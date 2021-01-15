Chelsea are reportedly preparing a new bid worth 120-130m to sign Inter striker Romelu Lukaku.

According to Sky Sport Italia correspondent Fabrizio Romano, Inter expect to receive a new offer from the Blues in the coming days.

The Serie A champions had rejected a 100m offer plus Marcos Alonso, but Chelsea are pushing to sign the Belgian striker who would return to Stamford Bridge ten years after his move from Anderlecht.

According to the report, the Blues would offer Lukaku a 12m-a-year contract.

