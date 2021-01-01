I think that united will sign Saul next. It just almost sounds scripted in a way. They tried to get in on the Thiago deal but didn't get any juice from the player, but I suspect they'd want Saul badly enough to pay what Atletico wants and him whatever wages he asks for. Personally, I have never been thoroughly on board with Saul to us for some reason. He has all the skillsets you could ask for and a strong body of work, but to me he just doesn't feel like a Liverpool signing. It's a 100% irrational feeling, but its one of those where you picture someone in this team and it just feels off. I'd be more keen to see someone younger linked to us, and deeply hope its either Caqueret or Camavinga.