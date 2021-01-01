Thiagos very motivated!



No idea about Varane. But I dont think going from a huge team where you won it all, doesnt really mean he likely fancies a holiday for the next 5 or 6 years of his career. Just a new challenge.



Of course he is! Its just that there's quite a few examples where its a lot safer to sign from a slightly smaller club, especially with regards to the motivation of a player. I do not know about Varane enough nor have I actively watched him play over the past several seasons. He looked quite poor for France in the Euros, very reactive. There's folks who say that he has been poor for a while, so i suspect it has to do with motivation or burnout because he's played non-stop for a decade already and he started very young. 463 games for club and country in the last 11 years or so. A move makes massive sense for him because a change of environment might help with some of what has been implied but he's literally won everything he has to win and he's not the sort of player that drives success and be a leader but can be a part of a good team and improve it when he is motivated. I dont know how much of that he'll have with United.