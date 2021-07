Youre exasperating with this Dave - the last two windows are not this window you’ve consistently said it about this window - that prices would drop and the market would be depressed



Id love to know in this window thesis if we’d be getting 10+ million for Grujic or Buendia would go for 35 million or an offer of nearly 30 million for Ramsdale would be turned down

I’m old enough to remember you making multiple posts about how Konate was a high water mark for centre backs and we might have over paid … well it’s 50 million now



I mean it’s fine to have a thesis but you have to adapt it in light of evidence or your just trapped in confirmation bias



There might be less liquidity that remains to be seen theres a month left - but based on the available evidence we’re a million miles from your “doom and gloom” scenario