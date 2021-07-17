« previous next »
AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4960 on: Today at 06:47:38 am
So 50 million for Ben White and 18 million for that chelsea youngsters with 40 odd games for swansea and yet people question the price tag on Nat? I am reasonably sure we'll get the asking price of 15+addons given what prices are still being played in this market within England. Its just a waiting game between clubs to see who talks first.

AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4961 on: Today at 06:52:36 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on July 17, 2021, 12:29:09 pm
Varane is an upgrade on the likes of Lindelof, Bailey etc even if people think he has declined. I still think we have a better squad than theirs and will finish above them but if anyone seriously doesn't think Sancho and Varane improve utd then they are just being bitter clowns. Period. Just be real and call a spade a spade.

I think Varane is a sizeable upgrade for them in defence. I actually feel Sancho doesnt add all that value for them because they already had Greenwood, Rashford and Martial in the wings and even though Sancho is better, that gap isnt as big as it is between lindelof and varane. Regardless, i still feel they have yet to address there biggest weakness which is midfield. Also, with De Gea's decline their Goalkeeping situation is also questionable. United are spending well but they still need to strengthen the spine and then have the new lads gel into the squad which is easier said than done. Regardless, they should be expected to perform better than last season!
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4962 on: Today at 08:04:10 am
Actually think Gray and Townsend are fairly shrewd signings for them. Both got Rafa being opportunistic written all over them, increase squad depth without spending much.
Red-Soldier

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4963 on: Today at 08:14:57 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:04:10 am
Actually think Gray and Townsend are fairly shrewd signings for them. Both got Rafa being opportunistic written all over them, increase squad depth without spending much.

I agree. Minimal spend and increased squad depth - pretty sure they'll offer more than the 40 million Iwobi.   Begovic to on a cheap deal.

No more spunking huge amounts of cash on absolute shite while Rafa is there.
royhendo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4964 on: Today at 08:18:15 am
Was thinking the same. I dont like it!
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4965 on: Today at 08:23:57 am
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 08:14:57 am
I agree. Minimal spend and increased squad depth - pretty sure they'll offer more than the 40 million Iwobi.   Begovic to on a cheap deal.

No more spunking huge amounts of cash on absolute shite while Rafa is there.

Yeah,agree as well.Iwobi and Walcott cost at least £50m for them and offered little value,£1,5m +signing on fees etc for Begovic,Gray and Townsend seems good value for money for some cover.
rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4966 on: Today at 09:22:40 am
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 08:18:15 am
Was thinking the same. I dont like it!
Expecting anything less than shrewd buys from Rafa? Cmon

Hell do better than Carlo Magnifico this season but wont get within spitting distance of top 6, so good luck (not too much) to him.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4967 on: Today at 09:28:37 am
I don't think signing crap for crumbs instead of crap for fortunes make them shrewd signings, but each to their own opinion. If I was an Everton fan I'd be totally pissed off that's what the club were signing to try and get them closer.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4968 on: Today at 09:38:13 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:04:10 am
Actually think Gray and Townsend are fairly shrewd signings for them. Both got Rafa being opportunistic written all over them, increase squad depth without spending much.

I think they are signings, like Riera, which will amount to being a bigger part of the system rather than their individual quality in itself.

Riera was a fine winger, nothing spectacular. But we played better with him in certain games because his presence alone changed our system up when needed.

Rafa does have an eye for these type of signings - ones which maybe aren't great on paper, but they allow him to bring in his system (or a particular system he has planned) which overall benefits the team
Classycara

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4969 on: Today at 09:42:58 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:28:37 am
I don't think signing crap for crumbs instead of crap for fortunes make them shrewd signings, but each to their own opinion. If I was an Everton fan I'd be totally pissed off that's what the club were signing to try and get them closer.

Yeah the only way they work out and the shrewd label applies will be if/when they push some of the useless players in their positions out the door and recoup some transfer fees and save their wages. As it is it's adding mediocre to an average but overpaid squad
a treeless whopper

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4970 on: Today at 09:43:52 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:28:37 am
I don't think signing crap for crumbs instead of crap for fortunes make them shrewd signings, but each to their own opinion. If I was an Everton fan I'd be totally pissed off that's what the club were signing to try and get them closer.

