Bruyne, Cuadrado, Ake, Declan Rice, Lamptey and, of course, Dominic Solanke
Uncle Ronnie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5706 on: Today at 05:32:15 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:50:51 pm
La Liga's commercial business is worth 30 billion??

Apparently! I also cant imagine any deal that big would allow for clubs to go off to a European Super League
Dull Tools

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5707 on: Today at 05:34:09 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:50:51 pm
La Liga's commercial business is worth 30 billion??
How much could the Premier League get for 10%? Would be worth looking into for all the clubs. 10% gives away nothing in rights and would wipe the floor with anything the other leagues could get.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5708 on: Today at 06:12:08 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:13:11 pm
Looks like Villa want Cantwell as well.

Sky saying it could be north of £40M!  :o
Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5709 on: Today at 06:17:14 pm »
Hello,goodbye again for Norwich almost certainly imo if they lose Cantwell too.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5710 on: Today at 06:25:29 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 06:12:08 pm
Sky saying it could be north of £40M!  :o

That's what happens when clubs know you are about to receive £100 million!
Online Haggis36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5711 on: Today at 06:44:26 pm »
Villa have just announced Danny Ings out of absolutely nowhere.. not a sniff in the media!
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5712 on: Today at 06:44:44 pm »
Fabrizio Romano
@FabrizioRomano


Done deal. Danny Ings joins Aston Villa from Southampton, total agreement reached as official announcement confirm. Red circleFlag of England #AVFC #Ings

Head Coach Dean Smith said: Danny is an outstanding Premier League footballer who has scored goals wherever he has played.
Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5713 on: Today at 06:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 06:44:26 pm
Villa have just announced Danny Ings out of absolutely nowhere.. not a sniff in the media!

Not seen a figure quoted though, what percentage of the transfer do we get?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5714 on: Today at 06:49:16 pm »
Is there anyone Villa arent signing? :o
Online Haggis36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5715 on: Today at 06:50:07 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 06:46:53 pm
Not seen a figure quoted though, what percentage of the transfer do we get?

Think it's 20% but not sure if that's of the fee or of the profit - he's only signed on a 3 year contract (somewhat unusually?) so I can't imagine the fee was massive.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5716 on: Today at 06:50:15 pm »
Villa doing some really good business.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5717 on: Today at 06:50:16 pm »
Theyre certainly not dying wondering.
Online cdav

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5718 on: Today at 06:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 06:46:53 pm
Not seen a figure quoted though, what percentage of the transfer do we get?

Seen a figure of £30m flying about- so guess we would be due £6m
Online Jwils21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5719 on: Today at 06:52:51 pm »
Thats come out of nowhere. Theyre building quite the side
