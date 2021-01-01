Martinez, his contract runs down after a long spell at the club as he performs incredibly well and they long since decided he wasn't good enough and didn't believe their own eyes. He goes away and is basically the best of the rest. so now Leno is shit just shit somehow hes one of those guys who looks good while being quite bad really, and arsenal know it so they are waving wads at Ramsdale of all people.



So they are basically blowing huge stacks going from the best to the worst in the level because the guy they had who they thought was the best was actually the worst and the guy they had who they thought was the worst was actually the best. Now they are buying a new worst that they think is the best.





Not that well played, really. Overall.