Online Drinks Sangria

  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5000 on: Today at 09:15:10 am »
Gollini is nothing special, decent solid Keeper who's a lot better than he was 4 years ago in the Championship with Villa.

Romero is a top prospect, I'll be slightly annoyed if they get him, he's a good signing. I know we don't have space for him here but he looks very good.
Online MD1990

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5001 on: Today at 10:21:54 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:15:10 am
Gollini is nothing special, decent solid Keeper who's a lot better than he was 4 years ago in the Championship with Villa.

Romero is a top prospect, I'll be slightly annoyed if they get him, he's a good signing. I know we don't have space for him here but he looks very good.
He would cost a lot of money.

Im hoping that deal doesnt come off because he is the best CB in Italy.
Online HeartAndSoul

  • RedOrDead
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5002 on: Today at 11:51:30 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 09:15:10 am
Gollini is nothing special, decent solid Keeper who's a lot better than he was 4 years ago in the Championship with Villa.

Romero is a top prospect, I'll be slightly annoyed if they get him, he's a good signing. I know we don't have space for him here but he looks very good.

He was boss against us in the Champions League. Think he missed the first game and we ran riot and he was so impressive in the second game at Anfield.
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5003 on: Today at 11:53:40 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:43:35 pm
Tuchel is Guardiola-Lite in that he only goes to clubs where much of the ground work is already done, i.e. the opposite of Jürgen Klopp.

He doesnt want to build, he just wants to achieve and spend.

Heck, even at Mainz, a club never with much money, he arrived there AFTER the job of getting them promoted was done.

At Dortmund he rocks up just a couple years after they got out of their financial hell-hole, at a time that the finally could spend, and took over a talented, settled squad.

At PSG he takes over a team where winning trophies is a given each year, and who had the likes of Mbappe, Naymar, DiMaria, Marquinhos, Silva, Cavani, Verratti etc already there.

At Chelsea he takes over a talented squad that just had a £250 million investment and just like at PSG, with an owner who spends freely, and who always win trophies on a regular basis.

I have always known though that hes a really good coach, and stated as such when he gets wrongly called a fraud but, I have also always known since his Mainz days, that hes a grade A prick.

Definitely have read that a few times and it seems to be the reason he doesn't stay long at any club. 

He's clearly a really talented manager and I can see Chelsea being at the top of the table this year.  It's going to be a fun season with Klopp with us, Guardiola at City, and Tuchel at Chelsea.  3 of the best managers in the world, all with really good teams, in the same league. 
Offline rossipersempre

  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5004 on: Today at 12:00:16 pm »
As I said before, it speaks volumes that Klopp can barely hide his dislike of him.

First noticed it back in 2016 on that glorious comeback against Dortmund. Given the Mainz and Dortmund links youd think there would be some common ground, but unlike fellow countrymen like Wagner and Hassenhutl with whom Jurgen has great relations with (Wagner was his best man I think), Tuchel gets professional acknowledgment but fuck all else.
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5005 on: Today at 12:12:36 pm »
What happened to the Everton thread btw
Offline rossipersempre

  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5006 on: Today at 12:13:50 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 12:12:36 pm
What happened to the Everton thread btw
Emerging legal situation regarding one of their senior players.
Online ScouserAtHeart

  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5007 on: Today at 12:18:42 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:13:50 pm
Emerging legal situation regarding one of their senior players.

Oh, had no idea. Cheers.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5008 on: Today at 12:38:15 pm »
Piece on The Athletic on Everton's transfer business, says they've scouted Leon Bailey and Samuel Chukwueze extensively. Wouldn't be surprised if we've also taken a close look, although they're perhaps on the rung below what we need.
Online MD1990

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5009 on: Today at 01:10:41 pm »
Spurs sending Lamela to Sevilla & getting Bryan Gill in. 25m Euros to Sevilla as well.
Offline Elzar

  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5010 on: Today at 01:16:51 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:10:41 pm
Spurs sending Lamela to Sevilla & getting Bryan Gill in. 25m Euros to Sevilla as well.

