Tuchel is Guardiola-Lite in that he only goes to clubs where much of the ground work is already done, i.e. the opposite of Jürgen Klopp.



He doesnt want to build, he just wants to achieve and spend.



Heck, even at Mainz, a club never with much money, he arrived there AFTER the job of getting them promoted was done.



At Dortmund he rocks up just a couple years after they got out of their financial hell-hole, at a time that the finally could spend, and took over a talented, settled squad.



At PSG he takes over a team where winning trophies is a given each year, and who had the likes of Mbappe, Naymar, DiMaria, Marquinhos, Silva, Cavani, Verratti etc already there.



At Chelsea he takes over a talented squad that just had a £250 million investment and just like at PSG, with an owner who spends freely, and who always win trophies on a regular basis.



I have always known though that hes a really good coach, and stated as such when he gets wrongly called a fraud but, I have also always known since his Mainz days, that hes a grade A prick.