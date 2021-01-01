« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

thekitkatshuffler

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5080
Chris~
Arsenal letting Martinez go last year and now looking to spend £30m+ on Ramsdale is amazing. Is Leno looking to leave, or just not considered good enough now?
I'm not a big fan of Leno but Arsenal fans in general seem happy with him.  Ramsdale for £30m just seems bonkers, especially as I think he's shite.
Bobinhood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5081
Martinez, his contract runs down after a long spell at the club as he performs incredibly well and they long since decided he wasn't good enough and didn't believe their own eyes. He goes away and is basically the best of the rest. so now Leno is shit just shit somehow hes one of those guys who looks good while being quite bad really, and arsenal know it so they are waving wads at Ramsdale of all people.

So they are basically blowing huge stacks going from the best to the worst in the level because the guy they had who they thought was the best was actually the worst and the guy they had who they thought was the worst was actually the best. Now they are buying  a new worst that they think is the best.


Not that well played, really. Overall.
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5082
If we get Ben White and James Maddison, that would be a very good window.
mallin9

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5083
The North Bank
If we get Ben White and James Maddison, that would be a very good window.

RB?  Surely no mas Bellerin
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5084
mallin9
RB?  Surely no mas Bellerin

Chambers was starting ahead of bellerin last season and Cedric is still there. Back up at left back was more important and we got one in. There will be more movement, but white and Maddison would get me excited personally.
Fortneef

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5085
So is Kabak worth 12m for Palace ?
RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5086
The North Bank
If we get Ben White and James Maddison, that would be a very good window.

Do you need Maddison? I rate him as a player but is AM a position that is a priority for Arsenal right now?

Obviously things cant all be done in one window but surely you have much bigger priorities than at AM
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5087
Fortneef
So is Kabak worth 12m for Palace ?

Given that they currently have only one senior CB, yes, it would be a great signing for them. And probably for Kabak too as he will get games.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5088
Fortneef
So is Kabak worth 12m for Palace ?

No, Schalke are absolutely desperate to get wages off their books. I reckon you could get him for even less.
The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #5089
RyanBabel19
Do you need Maddison? I rate him as a player but is AM a position that is a priority for Arsenal right now?

Obviously things cant all be done in one window but surely you have much bigger priorities than at AM

We dont have a creative number 10