Yeah i dont get the angle that its smart business. When is it smart to sign shite players?
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4971 on: Today at 09:47:34 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:28:37 am
I don't think signing crap for crumbs instead of crap for fortunes make them shrewd signings, but each to their own opinion. If I was an Everton fan I'd be totally pissed off that's what the club were signing to try and get them closer.

Closer to what? Their average position for the last seven seasons has been 9th. Their best in that time has been 7th and their lowest has been 12th. Theyre the epitome of a mid table team, so signing a couple of decent PL players for pennies to then spend whatever theyve got available elsewhere makes sense to me. Particularly when theyve spent megabucks on the likes of Iwobi and Walcott in that time. If theyd got someone else as manager I wouldnt have been surprised if theyd chucked £50 million odd at Zaha.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4972 on: Today at 09:49:48 am
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 09:47:34 am
Closer to what? Their average position for the last seven seasons has been 9th. Their best in that time has been 7th and their lowest has been 12th. Theyre the epitome of a mid table team, so signing a couple of decent PL players for pennies to then spend whatever theyve got available elsewhere makes sense to me. Particularly when theyve spent megabucks on the likes of Iwobi and Walcott in that time. If theyd got someone else as manager I wouldnt have been surprised if theyd chucked £50 million odd at Zaha.

They're not decent though, they're shockingly bad footballers for a team with aspirations. Just because Benitez has signed them it doesn't make them not so. And they've been spending like a European team, so closer to that obviously.
fucking appalled

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4973 on: Today at 09:59:06 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:49:48 am
They're not decent though, they're shockingly bad footballers for a team with aspirations. Just because Benitez has signed them it doesn't make them not so. And they've been spending like a European team, so closer to that obviously.

Theyre not shockingly bad footballers. Gray has obviously fallen off a cliff career wise but was very highly rated at certain points and is a bit of a lower table money ball signing, potentially. And Townsend is a player Rafa knows, if only for a short time, and did well for him at Newcastle.

If youre an Everton fan youd be annoyed because youre constantly being told your next manager is going to be Diego Simeone and you should expect to sign Koulibaly, Andre Silva and Damsgard but this is pretty much where they are as a club. The nice thing is, Rafa will take a bit of time to get them playing in a way whereby they can improve and theres zero chance any of them have the patience for that.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4974 on: Today at 10:03:26 am
I think Demarai Gray could still become a decent player, so I can see the thinking behind it, though it's worrying if Leverkusen have decided to get rid just 6 months into his time there.

Townsend has always been an average player capable of great moments, but you'd think that would diminish as he gets older, he's also always been very pace reliant. The last time I can remember him really having a good season was 3 years ago when he got a combined 10 G+A, he's only scored a single goal in each season since. At his age, as a winger who's pace is his main tool, that speaks of decline to me.

I know Rafa had him at Newcastle but that was 5 years ago now.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4975 on: Today at 10:07:30 am
Apparently Chelsea are interested in Adama Traore as a potential right wingback option. Fascinated to see whether a top club could get a tune out of him.

Also considering Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart as a striking option, along with Danny Ings. And Tchouameni as a potential midfield addition, according to The Athletic.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4976 on: Today at 10:11:14 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:07:30 am
Apparently Chelsea are interested in Adama Traore as a potential right wingback option. Fascinated to see whether a top club could get a tune out of him.
Tuchel would hate him. He is very much a curate's egg of a player, I too want to see him land somewhere and see if he can explode, performance wise. I just don't know if he has the mental attributes and decision making to compliment the sensational dribbling and physicality. He's 25 now and realistically got two good seasons on his CV - one of those being in the Championship for a side entirely geared around him.

He'd suit a team that relies on set pieces and out-balls to move their deep line further forward. Wolves is probably not the worst place for him but it feels as though developmentally he's stalled for 2 years now.
Gerry Attrick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4977 on: Today at 10:14:14 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:07:30 am
Apparently Chelsea are interested in Adama Traore as a potential right wingback option. Fascinated to see whether a top club could get a tune out of him.

Also considering Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart as a striking option, along with Danny Ings. And Tchouameni as a potential midfield addition, according to The Athletic.

Kalajdzic is not bad but he'd be a disaster at a top team for obvious reasons. Lanky forwards haven't been a thing for donkeys now.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4978 on: Today at 10:47:22 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:07:30 am
Apparently Chelsea are interested in Adama Traore as a potential right wingback option. Fascinated to see whether a top club could get a tune out of him.

