Ahh, the annual lets worry about Spurs posts. They've come early this year!
I was chuckling about that. They literally have never been in a worse situation prior to a season starting since Bale left.
Defensive manager that is regarded as an underwhelming appointment by fans, star player wants to leave, best defender wants to leave, no real money for many incoming signings and a real disconnect in terms of intent and vision, with a sporting director who's untested in this league alongside a Chairman that can't leave the football side alone. Paratici has already confirmed people's worst fears, that he only knows Serie A.
They've been linked to Vlahovic, Gollini, Romero, Pellegrini, Di Lorenzo, Berardi, Tomiyasu and Skriniar to name a few. All from Serie A. Then the managers; Conte, Fonseca, Gattuso, so on and so forth. I think there's a pattern emerging. Paratici either needs to really trust his recruitment team or widen his vision, because purely shopping in the one league he feels knowledgeable about will lead to trouble.