Sounds like the guitarist from a band in the 80s
Online Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5011 on: Today at 01:20:40 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:16:51 pm
Sounds like the guitarist from a band in the 80s

Looks like someone who would have been playing for Bristol Rovers in the 60s

Online Tobelius

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5012 on: Today at 01:22:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:38:15 pm
Piece on The Athletic on Everton's transfer business, says they've scouted Leon Bailey and Samuel Chukwueze extensively. Wouldn't be surprised if we've also taken a close look, although they're perhaps on the rung below what we need.

Remember quite a few on here wanting to sign him a few summers past.
Online MD1990

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5013 on: Today at 01:23:01 pm »
He is very higly rated.
Really hope Romero doesnt join Spurs.

If they get those deals done & keep Kane I can see them doing well next season.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5014 on: Today at 01:24:38 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:23:01 pm
He is very higly rated.
Really hope Romero doesnt join Spurs.

If they get those deals done & keep Kane I can see them doing well next season.

Meh, won't be anywhere near top 4.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5015 on: Today at 01:28:44 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:10:41 pm
Spurs sending Lamela to Sevilla & getting Bryan Gill in. 25m Euros to Sevilla as well.

Good prospect, but the price is pretty high. Gil was on loan last season, if I remember correctly. And Tottenham actually paid £30 million for Lamela ...
Online MD1990

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5016 on: Today at 01:35:27 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 01:28:44 pm
Good prospect, but the price is pretty high. Gil was on loan last season, if I remember correctly. And Tottenham actually paid £30 million for Lamela ...
At  Eibar.
Not seen him play myself so cant really judge him. But he is highly by those who have watched him.

Online disgraced cake

  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5017 on: Today at 01:49:48 pm »
Someone drop a big fee on Luis Alberto, for fucks sake  :wanker
Online Drinks Sangria

  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5018 on: Today at 03:07:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:38:15 pm
Piece on The Athletic on Everton's transfer business, says they've scouted Leon Bailey and Samuel Chukwueze extensively. Wouldn't be surprised if we've also taken a close look, although they're perhaps on the rung below what we need.
Chukwueze I was high on two summers ago, really thought that the kid was going to be another Sadio Mane, when at 19 he got 8 goals and 4 assist in reduced minutes in La Liga. He really hasn't kicked on though - he's 22 now (still a good age to improve and emerge) but his underlying numbers don't suggest he's about to explode and he's never managed more than 5 goals and 2 assists since that breakthrough campaign, despite playing a lot more minutes and being a first choice. He's an excellent dribbler but I'm not sure the finishing or the final ball shows enough promise to suggest he'll ever be a really high quality wide forward. Not our league at present.

Leon Bailey is one of those who would be decent back up for the front three but never good enough to reliably start. He drifts out of games too much and has real hot and cold spells. Everton or Aston Villa is probably his level.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5019 on: Today at 03:33:09 pm »
Ahh, the annual lets worry about Spurs posts. They've come early this year!
Online Drinks Sangria

  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5020 on: Today at 03:49:29 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:33:09 pm
Ahh, the annual lets worry about Spurs posts. They've come early this year!
I was chuckling about that. They literally have never been in a worse situation prior to a season starting since Bale left.

Defensive manager that is regarded as an underwhelming appointment by fans, star player wants to leave, best defender wants to leave, no real money for many incoming signings and a real disconnect in terms of intent and vision, with a sporting director who's untested in this league alongside a Chairman that can't leave the football side alone. Paratici has already confirmed people's worst fears, that he only knows Serie A.

They've been linked to Vlahovic, Gollini, Romero, Pellegrini, Di Lorenzo, Berardi, Tomiyasu and Skriniar to name a few. All from Serie A. Then the managers; Conte, Fonseca, Gattuso, so on and so forth. I think there's a pattern emerging. Paratici either needs to really trust his recruitment team or widen his vision, because purely shopping in the one league he feels knowledgeable about will lead to trouble.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5021 on: Today at 05:37:27 pm »
 ;D
Online tubby pls.

  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5022 on: Today at 05:38:11 pm »
The look of someone who can't believe what he's just got away with.
Online gerrardisgod

  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5023 on: Today at 05:39:49 pm »
At least its a step up from the Aaron Lennon unveiling.
Offline rossipersempre

  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #5024 on: Today at 06:37:53 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 05:39:49 pm
At least its a step up from the Aaron Lennon unveiling.
That wasnt an unveiling, it was a cry for help. Literally as it unfortunately turned out.
