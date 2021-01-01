« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 02:26:36 pm
My main worry with Man Utd this summer was them getting a competent and established striker and defensive midfielder, the two weakest positions on their squad. So far, they haven't addressed either of them, so nothing to worry about ...

Their weakest position is the fukin idiot picking the team each week.  Long may it continue!
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 01:15:56 pm
Shit! Sancho has signed for Man Utd.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/57827831

Didn't see that coming.

The worst thing about Man Utd signing a player, any player, are the puff pieces surrounding them. There's obviously one about this transfer but I've see similar ones for the likes of Ighalo and Bebe.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:53:59 pm
The worst thing about Man Utd signing a player, any player, are the puff pieces surrounding them. There's obviously one about this transfer but I've see similar ones for the likes of Ighalo and Bebe.

Disneyland Salford.
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:57:20 pm
Disneyland Salford.

Ha ha, there's a piece in the Guardian unwittingly calling them exactly that.
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 07:57:20 pm
Disneyland Salford.
That epithet will follow Woodward to his grave. Imagine pitching the club to Klopp so incompetently.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 07:14:57 am
That epithet will follow Woodward to his grave. Imagine pitching the club to Klopp so incompetently.

Woodward should have done his research


Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:53:59 pm
The worst thing about Man Utd signing a player, any player, are the puff pieces surrounding them. There's obviously one about this transfer but I've see similar ones for the likes of Ighalo and Bebe.

I enjoy the blockbuster esque reveals when they turn out shite. See the Sanchez video which is now hilarious in retrospect.
Sancho's a brilliant player but I still dont get why they chose to spend so high in a position that isnt their biggest issue right now. They have greenwood, rashford and martial and james for the wide positions and only Cavani to play in the middle. Rashford signing means they'll play one of those centrally and I am just not sure if that gets the best out of them. They could have gotten more value out of getting a defensive midfielder or a number 9. Sancho us great, but he is a marginal improvement on their starting eleven when they have so many other positions that onviously need upgrades.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:53:59 pm
Sancho's a brilliant player but I still dont get why they chose to spend so high in a position that isnt their biggest issue right now. They have greenwood, rashford and martial and james for the wide positions and only Cavani to play in the middle. Rashford signing means they'll play one of those centrally and I am just not sure if that gets the best out of them. They could have gotten more value out of getting a defensive midfielder or a number 9. Sancho us great, but he is a marginal improvement on their starting eleven when they have so many other positions that onviously need upgrades.

They have money to spend and are signing players in other position as well. If you have the ability to do that then you dont say no to Sancho. He is much better than any attacker they have.
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 09:24:59 pm
They have money to spend and are signing players in other position as well. If you have the ability to do that then you dont say no to Sancho. He is much better than any attacker they have.

Are they? So far, they have only signed Sancho. Talented player, but he doesn't solve their striker, defensive midfielder and central defender problem ...
Denis Zakaria (contract til 2022, NO release clause) & his agents pushing for a transfer. @borussia Sport director Max Eberl: Denis has made it clear to us that he want to make a change this summer. The 24-y-o Swiss midfielder wants to play in the Premier League.

Source: @SPORT1