Also considering Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart as a striking option, along with Danny Ings. And Tchouameni as a potential midfield addition, according to The Athletic.

I hope they go for Kalajszic. He's decent enough, but I wouldn't class him as the starting striker Chelsea kinda need, more a back up, or starter for a team like Southampton.

Adama as a wing back is one that can either be a revelation, or completely shite.

Ings is a pretty good signing if they go for him

Tchouameni I know next to nothing about.

For all the fear of them buying a Haaland now, or the spending spree last season, these aren't necessarily frightful signings. They'll be competitors next year for sure, were always going to be, but if this is their window I am not worried about them apparently pulling away from us to make it a 3 horse race with City and United
Craig 🤔

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4979 on: Today at 11:26:56 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:07:30 am
Apparently Chelsea are interested in Adama Traore as a potential right wingback option.

I would absolutely love to see them try that, as it would be a complete and utter disaster.
rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4980 on: Today at 11:45:03 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:11:14 am
Tuchel would hate him.
Is it just me or Chelsea aside, does anyone else harbour an irrational hatred of Tuchel?

Not sure if its the arrogance (to outdo Lampards is quite a feat) or that his PSG team despised him, or even the fact that Klopp doesnt like him. Maybe its the asterisked spawniness of their CL win, and after spending a gazillion legitimate roubles, they still floundered gutlessly in an attempt to claim 4th place.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4981 on: Today at 11:59:00 am
In addition to Gray and Townsend, Everton also interested in Dwight McNeil, says Joycey. All the wingers!
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4982 on: Today at 12:10:26 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:59:00 am
In addition to Gray and Townsend, Everton also interested in Dwight McNeil, says Joycey. All the wingers!
He's the one that would actually be a good signing. I think nominally McNeil is actually a centre mid and considers himself as such, he's just been played wide at Burnley, similar to Henderson at Sunderland back in the day in a way. He's a lot more technically capable than most of Burnley's midfield. Suggests that they're giving up on Tom Davies or not happy with one of Allan or Doucoure.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:45:03 am
Is it just me or Chelsea aside, does anyone else harbour an irrational hatred of Tuchel?

Not sure if its the arrogance (to outdo Lampards is quite a feat) or that his PSG team despised him, or even the fact that Klopp doesnt like him. Maybe its the asterisked spawniness of their CL win, and after spending a gazillion legitimate roubles, they still floundered gutlessly in an attempt to claim 4th place.
I find him to be a good coach and utterly dislikeable. As you infer, there's just something about him. I think it was the way he left Mainz alongside his arrogance at Dortmund, as well as the way he used the bus attack incident to his advantage in the media. I just think he's a bit of a scummy opportunist who happens to be a good coach but has some teams on his CV that his actual achievements don't deserve. The Champions League they won last season was Di Matteo-esque.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4983 on: Today at 12:33:10 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:45:03 am
Is it just me or Chelsea aside, does anyone else harbour an irrational hatred of Tuchel?

Not sure if its the arrogance (to outdo Lampards is quite a feat) or that his PSG team despised him, or even the fact that Klopp doesnt like him. Maybe its the asterisked spawniness of their CL win, and after spending a gazillion legitimate roubles, they still floundered gutlessly in an attempt to claim 4th place.

He's a bully, a liar, and an arrogant prick. And that's even before he joined the plastic clubs
Dim Glas

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4984 on: Today at 12:43:35 pm
Tuchel is Guardiola-Lite in that he only goes to clubs where much of the ground work is already done, i.e. the opposite of Jürgen Klopp.

He doesnt want to build, he just wants to achieve and spend.

Heck, even at Mainz, a club never with much money, he arrived there AFTER the job of getting them promoted was done.

At Dortmund he rocks up just a couple years after they got out of their financial hell-hole, at a time that the finally could spend, and took over a talented, settled squad.

At PSG he takes over a team where winning trophies is a given each year, and who had the likes of Mbappe, Naymar, DiMaria, Marquinhos, Silva, Cavani, Verratti etc already there.

At Chelsea he takes over a talented squad that just had a £250 million investment and just like at PSG, with an owner who spends freely, and who always win trophies on a regular basis.

