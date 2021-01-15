« previous next »
Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 427640 times)

A-Bomb

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5600 on: Yesterday at 09:11:01 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:09:59 pm
Suprised it seems Inter could sell Lusaka. Thought they would price him out of a move

Didn't realise they owned the capital of Zambia  ;D


Drinks Sangria

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5601 on: Yesterday at 10:31:05 pm
Sabitzer to Bayern makes sense - they dont seem to have big funds for marquee signings and he was a crucial player for Nagelsmann in Leipzig. I could see it.



deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5602 on: Yesterday at 10:42:54 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:31:05 pm
Sabitzer to Bayern makes sense - they dont seem to have big funds for marquee signings and he was a crucial player for Nagelsmann in Leipzig. I could see it.

Especially if Goretzka goes on a free next summer [who would be a fantastic addition for us potentially if we are waiting to make a transfer in that sense for next summer]



Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5603 on: Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:33:00 pm
Would Haaland go to Manchester United?

Hes a hardcore Leeds fan.

 :lmao



LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5604 on: Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm
Never been that impressed with Sabitzer myself. A solid player, which I guess every squad could do with, but nothing spectacular enough to make me want him to be a Liverpool player.



deFacto please, you bastards

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5605 on: Yesterday at 10:55:52 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 10:54:02 pm
Never been that impressed with Sabitzer myself. A solid player, which I guess every squad could do with, but nothing spectacular enough to make me want him to be a Liverpool player.

Scoring midfielder who can play in multiple positions, good engine, works hard, good technique.


Wabaloolah

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5606 on: Yesterday at 10:59:28 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:19:13 am
I think a lot of people still remember. Although they seem to have been legitimised more than Man City for some reason. Maybe because Abramovich bought them in 2003 or maybe because he's not a county or maybe because FFP didn't exist when he took over but whatever it is, the end result is still the same. It's awful.
the only positive about either of them is it prevented Utd winning a good few more titles than they managed to win

Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm


lionel_messias

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5607 on: Yesterday at 11:04:43 pm
"Chelsea are reportedly preparing a new bid worth 120-130m to sign Inter striker Romelu Lukaku.[/size]According to Sky Sport Italia correspondent Fabrizio Romano, Inter expect to receive a new offer from the Blues in the coming days.[/color][/font]
[/color]The Serie A champions had rejected a 100m offer plus Marcos Alonso, but Chelsea are pushing to sign the Belgian striker who would return to Stamford Bridge ten years after his move from Anderlecht.[/color]
[/color]According to the report, the Blues would offer Lukaku a 12m-a-year contract."[/color]
[/color]
[/color]
[/color]Roman not fecking about it seems.[/color]




Peabee

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5608 on: Yesterday at 11:26:57 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:33:00 pm
Would Haaland go to Manchester United?

Hes a hardcore Leeds fan.

£500k a week, £20m for his Dad, and i'm sure all allegiances will be forgotten. The numbers they're after are so high, they wouldn't exclude any club willing to match them as it would weaken their chances with the remaining clubs.



Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5609 on: Today at 01:50:13 am
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 09:09:59 pm
Suprised it seems Inter could sell Lusaka.

I bet the Mayor of Lusaka is even more surprised


