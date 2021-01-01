Maybe it costs them in the big games, maybe it doesnt but they play with very attacking 8s and De Bruyne is one of the best in the world at pressing in that position. Theyll just destroy all the crap sides.
But yeah it's pretty much the same situation as usual. They'll destroy the middling and rubbish teams, maybe drop a few points, and maybe lose a few bigger games.
As always we have to match this, which we have shown we can do on numerous occasions. The freak injury crisis last year doesn't mean we cannot still do that.
I suspect as Chelsea are spending they could do that too.
I don't think there are many signings City could make which word make them dead on for a perfect season, so buying Kane and Grealish doesn't scare me cause it's the same bar to reach.
Now if they did something like buy Kante for example (I know Chelsea wouldn't sell but let's say they did), then I would be worried cause they'd have patched up what can maybe be described as their only "weakness".