I have always known though that hes a really good coach, and stated as such when he gets wrongly called a fraud but, I have also always known since his Mainz days, that hes a grade A prick.
AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4985 on: Today at 04:14:10 pm
Mcneil would be a good signing. His goal return is low but thats mostly down to how Burnley play. He is definitely one that I wouldnt mind having here. Good pressung, skilful and pacy with decent delivery and even a shot if he can get into the right areas. Excellent age and homegrown to boot. There's very little not to like there, except thay he might end up on the wrong team in merseyside if he goes to goodison.
AmanShah21

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4986 on: Today at 04:18:00 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:45:03 am
Is it just me or Chelsea aside, does anyone else harbour an irrational hatred of Tuchel?

Not sure if its the arrogance (to outdo Lampards is quite a feat) or that his PSG team despised him, or even the fact that Klopp doesnt like him. Maybe its the asterisked spawniness of their CL win, and after spending a gazillion legitimate roubles, they still floundered gutlessly in an attempt to claim 4th place.

Lampard wasnt arrogant. On the contrary he came across as really insecure in his position, almost as if no one took him seriously, hence the weird outbursts. They weren't Mourinho-esque like beating his own drum, but more like "Take me serious, I am a manager now!"
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4987 on: Today at 04:42:10 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:18:00 pm
Lampard wasnt arrogant. On the contrary he came across as really insecure in his position, almost as if no one took him seriously, hence the weird outbursts. They weren't Mourinho-esque like beating his own drum, but more like "Take me serious, I am a manager now!"
Combination of both for me - he was insecure, unsure, unaware but still arrogant. His reaction to our staff during the Anfield game and his belief he deserved the job in the first place show he was delusional and arrogant.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4988 on: Today at 07:26:12 pm
Ilaix Moriba: still no agreement to extend his contract. Barça think he has Premier League club pushing, but will try to convince Ilaix to sign.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1417187726043013128?
Lone Star Red

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4989 on: Today at 08:48:31 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:28:37 am
I don't think signing crap for crumbs instead of crap for fortunes make them shrewd signings, but each to their own opinion. If I was an Everton fan I'd be totally pissed off that's what the club were signing to try and get them closer.

Agreed. Anyone other than Rafa in charge of Everton and the word "shrewd" is never seen on this forum in relation to them signing... *rubs eyes*... Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend.
rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4990 on: Today at 09:30:30 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:18:00 pm
Lampard wasnt arrogant. On the contrary he came across as really insecure in his position, almost as if no one took him seriously, hence the weird outbursts. They weren't Mourinho-esque like beating his own drum, but more like "Take me serious, I am a manager now!"
Wrong. Fat Frank the Ankle Assassin was/is/remains the epitome of self-entitled arrogance.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4991 on: Today at 10:13:02 pm
Spurs in advanced talks for two Atalanta players - Pierluigi Gollini (keeper) and Cristian Romero (centre back).
67CherryRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4992 on: Today at 10:17:41 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:13:02 pm
Spurs in advanced talks for two Atalanta players - Pierluigi Gollini (keeper) and Cristian Romero (centre back).
Gollini didn't convince (or last long) in the Championship with Villa, done ok with Atalanta but I don't think he's any improvement on Lloris.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4993 on: Today at 10:17:43 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:04:10 am
Actually think Gray and Townsend are fairly shrewd signings for them. Both got Rafa being opportunistic written all over them, increase squad depth without spending much.

And both English.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #4994 on: Today at 10:47:22 pm
Barone warns Vlahovic over new Fiorentina contract, amid Spurs, Man City links

According to reports in Italy, Dusan Vlahovics agents want to include a release clause below 50m in the strikers new contract, while Joe Barone warns: It takes two to tango

The contract of the Serbia international expires in June 2023, but negotiations dont seem to go the right way.

Although La Viola are working to extend their stars deal at the Artemio Franchi, Fiorentina director Joé Barone warned the striker while talking to journalists from the clubs training retreat in Moena: It takes two to tango. One is not enough. We are working for the renewal, but I cant predict whether it will happen tomorrow, today or in a few months, Barone claimed.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have set their sights on the 21-year-old, although official negotiations have not begun yet.

Real Madrid have also set their sights on the striker, according to the same report.

As per Tuttosport, Vlahovics agents want to include a release clause below 50m in the strikers new contract, while Fiorentina want the minimum transfer fee to be set between 80 and 100m.

Vlahovic scored 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances with La Viola in 2020-21.

https://football-italia.net/barone-warns-vlahovic-over-new-fiorentina-contract-amid-spurs-man-city-links/
