Offline TepidT2O

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5560 on: Today at 12:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:32:07 pm
Well Juve or United are likely for Haaland.

I guess the way Pogba has treated them and his agent they might stay clear of him.
Would Haaland go to Manchester United?

Hes a hardcore Leeds fan. 
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5561 on: Today at 12:34:25 pm »
Villa looking to get Abraham & Tuenzebe

https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1422500921343348742

Surely Grealish is being sold.
Online Legs

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5562 on: Today at 12:37:06 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:33:00 pm
Would Haaland go to Manchester United?

Hes a hardcore Leeds fan.

Yeah he would do once he has £400k a week he will forget all about Leeds !

Bayern are an option as well as nailed on titles and are always going to be decent in the CL.
Offline Larse

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5563 on: Today at 12:37:15 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 12:34:25 pm
Villa looking to get Abraham & Tuenzebe

https://twitter.com/TeleFootball/status/1422500921343348742

Surely Grealish is being sold.

Villa now going down the "replace one 100m player with five 20m players" route. Rarely worked out for anyone to be honest.
Online Jono69

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5564 on: Today at 12:48:39 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:32:07 pm
Well Juve or United are likely for Haaland.

I guess the way Pogba has treated them and his agent they might stay clear of him.

Real Madrid I'd guess along with Mbappe
Offline Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5565 on: Today at 01:02:06 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 12:37:15 pm
Villa now going down the "replace one 100m player with five 20m players" route. Rarely worked out for anyone to be honest.

be hard replacing him with one 100m player.

No idea how their signings will work out of course, but Bailey for starters, looks an outstanding buy, hell likely provide then with more goals for starters.

Plus they aret 20 mill players, Villa spend freely too, so it isnt just spending 100m, it may well be quite a bit more than that.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5566 on: Today at 01:08:00 pm »
As others have said, always hard to predict but on paper Villa replacing losing Grealish and bringing in Buendia, Bailey, Abraham, Tuanzebe and maybe Ward-Prowse is about as good as you can expect for a club of their level.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5567 on: Today at 01:14:25 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Today at 12:31:05 pm
The longer it goes on the better really I expect him to go after the first game is out the way between the sides and it drags late and then Spurs will be scrambling to get some fresh players.

He'll definitely move after that first game and not before
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5568 on: Today at 01:17:09 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:08:00 pm
As others have said, always hard to predict but on paper Villa replacing losing Grealish and bringing in Buendia, Bailey, Abraham, Tuanzebe and maybe Ward-Prowse is about as good as you can expect for a club of their level.

Rounds out their squad much better too. They've definitely made the most of that goal line technology fuck-up that kept them in the PL
Offline eeekaj

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5569 on: Today at 01:36:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:08:00 pm
As others have said, always hard to predict but on paper Villa replacing losing Grealish and bringing in Buendia, Bailey, Abraham, Tuanzebe and maybe Ward-Prowse is about as good as you can expect for a club of their level.

That is pretty impressive  :o
Offline suede lady

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5570 on: Today at 01:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 09:31:17 am
What an absolute chancer Levy is. Knows for a fact there's only one club outside England that has that type of money, PSG.
There's no gentlemen's agreement alright, both parties would have to be gentlemen who could be trusted to keep their word. One absolutely isn't.


And disrespecting your contractual obligations is the work of a gentleman?
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5571 on: Today at 02:05:16 pm »
Bailley, Buendia, Abraham, Watkins. Pretty impressive set of attacking players they're amassing. Better attacking depth than most clubs in the league outside last season's top 4 and possibly Spurs?
Offline B0151?

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5572 on: Today at 02:29:50 pm »
Quote from: suede lady on Today at 01:47:02 pm
And disrespecting your contractual obligations is the work of a gentleman?
Levy is a dirtbag. I think it's believable they had an agreement, like we almost certainly did with Suarez. Don't blame Kane in the slightest. Levy's stewardship of them in recent years has flittered between unambitious and clueless. I imagine he's made all kinds of promises to Kane during that.

Hope he doesn't get his move to City though
Offline dutchkop

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5573 on: Today at 02:36:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:33:00 pm
Would Haaland go to Manchester United?

Hes a hardcore Leeds fan.

and his father Alfe-Inge  Håland was severely injured by ROy Keane tackle  & never returned to same level in Professional football - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_st29mlQwU
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5574 on: Today at 02:39:13 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:08:00 pm
As others have said, always hard to predict but on paper Villa replacing losing Grealish and bringing in Buendia, Bailey, Abraham, Tuanzebe and maybe Ward-Prowse is about as good as you can expect for a club of their level.

Really is quite impressive.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5575 on: Today at 02:47:04 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:39:13 pm
Really is quite impressive.
They're seemingly after Tuanzebe as well, who to me looks like, under the right coaching set up, could be harnessed into an excellent player. He's shown it in fits and starts last season, just been inconsistent, but he's 23, young for a centre back and mistakes in defenders are par for the course at that age. Sounds like a loan though, Utd clearly don't want him to leave permanently.

Abraham, Bailey, Buendia, Ward-Prowse (still don't think he'll go) and Tuanzebe would be a quite outstanding window and very decent looking use of the Grealish money they're quite clearly spending.

