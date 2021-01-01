Really is quite impressive.
They're seemingly after Tuanzebe as well, who to me looks like, under the right coaching set up, could be harnessed into an excellent player. He's shown it in fits and starts last season, just been inconsistent, but he's 23, young for a centre back and mistakes in defenders are par for the course at that age. Sounds like a loan though, Utd clearly don't want him to leave permanently.
Abraham, Bailey, Buendia, Ward-Prowse (still don't think he'll go) and Tuanzebe would be a quite outstanding window and very decent looking use of the Grealish money they're quite clearly spending.
I expect Grealish to go, whereas I don't think Kane will find it so easy to extricate himself.