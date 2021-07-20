Piece on The Athletic on Everton's transfer business, says they've scouted Leon Bailey and Samuel Chukwueze extensively. Wouldn't be surprised if we've also taken a close look, although they're perhaps on the rung below what we need.



Chukwueze I was high on two summers ago, really thought that the kid was going to be another Sadio Mane, when at 19 he got 8 goals and 4 assist in reduced minutes in La Liga. He really hasn't kicked on though - he's 22 now (still a good age to improve and emerge) but his underlying numbers don't suggest he's about to explode and he's never managed more than 5 goals and 2 assists since that breakthrough campaign, despite playing a lot more minutes and being a first choice. He's an excellent dribbler but I'm not sure the finishing or the final ball shows enough promise to suggest he'll ever be a really high quality wide forward. Not our league at present.Leon Bailey is one of those who would be decent back up for the front three but never good enough to reliably start. He drifts out of games too much and has real hot and cold spells. Everton or Aston Villa is probably his level.