I expect Grealish to go, whereas I don't think Kane will find it so easy to extricate himself.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5576 on: Today at 02:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 02:47:04 pm
They're seemingly after Tuanzebe as well, who to me looks like, under the right coaching set up, could be harnessed into an excellent player. He's shown it in fits and starts last season, just been inconsistent, but he's 23, young for a centre back and mistakes in defenders are par for the course at that age. Sounds like a loan though, Utd clearly don't want him to leave permanently.

Abraham, Bailey, Buendia, Ward-Prowse (still don't think he'll go) and Tuanzebe would be a quite outstanding window and very decent looking use of the Grealish money they're quite clearly spending.

I expect Grealish to go, whereas I don't think Kane will find it so easy to extricate himself.

And Smith knows him quite well as he was an anchor in their backline during their promotion season in 18/19.
Online Dull Tools

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5577 on: Today at 02:52:21 pm »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 12:37:15 pm
Villa now going down the "replace one 100m player with five 20m players" route. Rarely worked out for anyone to be honest.
Has worked a lot. Spurs did well with the Bale money. We did alright with Suarez money. It may not have been spectacular but gave the base Klopp needed for us to push on.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5578 on: Today at 02:53:54 pm »
Kanes going to be back in training this week.

I imagine he had a fit when he found out City is buying Grealish instead of him. Wont be surprised if that was the case, and he blamed Levy for screwing it up for him.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5579 on: Today at 02:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:52:21 pm
Has worked a lot. Spurs did well with the Bale money. We did alright with Suarez money. It may not have been spectacular but gave the base Klopp needed for us to push on.
It can work, I'd argue those two examples aren't good ones though, we were awful in the aftermath of Suarez leaving, it wasn't until later we got a grip on things. Spurs too spent the Bale money horrendously. Eriksen was clearly an unmitigated success, Lamela was okay but a disappointment and the rest were shite.

I think if Spurs sell Kane, they should focus on using funds on two quality additions, avoid buying 6 or 7 (dependent on if they use the money for transfers). Villa have more discernible gaps and areas for improvement and aren't likely to attract players in that £50m+ bracket anyway, so them spreading it across the squad is sensible.
Online fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5580 on: Today at 02:56:21 pm »
Cantwell as well apparently.

All good players but nothing particularly jumping out as a great bargain, or someone who's suddenly going to explode into a great player (which I'm guessing is part of the plan buying a load of 'good' 23/24 year old attackers'.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5581 on: Today at 02:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 02:52:21 pm
Has worked a lot. Spurs did well with the Bale money. We did alright with Suarez money. It may not have been spectacular but gave the base Klopp needed for us to push on.

Soldado, Lamela, Paulinho, Eriksen, Capoue, Chadli and Chiriches were bought in the summer that Bale was sold. Feel like the only out of those that was a legitimate success was Eriksen. Lamela stuck around a while but failed to impress for the vast majority of his time there IMO.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5582 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 02:57:53 pm
Soldado, Lamela, Paulinho, Eriksen, Capoue, Chadli and Chiriches were bought in the summer that Bale was sold. Feel like the only out of those that was a legitimate success was Eriksen. Lamela stuck around a while but failed to impress for the vast majority of his time there IMO.
Chiriches was a funny one, his agent just after he'd signed a move was saying words to the effect of 'he'll play for Spurs for a year, be amazing and then be at Madrid with Mourinho by next summer.' He is currently a benchwarmer for Sassuolo having managed 30 appearances in 4 years at Napoli.
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5583 on: Today at 04:14:36 pm »
Abraham to Villa would an interesting move considering they have Watkins.

One will most likely be on the bench I would think it that deal happens.

Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5584 on: Today at 04:17:26 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:14:36 pm
Abraham to Villa would an interesting move considering they have Watkins.

One will most likely be on the bench I would think it that deal happens.
Maybe, maybe not though, Watkins main experience as a pro is as a wide forward, it's only his last year with Brentford that he went centrally, and he roams a lot for Villa. I see him as a more mobile foil for Abraham and they'll probably move him wide left or right, to accommodate Abraham centrally and bring Buendia in. It's depth either way, because Buendia can play wide in the front three too, though nominally he's better as a 10. It gives them depth and some interchangeability.

They know Abraham, he basically got them into the Premier League along with Grealish and Mings.
Online Jookie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5585 on: Today at 04:18:16 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:56:21 pm
Cantwell as well apparently.

All good players but nothing particularly jumping out as a great bargain, or someone who's suddenly going to explode into a great player (which I'm guessing is part of the plan buying a load of 'good' 23/24 year old attackers'.

I wonder if Bailey and Buendia have the ability to really take the next step in the next 12-18 months. I personally think both have a chance to do so.

Bailey has just posted decent numbers (15 goals) at Leverkusen last season and has always been talented. Think he could go either way.

Buendia has had 1 season in the Premier League where he's was OK but not much more. I think last season he took a step forward in performance, as shown by his Championship Player of the Year award. Also think playing at a more established Premier League team might help him impose himself on games. This Villa side, even without the signings and Grealish, are a better proposition than Norwich were in 2019/20.

Will be interesting to see how these players do individually but also how Villa do as a team. Sometime s a lot of movement in and out can unsettle a squad. They probably need, in the 1st instance, to rely primarily on the players who were there last season rather than throwing 4 or 5 new players into the team at once.
